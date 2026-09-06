Cop Left Visibly Shaken After Discovering College Freshman’s Disturbing Crime Scene Inside Her Own Car

An 18-year-old college freshman was found fatally wounded inside the trunk of her Jeep, and newly released bodycam footage captured the moment police discovered the horrifying scene.
In the footage, an officer can be heard screaming and urgently calling for medical help.
The discovery came after the young woman’s parents reported her missing and told police that her Apple AirTag showed her car at a Pennsylvania library.
Investigators now accuse her 18-year-old boyfriend and his mother of slaying her and trying to dispose of her body.
A police officer heard screaming after discovering Karoline Heintz inside her car, covered in blood
Karoline Heintz was found lifeless inside the trunk of her gray Jeep on August 20 in California, Pennsylvania, around 36 miles from Pittsburgh, according to a criminal complaint reviewed by the Daily Mail.
Heintz had recently started college and was expected to play Division II soccer at PennWest University. She was also studying biology and planned to attend medical school after completing her degree.
Police arrived after her parents reported her missing. Her Apple AirTag reportedly pinged near the California Public Library, directing officers to the area.
Newly released bodycam footage obtained by the outlet showed an officer from the California Borough Police Department searching near the library.
When he spotted Heintz’s vehicle, he ran toward it. He then called out to his partner and radioed for help.
“Hey! I need EMS here right now! I got an unconscious female in the back of the car,” the officer said.
The officers put on latex gloves before approaching the vehicle again.
A dispatcher asked whether Heintz was breathing. “Negative. I got blood everywhere,” the officer replied.
He then broke the driver’s-side window to get into the SUV. The officer also punched through the trunk window before briefly opening and closing the door.
Another officer used a flashlight to look through the broken rear window.
Firefighters and paramedics soon arrived at the scene. Heintz’s father also came to the location before officers took him to the police station.
According to the criminal complaint, police accused Heintz’s boyfriend of stabbing her
ABC News/California Borough Police Dept.
Police have accused Heintz’s boyfriend, Royce Moser, also 18, of slaying her.
According to the criminal complaint, Moser allegedly forced Heintz to come to his home before the pair got into an argument.
Moser reportedly told investigators that he became angry and that a “demon took over.”
He allegedly told Heintz, “Wait, I have something for you,” before going inside and getting a knife.
Prosecutors alleged that Moser returned to the vehicle and stabbed Heintz in the chest.
She then fell out of the vehicle, according to the complaint. Moser allegedly dragged her to the back of the SUV and called his mother, Rachel Moser, 56, telling her what had happened.
Rachel is also being accused of helping her son dispose of Heintz’s body.
Neither initially spoke to the police about the slaying, but later confessed to their roles.
The two have not entered pleas.
During a preliminary hearing, prosecutors presented 32 pieces of evidence
During the September 1 preliminary hearing, prosecutors presented six witnesses and 32 pieces of evidence that they alleged show Royce and Rachel worked together after Heintz was slayed.
Some of the evidence included photographs of black knives that appeared to come from a kitchen knife set.
Investigators also presented home surveillance footage showing the mother and son after the alleged ki*ling. Other footage showed them driving in a blue sedan while wearing blue latex gloves.
Phone records and internet searches from Royce’s phone also became part of the case.
One search asked, “What if a demon controlled [sic] you [sic] and m*rder someone.”
The prosecution presented the search among other evidence during the hearing.
Royce faces charges including criminal homicide, two counts of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, two counts of ab*se of a c*rpse, obstruction of law and other government functions, and criminal use of a communications device.
Rachel faces charges of tampering with evidence, ab*se of a c*rpse, obstruction, and criminal use of a communications device.
A judge has upheld the charges against both of them.
After Heintz’s body was found, her family released a statement to mourn her passing
Heintz’s family released a statement through Pennsylvania State Police as they mourned her passing.
“This is a parent’s worst nightmare. It has been devastating for family, friends, and the whole community,” the family said.
They added, “Karoline was loved by all. She was a kind, smart, beautiful girl. We want justice for our ‘sweet’ Karoline.”
The family also asked for privacy while they grieve and directed questions to Pennsylvania State Police.
Her school also expressed its grief.
The school said it was “deeply saddened by the tragic passing of Karoline Heintz, who was a first-year student at the California campus.”
It added, “Our heartfelt condolences go out to her family, friends, and all those affected by this tragedy.”
Heintz studied biology and planned to attend LECOM medical school in Erie, Pennsylvania, after earning her degree.
Her obituary said she dreamed of becoming a physician.
Friends of the family have since created an online fundraiser to help her loved ones. A GoFundMe campaign had raised more than $70,000, according to the supplied information.
Meanwhile, Royce’s attorney, Jake Mihalov, told the Daily Mail he had “no comment regarding the matter.”
Royce and Rachel are scheduled to return to court on October 13.
“The fact that mom helped and didn’t turn him in explains how he became the person he is,” wrote one netizen
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