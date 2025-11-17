“Your Grandma But, Like, Hip”: 50 Satisfying Examples Of The Cottagecore Aesthetic

In the era of 2023, where social media often overwhelms us with micro trends (especially on TikTok), the 2000s cottagecore aesthetic re-emerges like a soothing balm for tired eyes. I mean, imagine a life enveloped by the calming embrace of nature, with mornings spent in sunshine and your very own garden at the back of your house far away from the bustle of the city.
Cottagecore isn’t just a style or an aesthetic — for some people it’s a lifestyle and a yearning for the simple joys, be it kneading fresh bread, draping a room in vintage lace, or picking a bouquet of wild flowers next to your house.
Today, we’d love to share with you some of the pictures reflecting this type of lifestyle to help you understand why this particular trend is so captivating to many.
#1 Mom Made. I Thought It Was Pretty Cottagecore. Show Her Some Love, She’s Shy About Her Crafting
Image source: Keeksforya
#2 Seattle- The Woodwork Is Breathtaking!
Image source: FloraFit
#3 Made A Flower Crown, Didn’t Know Where Else To Show It
Image source: homelessthought
#4 Wore This Out To An Afternoon Tea Event!
Image source: SpiffyPenguin_
#5 Someone Suggested I Post These Here: I Made Spring Botanical Illustration Cookies! These Are Vanilla Bean Shortbread Decorated With Royal Icing!
Image source: yk28chan
#6 Black Cottagecore Representation
Image source: vintagepop
#7 I Put Up A Forest Portal In My Office
Image source: forestgirlclothing
#8 Never Have I Thought I Would Fall In Love With A Rolling Pin
Image source: nemosek
#9 I Took These A Few Months Ago For My Birthday. I Wish It Was More Normal To Dress Up Like This In Public Lol
Image source: sourfruitte
#10 I Made Us Matching Coats
We went to do a nice photoshoot and the sun set right when we got to the beach which turned the sky pink. I feel like we are serving faerie princes at the summer cottage vibes here.
Image source: mrfabulousdesigns
#11 Cozy Morning
Image source: Whatabouttheteachers
#12 Saw This On Twt And Instantly Thought Of This Sub
Image source: WitchyTQ
#13 Been Cycling Around The UK Countryside. Thought You Might Enjoy This
Image source: CyclingFrenchie
#14 I Made Cinnamon-Blueberry Tarts, Inspired By Monet
Image source: inspiredtotaste
#15 I Made My First Focaccia
Image source: reddit.com
#16 Thatched Roof Cottage Surrounded By Flowers, Rutland, East Midlands, England
Image source: ManiaforBeatles
#17 Mushroom Royalty Costumes We Did For The Renaissance Festival!
Image source: Savanaray
#18 This Greenhouse Gives Me Strong Cottagecore Vibes
Image source: DavyJonesArmoire
#19 My Grandmother And I Finished Our Very First Quilt! We Wanted Something Reminiscent Of An Old English Farmhouse Quilt. Im Overjoyed With The Result!
Image source: Amodernhousehusband
#20 To Live Amongst The Animals Of The Forest
Image source: Whatabouttheteachers
#21 Finally Finished That Fireplace Mural I Shared Here A While Ago
Image source: lillypiri
#22 It’s Finally Done! What Do You Guys Think?
Image source: Beautiful_Queen57
#23 Magical Cottage
Image source: cottagecoredream
#24 The Precious Mushroom Lamp I Purchased Today
Image source: foskatbee
#25 Look At This Apron My Aunt Made Me
Image source: matildeds
#26 After The Discussion About Masculine Cottagecore Outfits, I’ve Decided To Make My Own “Lookbook”
Image source: Whelsey
#27 How’d I Do? I Made It From A Thrifted Tablecloth
Image source: BoomersTurnedMeGay
#28 Come Take A Nap
Image source: Neat-Swimming
#29 Strawberry Cake I Made For Myself
Image source: F00dventures
#30 Made These Meadow Paintings For Gifts Recently
Image source: creatingart
#31 I Visited My Fiancé’s Childhood Home And It’s So Dreamy
Image source: Demonprincesswarrior
#32 The Hills Are Alive
Image source: Whatabouttheteachers
#33 This Is What We All Really Want
Image source: RedditorOfRohan
#34 Just Finished Making This Corset Out Of A Pair Of Curtains
Image source: holfwaley666_
#35 The Perfect Cottagecore Room
Image source: cottagecoredream
#36 Porch
Image source: JESSICA FAULDS
#37 My Wonderful Friend Made This Gorgeous Skirt And Gave It To Me
Image source: anissagabrielle
#38 Imagine Feeding Your Little Chickens As You Enjoy Your Morning Coffee
Image source: Whatabouttheteachers
#39 This Edible Flower Chocolate Is Just Too Beautiful To Eat
Image source: cottagecoredream
#40 Found This Foxy Cardigan And Immediately Thought Of This Sub :)
Image source: wholesome_soft_gf
#41 7 Months Ago I Made A Moss Rug!
Image source: AbsoluteOngein
#42 Witch Cottagecore
Image source: themoodguide
#43 I Was Told This Was A Very Appropriate Post For This Sub, Homemade Vegan Lemon Tart Finished With Fresh Edible Flowers From My Garden
Image source: moonlightbaking
#44 Style Inspiration: Tasha Tudor
Image source: aclotheshorse
#45 I Painted My Stairs With Little Folk Art Flowers! Now I Need To Decide What Color To Paint The Walls
Image source: chitinandchlorophyll
#46 My Little Mushie Pie
Image source: iknowthingsformemes
#47 Farmhouse Kitchen
Image source: countryliving
#48 I Do Makeup To Match My Baking, And I Thought You Would Enjoy This Red-Breasted Robin Themed Makeup And Cake!
Image source: Veeeeezy
#49 Ah To Live In A Thomas Kinkade Painting
Image source: unfortunate_octopus
#50 Vegan Cake I Made
Image source: faerie-type
