Cornell 7 Case Takes Infuriating Turn As Jane Doe’s Home Reportedly Raided And Her Boyfriend Subdued By Cops

Jane Doe from the “Cornell 7” case is “scared” for her life after a recent incident led to cops pointing weapons at her boyfriend, brother, and father.
A terrifying 911 call sent police rushing to her family home, days after she filed a lawsuit accusing seven Chi Phi fraternity brothers of violating her at a party.
“I don’t think she’s in a good spot now,” her attorney Thomas Giuffra said. “She’s scared.”
A terrifying 911 call sent police rushing to the family home of Jane Doe from the “Cornell 7” case
Since filing her lawsuit, Jane Doe has been receiving multiple violent threats through phone calls, texts, and messages on social media.
Her family also became victims of swatter calls, which are fake emergency calls made to trick police into sending an armed response to someone’s home or location.
On October 6, a swatter allegedly called at around 7 p.m., claiming an armed man was massacring people in Doe’s family home.
The caller claimed the attacker had fired at Doe’s mother and then turned the weapon on his sister, saying he was “going to k*ll her also.”
When cops arrived at the address, they found a car pulling out of the driveway.
Inside the car were Doe’s brother and boyfriend, who complied when an officer told them to step out.
“Luckily, the brother was in his car. [He] put his hands up,” while the boyfriend “got thrown on the ground,” her lawyer Thomas Giuffra told CNN.
The father had weapons “put in his face” after running out of the doorway
While the men were patted down, Doe’s father rushed out of the doorway.
“I’m the dad. What’s going on?” the dad reportedly yelled.
He explained that his daughter was the alleged victim of the Cornell case and had been “threatened by numerous unknown people” in recent weeks.
The father also had “g*ns put in his face,” Giuffra said. “If you had a trigger-happy cop, or somebody had done the wrong thing, somebody could have ended up de*d.”
Later, when officers searched the house, the swatter allegedly called 911 again.
This time, he claimed he was armed with an AR-15 and was about to fire at everyone in the house.
Doe’s family said they have been victims of multiple swatting incidents since the lawsuit was filed.
One bogus 911 call claimed their house was on fire, and another said their house was about to be b*mbed.
One swatting call claimed Jane Doe’s house was about to be b*mbed
Giuffra said Doe has been staying with her parents and keeping an eye on what people have been saying about the Cornell case.
She had alleged in her lawsuit that she was s**ually a**aulted by Chi Phi frat house members, Matthew Ingalls, Jonathan Newell, Winston Lee, Gillio Lopes, Diego Sarabia, Scott Norrism and Scott Kretzschmar for hours at a party in October 2024.
None of the accused have faced criminal charges so far.
Doe was studying hotel administration at Cornell’s Nolan School of Hotel Administration. But she left the program after the alleged incident.
Lately, she has been spending most of her time indoors and “doesn’t seem to function well” if she’s “out of (the) safety zone of her family,” Giuffra said.
Her boyfriend has also been reportedly staying with her.
Doe’s lawyer said someone called his office, saying there would be bloodshed if his client doesn’t “withdraw the case
Doe began “taping paper over windows in the house she’s lived at her whole life” so that people “can’t see into her house to take a sh*t at her,” the lawyer said.
When officers responded to the recent swatting call, Doe told them about receiving phone calls from someone claiming to have the same first name as one of the accused “Cornell 7” men, according to Giuffra.
On the same night of the swatting incident, his own wife had allegedly received a threatening call, the lawyer added.
Giuffra even shared an audio recording of someone who had phoned his office around the same time.
The caller identified himself as “the person who called your client” and said: “I’m telling you guys simply, I think you should advise your client to withdraw the case. Otherwise blood will be shed.”
“The parents are really strong people, and they’re going to protect their daughter,” the lawyer said
Giuffra said Doe’s parents were angry and terrified about the situation, especially after the recent swatting incident.
“The dad is … concerned for his daughter. He can’t believe this has happened out of something where she’s just trying to stand up for herself and be heard,” he told the outlet.
“But the parents are really strong people, and they’re going to protect their daughter.”
“This is why her identity does not need to be public,” one commented online
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