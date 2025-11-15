The Most Spoiled Cat You’ll Ever Meet Has Her Own Stylish Room

Disclaimer: don’t show this to your cat.
Animals usually love their owners, but here’s the couple your pet would leave you for any day. For one simple reason—they know how to treat their animals as they deserve. If you feel like you have doubts, let me just ask you one question: does your cat have its own room in your house? If the answer is no, continue reading to learn how to treat your furry friends as the kings and queens they are.
Ryan and Kelsey of Newbuild Newlyweds went an extra mile to ensure their cat’s happiness. They had an empty place underneath the stairs in their home and decided to turn it into a DIY room for their cat, Stella. I’ll admit, it looks better than my own bedroom.
Stella is the most spoiled cat you’ll ever meet
Image credits: newbuild_newlyweds
Her parents turned unused space underneath the stairs in their house into a stylish cat’s room
Image credits: newbuild_newlyweds
“We adopted her when she was 5 weeks old. We’ve had her for 5 years now. We wanted to make her her own room because she’s spoiled and so loved, she deserves it! It fit into the aesthetic of our home perfectly too,” Stella’s mom, Kelsey Mansingh, told Bored Panda.
Image credits: newbuild_newlyweds
This DIY project took only a couple of days to complete
Image credits: @newbuild_newlyweds
The couple has recently replaced the curtain with a door with a purrfect entrance for the cat
Image credits: newbuild_newlyweds
They shared a few room-tour videos on TikTok that went viral
The most viewed video of the room on TikTok has 3.2M views, 366.8k likes, and thousands of comments. Stella is definitely enjoying her own little space and her parents have earned some serious karma points here.
Stella loved the brand new little space built specially for her
Image credits: @newbuild_newlyweds
Image credits: newbuild_newlyweds
Image credits: newbuild_newlyweds
Image credits: newbuild_newlyweds
Here’s how people reacted to Stella’s room
Some people expressed concerns that the cat’s litter box and food are in the same space, but Mansingh assured viewers that it’s the way Stella has always liked it.
