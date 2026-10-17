43 Times Corporations Failed So Hard, People Just Had To Shame Them Online (New Pics)

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Despite existing to make money, businesses sometimes really do know how to waste time, resources and employee sanity. So if you’ve ever had to sit through a time-consuming, largely pointless meeting, this is the list for you.

We’ve gathered some examples of corporate fails, greed or just general out-of-touchness for your viewing enjoyment. Get comfortable as you scroll through, prepare to shake your head in exasperation, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own thoughts and stories in the comments section down below.

#1 “We Value Transparency”

43 Times Corporations Failed So Hard, People Just Had To Shame Them Online (New Pics)

Image source: Vocabulist

43 Times Corporations Failed So Hard, People Just Had To Shame Them Online (New Pics)

#2 The Top Fits Me All Well!

43 Times Corporations Failed So Hard, People Just Had To Shame Them Online (New Pics)

Image source: bill_rd

#3 This Rejection Email

43 Times Corporations Failed So Hard, People Just Had To Shame Them Online (New Pics)

Image source: ethsmither

Here is the uncomfortable truth about big companies. They are not run by one all knowing genius armed with a perfect spreadsheet. They are run by crowds of humans, and crowds of humans have a remarkable talent for talking themselves into terrible ideas. Add a few layers of management, a looming deadline and a conference room full of stale pastries, and you have the perfect recipe for a decision that looks brilliant on a slide and baffling everywhere else.

Start with the habit of agreeing way too fast. Psychologists call it groupthink, and it kicks in when a team cares more about keeping the peace than about asking whether the plan actually makes sense. Nobody wants to be the person who politely raises a hand to point out that the new mascot looks suspiciously like a potato. So the room nods, the idea sails through, and the only honest feedback happens later in the parking lot.

#4 Pantone’s Color Of The Year ‘Cloud Dancer’ Mug

43 Times Corporations Failed So Hard, People Just Had To Shame Them Online (New Pics)

Image source: FernMan69

#5 The Official Youtube Channel For Gordon Ramsay’s “Kitchen Nightmares” Has Been Taken Over By A Hacker Or Maybe A Disgruntled Employee For Several Months Now. The Thumbnails Are Hilarious!

43 Times Corporations Failed So Hard, People Just Had To Shame Them Online (New Pics)

Image source: MuffMagician

#6 Why Is Corporate Minimalism So Popular Nowadays? And Does Anyone Even Like This Stuff?

43 Times Corporations Failed So Hard, People Just Had To Shame Them Online (New Pics)

Image source: ZS_1174

Then there is the question of who gets to make the call. The Peter principle is the cheeky idea that people keep getting promoted for doing well until they land in a role they are not actually good at, and then they stay there. Whether or not that is entirely fair, plenty of office veterans will tell you it explains a lot about the decisions that land on their desks.

#7 Legit Received This From My Manager

43 Times Corporations Failed So Hard, People Just Had To Shame Them Online (New Pics)

Image source: c0mp1ex96

#8 Facepalm

43 Times Corporations Failed So Hard, People Just Had To Shame Them Online (New Pics)

Image source: Secure-Statistician8

#9 IDK If This Counts?

43 Times Corporations Failed So Hard, People Just Had To Shame Them Online (New Pics)

Image source: anon

And then come the meetings, which are where common sense goes to take a long nap. The law of triviality says groups spend the most time on the smallest issues, because everybody has an opinion about a bike shed but very few understand a nuclear power plant. In office terms, that means a committee can wave through a multimillion dollar project in ten minutes and then argue for an entire afternoon about the color of the kitchen sponges.

#10 No Shame At All

Finding the crew that helps you level up: that’s also a perk of working at McD’s.
#findyourFryternity

43 Times Corporations Failed So Hard, People Just Had To Shame Them Online (New Pics)

Image source: pbeau70

#11 What Is Up With Workplaces, Really

Not quite a rant, but as the recent shifts from remote or hybrid to back in the office were not enough, I suppose. With multiple rounds of layoffs companies are hanging on by a thread with completely burnt out workforce. Our team of 15 is now doing work of 42 – thanks, layoffs! Hiring is not really happening or if it is, with such an abundance of applicants companies are still playing hard-to-get and ask for so much stuff on the pre-screening stage.
What happened to just doing your job and leaving workplace behind every day at 5pm, disconnecting, spending time with friends, hobbies and families?!
Knowing that we are going into recession here in Canada and US, like what’s next? Is there anything to look forward to? Or am I just working for a wrong company? What are the vibes at your organization?

