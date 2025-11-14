If You Think People Are The Worst These Days, These 30 Wholesome Pics May Change Your Mind

by

Coronavirus doesn’t sound like a top-notch business plan. But some corona-jerks are selling their souls to the devil, hoarding supplies, and hoping to make a quick fortune out of them.

Luckily, there are still some unsung heroes in these trying times. People are praising the selfless souls who are here to fight the viral outbreak with simple acts of kindness. Everything counts—from sharing toilet paper, to spending 2,500 dollars on masks and disinfectant only to give them away to the elders. These wholesome cases are living proof that we can and will get through it together and become stronger than ever. So don’t forget to applaud these corona-heroes in the comments!

Scroll down to see what Kristina Tamelytė, a political science lecturer at Vilnius University, told Bored Panda about the test coronavirus is putting our societies through.

#1 After Fighting Corona In China, The Same Medical Team Are Traveling To Fight In Italy. True Heros

Image source: reddit.com

#2 Love Finds A Way…

My assisted living is on lockdown so he comes every day to see his dad and they talk through the phone, sweetest thing ever

Image source: losper

#3 Granddaughter Telling Grandfather The News Of Her Engagemen

Image source: reddit.com

#4 An Italian Hospital Ran Out Of Icu Valves

Image source: michalnaka

#5 Let’s Help Each Other And Be Rebecca’s

Image source: reddit.com

#6 Today On My Buy And Sell Facebook Group A Woman Posted Free Lunch For Any Kids That Need It Since School Was Cancelled (Censored Address And Location)

Image source: reddit.com

#7 Giving Free To Older People

Image source: DoctorYasmin

#8 Chinese Doctors Celebrate The Closure Of The Last Temporary Hospital In Wuhan. Patients Dropped From 15000 To 15. Absolute Heros

Image source: reddit.com

#9 This Distillery Is Using Their Equipment To Produce Hand Sanitizer, And Giving It Away For Free

Image source: reddit.com

#10 One Of My Neighbors Left A Bag Of Toilet Paper On My Front Door And With The Way Things Are In The World Right Now, Being A Single Mom And Struggling With My Bipolar Lately, This Small Token Of Generosity Moved Me To Tears

Image source: reddit.com

#11 Real Heroes Deserve More Appreciation

Image source: reddit.com

#12 Ms. Chen Hides 65 Pets, Abandoned During Wuhan Outbreak, In Her Small Home. Authorities Only Allow 1 Pet Per Home, And They Kill The Animal If Owner Got Covid19

Image source: 13 days ago

#13 True Heros. After Fighting Corona In China, The Same Medical Team Are Traveling To Fight In Iran

Image source: reddit.com

#14 Small Shop Gives Away And Delivers Free Essentials Packs

Image source: angryhacademic

#15 Fitness Trainer Leads Neighbors In Group Workout During Coronavirus Lockdown In Spain

Image source: Sano Sevilla Los Bermejales

#16 A Family In PA Giving Away Free Toilet Paper To Anyone In Need; Be More Like These People

Image source: jestercow

#17 Shipment Of Masks

Image source: JackMa

#18 My Neighborhood Little Free Library Transformed Overnight

Image source: reddit.com

#19 A Very Kind Neighbor

Image source: reddit.com

#20 Image Of One Of The Many True Heroes Of The Fight Against Corona Virus Pandemic In Iran – The Nurses!

Image source: reddit.com

#21 My Girlfriend Being A Hero And Kicking Corona Viruses Ass

Image source: reddit.com

#22 Jenn’s A Human Being A Bro. Thank You Jenn. My County Has The Highest Count Of Covid-19 In Our State

Image source: reddit.com

#23 A Table Was Setup By Somebody In My Town To Help People Struggling During This Chaotic Time.. This Is What Should Be Happening!

Image source: reddit.com

#24 Ryan Reynolds And Blake Lively Donated $1M To Help People In Crisis

Image source: VancityReynolds

#25 Someone Placing Random Hand Sanitizer Station Around In Public Places

Image source: reddit.com

#26 A Little Kindness Goes A Long Way

Image source: reddit.com

#27 My Boss’ 11 Year Old Sent Me A Hilarious Coronavirus Survival Kit

Image source: reddit.com

#28 Supermarket Will Open To Just The Elderly

A Cornish supermarket will be opening its store to the elderly only for two hours this week so that they can conduct their shopping.

The store manager of the Penzance branch of Iceland confirmed that the store will be opening on Wednesday between 9-11am. Charlotte Priest said: “It will be manned by a member of management who will only be letting the elderly in.

Image source: Greg Martin/Cornwall Live

#29 Lady Buys Lots Of Groceries For Old Man Who Only Had Some Canned Goods, Alcohol

Image source: Lane Blackwater

#30 A Woman From Hayle Has Reached Out To Her Elderly And Vulnerable Neighbours Offering Up Support And She Hopes The Community Spirit Will Last Long After The Virus Is Gone

Image source:  Julie MacDonald

