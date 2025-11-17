“Your Grandma But, Like, Hip”: 50 Satisfying Examples Of The Cottagecore Aesthetic

In the era of 2023, where social media often overwhelms us with micro trends (especially on TikTok), the 2000s cottagecore aesthetic re-emerges like a soothing balm for tired eyes. I mean, imagine a life enveloped by the calming embrace of nature, with mornings spent in sunshine and your very own garden at the back of your house far away from the bustle of the city.

Cottagecore isn’t just a style or an aesthetic — for some people it’s a lifestyle and a yearning for the simple joys, be it kneading fresh bread, draping a room in vintage lace, or picking a bouquet of wild flowers next to your house.

Today, we’d love to share with you some of the pictures reflecting this type of lifestyle to help you understand why this particular trend is so captivating to many.

#1 Mom Made. I Thought It Was Pretty Cottagecore. Show Her Some Love, She’s Shy About Her Crafting

Image source: Keeksforya

#2 Seattle- The Woodwork Is Breathtaking!

Image source: FloraFit

#3 Made A Flower Crown, Didn’t Know Where Else To Show It

Image source: homelessthought

#4 Wore This Out To An Afternoon Tea Event!

Image source: SpiffyPenguin_

#5 Someone Suggested I Post These Here: I Made Spring Botanical Illustration Cookies! These Are Vanilla Bean Shortbread Decorated With Royal Icing!

Image source: yk28chan

#6 Black Cottagecore Representation

Image source: vintagepop

#7 I Put Up A Forest Portal In My Office

Image source: forestgirlclothing

#8 Never Have I Thought I Would Fall In Love With A Rolling Pin

Image source: nemosek

#9 I Took These A Few Months Ago For My Birthday. I Wish It Was More Normal To Dress Up Like This In Public Lol

Image source: sourfruitte

#10 I Made Us Matching Coats

We went to do a nice photoshoot and the sun set right when we got to the beach which turned the sky pink. I feel like we are serving faerie princes at the summer cottage vibes here.

Image source: mrfabulousdesigns

#11 Cozy Morning

Image source: Whatabouttheteachers

#12 Saw This On Twt And Instantly Thought Of This Sub

Image source: WitchyTQ

#13 Been Cycling Around The UK Countryside. Thought You Might Enjoy This

Image source: CyclingFrenchie

#14 I Made Cinnamon-Blueberry Tarts, Inspired By Monet

Image source: inspiredtotaste

#15 I Made My First Focaccia

Image source: reddit.com

#16 Thatched Roof Cottage Surrounded By Flowers, Rutland, East Midlands, England

Image source: ManiaforBeatles

#17 Mushroom Royalty Costumes We Did For The Renaissance Festival!

Image source: Savanaray

#18 This Greenhouse Gives Me Strong Cottagecore Vibes

Image source: DavyJonesArmoire

#19 My Grandmother And I Finished Our Very First Quilt! We Wanted Something Reminiscent Of An Old English Farmhouse Quilt. Im Overjoyed With The Result!

Image source: Amodernhousehusband

#20 To Live Amongst The Animals Of The Forest

Image source: Whatabouttheteachers

#21 Finally Finished That Fireplace Mural I Shared Here A While Ago

Image source: lillypiri

#22 It’s Finally Done! What Do You Guys Think?

Image source: Beautiful_Queen57

#23 Magical Cottage

Image source: cottagecoredream

#24 The Precious Mushroom Lamp I Purchased Today

Image source: foskatbee

#25 Look At This Apron My Aunt Made Me

Image source: matildeds

#26 After The Discussion About Masculine Cottagecore Outfits, I’ve Decided To Make My Own “Lookbook”

Image source: Whelsey

#27 How’d I Do? I Made It From A Thrifted Tablecloth

Image source: BoomersTurnedMeGay

#28 Come Take A Nap

Image source: Neat-Swimming

#29 Strawberry Cake I Made For Myself

Image source: F00dventures

#30 Made These Meadow Paintings For Gifts Recently

Image source: creatingart

#31 I Visited My Fiancé’s Childhood Home And It’s So Dreamy

Image source: Demonprincesswarrior

#32 The Hills Are Alive

Image source: Whatabouttheteachers

#33 This Is What We All Really Want

Image source: RedditorOfRohan

#34 Just Finished Making This Corset Out Of A Pair Of Curtains

Image source: holfwaley666_

#35 The Perfect Cottagecore Room

Image source: cottagecoredream

#36 Porch

Image source: JESSICA FAULDS

#37 My Wonderful Friend Made This Gorgeous Skirt And Gave It To Me

Image source: anissagabrielle

#38 Imagine Feeding Your Little Chickens As You Enjoy Your Morning Coffee

Image source: Whatabouttheteachers

#39 This Edible Flower Chocolate Is Just Too Beautiful To Eat

Image source: cottagecoredream

#40 Found This Foxy Cardigan And Immediately Thought Of This Sub :)

Image source: wholesome_soft_gf

#41 7 Months Ago I Made A Moss Rug!

Image source: AbsoluteOngein

#42 Witch Cottagecore

Image source: themoodguide

#43 I Was Told This Was A Very Appropriate Post For This Sub, Homemade Vegan Lemon Tart Finished With Fresh Edible Flowers From My Garden

Image source: moonlightbaking

#44 Style Inspiration: Tasha Tudor

Image source: aclotheshorse

#45 I Painted My Stairs With Little Folk Art Flowers! Now I Need To Decide What Color To Paint The Walls

Image source: chitinandchlorophyll

#46 My Little Mushie Pie

Image source: iknowthingsformemes

#47 Farmhouse Kitchen

Image source: countryliving

#48 I Do Makeup To Match My Baking, And I Thought You Would Enjoy This Red-Breasted Robin Themed Makeup And Cake!

Image source: Veeeeezy

#49 Ah To Live In A Thomas Kinkade Painting

Image source: unfortunate_octopus

#50 Vegan Cake I Made

Image source: faerie-type