43 Times Corporations Failed So Hard, People Just Had To Shame Them Online (New Pics)

Image source: fyzzy44

#12 Stressed At Work? You’re Fired!

43 Times Corporations Failed So Hard, People Just Had To Shame Them Online (New Pics)

Image source: Hii_there_1999

Even good data can lead a company astray. When Coke introduced New Coke in 1985, the sweeter recipe had won plenty of blind taste tests, so the decision seemed bulletproof. What the tests could not measure was how fiercely people loved the original. Customers revolted, and the classic formula was back on shelves after just 79 days. Turns out a quick sip is not the same thing as a relationship.

#13 Our Company Is Charging Us For Our Christmas Event

I wish this was fabricated, but unfortunately it is not. We just received an email telling us that we have to pay 10$ to attend the company Christmas party. While 10$ isn’t a lot, it isn’t about the money. I understand that they are facing budgeting issues but it seems absurd to ask for an employee to pay to attend. If they didn’t organize a party it would be better. This is the first year that this has ever happened, which is a great sign to start looking for another position.

43 Times Corporations Failed So Hard, People Just Had To Shame Them Online (New Pics)

Image source: gravaxarr

#14 I Don’t Think They Understand The Meme…

43 Times Corporations Failed So Hard, People Just Had To Shame Them Online (New Pics)

Image source: DoIlop

#15 Coca Cola Has Replaced Artists With AI. They Couldn’t Even Get Their Logo Right

43 Times Corporations Failed So Hard, People Just Had To Shame Them Online (New Pics)

Image source: dj_bpayne

Past success is another sneaky trap. A Kodak engineer named Steven Sasson built an early digital camera in 1975, but the company, understandably protective of its film empire, was slow to run with it. Kodak filed for bankruptcy in 2012. Blockbuster, meanwhile, reportedly had the chance to buy Netflix for 50 million dollars in 2000 and politely declined, then filed for bankruptcy in 2010. Nothing says confidence like being overtaken by a DVD mailing startup

#16 Dementia Aahh Platform

43 Times Corporations Failed So Hard, People Just Had To Shame Them Online (New Pics)

Image source: Hedi22

#17 Smokin’ Deal From Firehouse Subs

43 Times Corporations Failed So Hard, People Just Had To Shame Them Online (New Pics)

Image source: Tanacs

#18 In Our Annual Company Kickoff Meeting This Week, Our Company Told Us That AI Was Not Here To Replace Us. They Posted This Photo To Socials – Everyone In This Photo, Except The Speaker, Is AI Generated

43 Times Corporations Failed So Hard, People Just Had To Shame Them Online (New Pics)

Image source: cigarettesandcoffee

Hype is powerful stuff too. Juicero raised roughly 120 million dollars to sell a pricey juice press, until reporters discovered that squeezing the juice packs by hand worked just fine. The Fyre Festival promised a luxury island getaway and delivered soggy tents and a lonely cheese sandwich. When enough excited people are chanting the same thing, it gets very hard to ask where the actual product is.

#19 I Know Why They Do It, It Just Really Irks Me

43 Times Corporations Failed So Hard, People Just Had To Shame Them Online (New Pics)

Image source: GapSweet3100

#20 Gaslighting By “CEO Founder Lord”

43 Times Corporations Failed So Hard, People Just Had To Shame Them Online (New Pics)

Image source: abhishek_deltech

#21 Phishing Emails For Christmas

43 Times Corporations Failed So Hard, People Just Had To Shame Them Online (New Pics)

Image source: Quinz002

#22 Anyone Thinks This Is As Tone Deaf As I Do?

43 Times Corporations Failed So Hard, People Just Had To Shame Them Online (New Pics)

Image source: SEDGE-DemonSeed

#23 It’s Just Not Funny. It’s Stupid

43 Times Corporations Failed So Hard, People Just Had To Shame Them Online (New Pics)

Image source: throwawayadhd227

#24 Reddit CEO Made $193 Million – How Much Did You Make?

43 Times Corporations Failed So Hard, People Just Had To Shame Them Online (New Pics)

Image source: Buster_Alnwick

Then there is the stubborn refusal to quit. The sunk cost fallacy is the urge to keep pouring money into a failing project simply because so much has already been spent, as in “we are already three years late, so what is another year?” When a company does finally change course, it sometimes panics in the opposite direction. In 2011, Netflix decided to split its DVD rental business into a separate service called Qwikster, and customers reacted so badly that the plan was scrapped within weeks.

