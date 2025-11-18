Couple Getting Steamy In Car Accidentally Roll Into River After Bumping Into Gear Shifter

A couple got a little too carried away with their steamy car session, so much so that they rolled into the river.
The unidentified pair from Philadelphia were “getting busy” in the backseat of a 2020 Range Rover, police told NBC10.
At one point, one of them accidentally bumped into the gear shift, sending the lovebirds rolling into the Schuylkill River.
The accident took place last Wednesday (August 28) along the 1900 block of Kelly Drive at 4:15 am.
After hitting the water, the couple managed to escape from the vehicle and emerged unharmed.
A Philadelphia couple who were “getting busy” inside their car rolled into the river after one of them accidentally bumped the gear shift
Image credits: CBS
“The Philadelphia Police Department responded to the 1900 block of Kelly Drive around 4:15 am. Police spoke to the vehicle owner of a 2020 Land Rover and he stated while parked in the parking lot, the gear shifter was accidentally hit and the vehicle started to roll into the Schuylkill River,” the Philadelphia Police Department stated, as per People Magazine.
This is the second vehicle to roll into the Schuylkill River over the last month.
Image credits: CBS
The amorous pair had to wait until the following morning, around 9 am, for their white Range Rover to be fished out of the water near the Strawberry Mansion Bridge, marking the end of their passionate adventure.
In 2017, a young Russian couple found themselves in a similar situation when they got frisky in the backseat of the car in the Volograd region of the country. Sadly, the incident had a catastrophic outcome. Evgeny Chernov and Yana Kryuchkova, both 22, were unable to escape the vehicle when it rolled into the lake, and they both drowned.
“The lovers were shaking the car and it rolled down to the water. The young man and his girl failed to get out of the SUV in the water,” reported local news site Bloknot Volgograd at the time.
Follow Us