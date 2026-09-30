Man Can’t Stay With Partner Who Wants Kids But Isn’t Willing To Give Birth, She Is Appalled This Is An Issue

Pregnancy is certainly magical, but it can also be the most grueling and demanding experience of a person’s life. That’s probably why many women are choosing not to take the traditional route to motherhood, but unfortunately, not all their partners are on board.
This is what a woman experienced when she told her boyfriend that she wanted to opt for surrogacy instead of dealing with pregnancy and childbirth. This led to a major conflict that completely changed their relationship in a way the woman never saw coming.
Some people don’t want to risk their physical and mental health by carrying a baby full-term, but this choice might seem weird to their loved ones
stefamerpik / Magnific (not the actual photo)
The woman shared that since she didn’t want to be pregnant, she suggested adoption, which her partner refused, so she mentioned splitting the cost of surrogacy equally
pressmaster / Magnific (not the actual photo)
The poster’s partner decided to end the relationship as he couldn’t come to terms with why she wanted to get a surrogate instead of having a baby herself
The comments section was divided, with some folks mentioning the ethical concerns of surrogacy, others siding with the woman, and a few explaining her ex’s point of view
cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)
In an update, the woman thanked netizens for giving her a new perspective on surrogacy, and explained that she might opt for adoption to join a blended family
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