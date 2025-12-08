Corey Taylor: Bio And Career Highlights

by

Corey Taylor: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Corey Taylor

December 8, 1973

Des Moines, Iowa, US

51 Years Old

Sagittarius

Who Is Corey Taylor?

Corey Todd Taylor is an American singer and musician, widely recognized for his intense vocal performances and prolific songwriting. He commands the stage with a formidable presence, fronting two globally successful rock bands.

His breakout moment arrived with Slipknot’s self-titled debut album in 1999, which propelled the masked metal band into the mainstream. The album’s raw energy and unique aesthetic solidified Taylor’s place as a powerful voice in heavy music.

Early Life and Education

His early life saw Corey Taylor moving frequently across the US with his single mother and younger half-sister. His grandmother, who later took legal custody, instilled a strong work ethic and a love for music, introducing him to artists like Elvis Presley.

Taylor attended Waterloo East High School, where his burgeoning passion for music was nurtured. These formative years, despite their challenges, laid the groundwork for his future artistic expression and distinctive lyrical style.

Notable Relationships

Currently, Corey Taylor is married to Alicia Dove, the founder of the dance and performance group Cherry Bombs, whom he wed in October 2019.

Earlier in his career, Taylor was married to Scarlett Stone from 2004 to 2007, with whom he shares a son, Griffin Parker Taylor. He was also married to Stephanie Luby from 2009 to 2017 and has a daughter, Angeline Taylor, from a previous relationship.

Career Highlights

Corey Taylor’s heavy metal influence primarily stems from his role as the dynamic lead vocalist of Slipknot, with whom he has released seven studio albums. This includes their platinum-selling debut and the chart-topping Iowa album.

Beyond Slipknot, Taylor launched the hard rock band Stone Sour, recording five studio albums and showcasing his versatility as a frontman and guitarist. He also embarked on a solo career, releasing his debut solo album, CMFT, in 2020.

To date, Taylor has authored several bestselling books, including Seven Deadly Sins, and has collected multiple accolades such as the Metal Hammer ‘Legend’ Award, cementing his status as a prominent figure in rock music.

Signature Quote

“Life owes you nothing. You owe yourself everything.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Here Are My 10 New Comics About My Introverted Life With My Extroverted Wife During Lockdown
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Artist Imagines Famous Pop Culture Stars With Retro ’80s Album Covers
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
68 Times People Were Too Witty For Their Own Good
3 min read
Aug, 27, 2025
This Hairdresser Showcases How She Fixes Clients’ Curls And It’s Impressive
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Sabrina Carpenter Stuns Fans By Making Out With An Alien On Stage At 2024 MTV VMAs
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
Hey Pandas, What Overused Movie Trope Have You Actually Experienced? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025