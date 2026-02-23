We Are Not Saying You Are A Geography Genius, But Scoring 22/28 On This Quiz Might Prove It

by

These 28 mix-ups might show your geography knowledge needs revision… 🤓

From countries with similar names to flags that look surprisingly similar, and even a few tricky cities, the world is full of geographic traps that can fool even world travelers. 🌍

To challenge your skills, we’ve prepared 28 examples of commonly mixed-up countries, cities, and flags. Your mission? Pick the right option and avoid falling for the misconceptions. This takes time and attention to detail, so take your time in each question and (hopefully) ace this quiz!

Let’s get started… 🗺️

Image credits: Lara Jameson

