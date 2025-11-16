Twitter Is Cracking Up At Hilariously Accurate Posts About Costco, Here Are 30 Of The Best

by

Some people consider shopping a form of torture; however, others thrive as they make their way from aisle to aisle looking for the best offer. For the latter, Costco is often a popular choice. With an abundance of goods and discount deals, it might mesmerize the shopper and make them lose track of their time—some people can spend hours roaming the store, and there are Tweets to prove it.

We have gathered some of the best Twitter posts that sum up all that shopping at Costco entails. Whether it’s losing track of time or buying things in quantities you never expected to, you might find them quite amusing yet painfully accurate. Scroll down to find the Tweets on the list below and see if you can relate to any of them.

#1

Twitter Is Cracking Up At Hilariously Accurate Posts About Costco, Here Are 30 Of The Best

Image source: DestryBrod

#2

Twitter Is Cracking Up At Hilariously Accurate Posts About Costco, Here Are 30 Of The Best

Image source: arabellesicardi

#3

Twitter Is Cracking Up At Hilariously Accurate Posts About Costco, Here Are 30 Of The Best

Image source: adamgreattweet

#4

Twitter Is Cracking Up At Hilariously Accurate Posts About Costco, Here Are 30 Of The Best

Image source: sarcasticmommy4

#5

Twitter Is Cracking Up At Hilariously Accurate Posts About Costco, Here Are 30 Of The Best

Image source: TheAlexNevil

#6

Twitter Is Cracking Up At Hilariously Accurate Posts About Costco, Here Are 30 Of The Best

Image source: Cheeseboy22

#7

Twitter Is Cracking Up At Hilariously Accurate Posts About Costco, Here Are 30 Of The Best

Image source: Cheeseboy22

#8

Twitter Is Cracking Up At Hilariously Accurate Posts About Costco, Here Are 30 Of The Best

Image source: serinide

#9

Twitter Is Cracking Up At Hilariously Accurate Posts About Costco, Here Are 30 Of The Best

Image source: Cheeseboy22

#10

Twitter Is Cracking Up At Hilariously Accurate Posts About Costco, Here Are 30 Of The Best

Image source: _hood_mona_lisa

#11

Twitter Is Cracking Up At Hilariously Accurate Posts About Costco, Here Are 30 Of The Best

Image source: FatherWithTwins

#12

Twitter Is Cracking Up At Hilariously Accurate Posts About Costco, Here Are 30 Of The Best

Image source: XplodingUnicorn

#13

Twitter Is Cracking Up At Hilariously Accurate Posts About Costco, Here Are 30 Of The Best

Image source: BBBBPM, MNateShyamalan

#14

Twitter Is Cracking Up At Hilariously Accurate Posts About Costco, Here Are 30 Of The Best

Image source: PinkCamoTO

#15

Twitter Is Cracking Up At Hilariously Accurate Posts About Costco, Here Are 30 Of The Best

Image source: adamgreattweet

#16

Twitter Is Cracking Up At Hilariously Accurate Posts About Costco, Here Are 30 Of The Best

Image source: UnfilteredMama

#17

Twitter Is Cracking Up At Hilariously Accurate Posts About Costco, Here Are 30 Of The Best

Image source: FatherWithTwins

#18

Twitter Is Cracking Up At Hilariously Accurate Posts About Costco, Here Are 30 Of The Best

Image source: Scaachi

#19

Twitter Is Cracking Up At Hilariously Accurate Posts About Costco, Here Are 30 Of The Best

Image source: Cheeseboy22

#20

Twitter Is Cracking Up At Hilariously Accurate Posts About Costco, Here Are 30 Of The Best

Image source: ThisOneSayz

#21

Twitter Is Cracking Up At Hilariously Accurate Posts About Costco, Here Are 30 Of The Best

Image source: breathfromanother, clhubes

#22

Twitter Is Cracking Up At Hilariously Accurate Posts About Costco, Here Are 30 Of The Best

Image source: i_Lean

#23

Twitter Is Cracking Up At Hilariously Accurate Posts About Costco, Here Are 30 Of The Best

Image source: AndrewBeckUSA

#24

Twitter Is Cracking Up At Hilariously Accurate Posts About Costco, Here Are 30 Of The Best

Image source: KendraJames_

#25

Twitter Is Cracking Up At Hilariously Accurate Posts About Costco, Here Are 30 Of The Best

Image source: AndyRichter

#26

Twitter Is Cracking Up At Hilariously Accurate Posts About Costco, Here Are 30 Of The Best

Image source: offbeatoliv

#27

Twitter Is Cracking Up At Hilariously Accurate Posts About Costco, Here Are 30 Of The Best

Image source: BisHilarious

#28

Twitter Is Cracking Up At Hilariously Accurate Posts About Costco, Here Are 30 Of The Best

Image source: ValeeGrrl

#29

Twitter Is Cracking Up At Hilariously Accurate Posts About Costco, Here Are 30 Of The Best

Image source: Dadpression

#30

Twitter Is Cracking Up At Hilariously Accurate Posts About Costco, Here Are 30 Of The Best

Image source: curlycomedy

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Hey Pandas, What Is Your All-Time Favourite Book And Why? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
21 Photos I Took Around The World
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Skyler White vs. Walter Junior: Who Was the Most Hated Character in Breaking Bad Fandom?
3 min read
Dec, 23, 2023
Big Brother 12 Week Four Eviction Night Recap
3 min read
Aug, 5, 2010
Boardwalk Empire Season 5 Episode 8 Review: “Eldorado”
3 min read
Oct, 27, 2014
I Take Photos Of Cats High On Catnip, And It’s Sooo Much Fun (19 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.