#25 Amazon Seriously Thinks This Is A One-Person Job?

Tonight on the Upper West Side, three of us helped a poor Amazon delivery person try to get this “order” onto a dolly. He despaired he would still have to get it up the steps at the delivery address. Just awful!

43 Times Corporations Failed So Hard, People Just Had To Shame Them Online (New Pics)

Image source: jooltman

#26 Hahaha Good God

43 Times Corporations Failed So Hard, People Just Had To Shame Them Online (New Pics)

Image source: SOYBOYPILLED

#27 Corporate Solution To Poverty? This Is So Wrong

43 Times Corporations Failed So Hard, People Just Had To Shame Them Online (New Pics)

Image source: mellisashops10000

And sometimes the bad decision is simply a joke that should have stayed in the speaker’s head. In 1991, British jeweler Gerald Ratner told a room of business leaders that one of his earrings cost less than a prawn sandwich and would probably not last as long. His company’s value reportedly dropped by around 500 million pounds and he was eventually forced out of the business.

#28 Fortune 500 Company Has Forced Nights And Weekends For Months. Upside: Popcorn For All!

43 Times Corporations Failed So Hard, People Just Had To Shame Them Online (New Pics)

Image source: totemx

#29 Received This Email Feat Poorly Done AI From My Employer…

43 Times Corporations Failed So Hard, People Just Had To Shame Them Online (New Pics)

Image source: keepersofthefaith3

#30 I Am Far From Vegan But This Is So Messed Up

43 Times Corporations Failed So Hard, People Just Had To Shame Them Online (New Pics)

Image source: heiferwrangler

Put all of that together and the mystery fades. Companies are not magical machines of logic. They are collections of busy, hopeful people running on coffee and deadlines, and every one of them can fall for a good presentation. The good news is that this makes for fantastic entertainment. The bad news is that somewhere right now, a meeting invite titled “quick sync” is about to produce the next entry on this list.

#31 McDonald’s New $5 Meal Deal! …wait, How Much Does It Cost?

43 Times Corporations Failed So Hard, People Just Had To Shame Them Online (New Pics)

Image source: punkminkis

#32 This Should Be An Illegal Practice, Unsubscribing From The Economist

43 Times Corporations Failed So Hard, People Just Had To Shame Them Online (New Pics)

Image source: chrisizeful

#33

43 Times Corporations Failed So Hard, People Just Had To Shame Them Online (New Pics)

Image source: 4TaxFairness

#34 The People Have Spoken! Which One Is Your Favorite?

43 Times Corporations Failed So Hard, People Just Had To Shame Them Online (New Pics)

Image source: Comfortable_Web_209

#35 Who Needs Gloves And Masks When Handling Insulation?

43 Times Corporations Failed So Hard, People Just Had To Shame Them Online (New Pics)

Image source: PicnicLife

#36 There’s No Cup Between Ryan’s Fingers

43 Times Corporations Failed So Hard, People Just Had To Shame Them Online (New Pics)

Image source: sirhamalot1

#37 Billionaires Feast, Workers Starve

43 Times Corporations Failed So Hard, People Just Had To Shame Them Online (New Pics)

Image source: johnmory

#38 When The Boss Throws A Birthday Party And Invites Only His Secretaries… Corporate Culture Level: Facepalm

43 Times Corporations Failed So Hard, People Just Had To Shame Them Online (New Pics)

Image source: Hayasdan2020

#39 Bed Bath & Beyond Is Currently Selling A Bust Of Karl Marx For $228.59

43 Times Corporations Failed So Hard, People Just Had To Shame Them Online (New Pics)

Image source: canyon8554

#40 My Friend’s HR Team Sent This To Them The Other Day

43 Times Corporations Failed So Hard, People Just Had To Shame Them Online (New Pics)

Image source: StormOfSpears

#41 My Local Urgent Care Is Disappointed I Haven’t Had A Serious Medical Mishap In A While…

43 Times Corporations Failed So Hard, People Just Had To Shame Them Online (New Pics)

Image source: Match_Least

#42 My Manager’s Linkedin Headline Is Literally Just His Job Title In All Caps

43 Times Corporations Failed So Hard, People Just Had To Shame Them Online (New Pics)

Image source: No_Growth6091

#43 Zuck Is Building A Huge Doomsday Bunker

43 Times Corporations Failed So Hard, People Just Had To Shame Them Online (New Pics)

Image source: EchoOfOppenheimer

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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