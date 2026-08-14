90 Times People Used 3D Printers To Make Brilliant Things They Couldn’t Find Anywhere Else

Houses, custom cars, food; and even functional blood vessels, a human ear and heart tissue have been built from scratch, thanks to a bunch of innovative people who got their hands on 3D printers. These machines have come a long way since they were first invented in the 80s. And nowadays, they’re a staple at some schools, where children are learning the art of design and manufacturing from a young age.
While some of the older generation are struggling with yet another paper jam at the office, trailblazers are breaking boundaries with what they’re able to create. From prosthetics legs for people and pets, to ‘ear guards’ and bat-suits, people have been showing off their 3D works of art in various dedicated online groups.
Bored Panda has put together an awe-inspiring list of the best ones for you to scroll through while you wait for your boring documents to print.
#1 When It Is Recommended We All Wear A Mask This Kid Answered A Request From Local Hospitals To Create “Ear Guards”
To help take the pressure off healthcare workers ears from wearing masks all day and made the 3D printing patterns available to everyone (in the comments).
Image source: GallowBoob
#2 A Wireframe Prosthetic Leg
Image source: ppppie_
#3 Looking For Industrial Designers Willing To Help A Thesis Project
Hi everyone! I’m a college student from the Philippines currently working on my thesis project, which involves designing a 3D printed accessible prosthetic solution for tripod (3 legged) dogs.
As part of the research, I’m looking to interview industrial designers who can share their professional insights and perspectives. The interview would be short, purely academic, and conducted online. Having an interviewee from the Philippines would be especially valuable, but designers from anywhere are more than welcome to help. Any guidance would really mean a lot!
Image source: datboi-69x
There seems to be no limit to what people are willing to try when it comes to 3D printing. Just recently, scientists announced that they’ve managed to recreate one of the hardest metals on Earth using a new 3D printing technique. It’s a massive breakthrough, and here’s why…
“Tungsten carbide-cobalt (WC-Co) is valued because it can withstand intense wear, pressure, and repeated use,” explains Science Daily, adding that it’s ideal for industrial tools. However, adds the site, the material is difficult to shape, expensive to produce, and often requires more raw material than ultimately ends up in the finished component.
The fact that the scientists have found a way to 3D print WC-Co, could be a game-changer. It means less waste and lower production costs while still preserving the strength and hardness that make the material special.
#4 Modular Birdhouse
Hey fellow birders and makers!
I just uploaded my latest 3D printing model: a multi-species bird house with adjustable entrance holes, removable grid floor, and perforated bottom for increased airflow. Perfect for attracting different types of birds to your yard! Let me know what you think.
And if you’re interested in more wildlife-friendly designs, be sure to check out my other projects, including smart bird feeders that work with Blink security cameras!
Image source: Sharp_Perception
#5 Halloween Coasters
Made some Halloween themed coasters that can be printed with a filament swap! Let me know what you think! I really want to design some more of these!
Image source: PeachesParty34
#6 I Overdesigned My Mug Holder
Hope some of you will appreciate it ! I do these design on my spare time and release them for free for 3d printing, input is appreciated. And because I know this sub, I know it can’t be manufactured except with a 3d printer, I also know that you can buy good mug holder in ikea and it’s pointless to add plastic to this cruel world, I also happened to know that hot mug could melt plastic (even tho it doesn’t in this design)…hope we can have healthy discussion about our design and about 3d printing !
Image source: NeutralAndChaotic
In case you’re unfamiliar with how a 3D printer works, the HP site explains that the machine creates a physical object by stacking layer after layer of a particular substance. Almost like making a sandwich…
“Each layer is poured as a liquid. Once the liquid dries or hardens, the next layer is poured on top,” say HP‘s experts. “There are other 3D printing methods, but they work in roughly the same way.”
#7 Advice I Received
One of the best tips I ever got from a friend: photograph your products at Ikea
If you don’t have time to do a render for your project or if you need some quick contextual shots, the ikea display room already has its scenery, lighting* and props available for great pictures.
This was a toothbrush holder I designed and printed for myself to hold toothbrushes apart from each other. I did some basic touch ups on my phone to get what you see here.
Let me know what you think!
Image source: MilesTheDistance
#8 My Batsuit
I printed my first cosplay suit last year now will be moving onto the mechanical suit but hope u all like my first one from the Batman.
Image source: Grahamkieran22
#9 My First Cat Toy
i everyone! Long time lurker on the other sub, and joined here the day it was created. I’ve always wanted to share some of my creations, but was always scared of getting banned or just being such a newbie that it was too embarrassing lol.
Anyways, this is the first cat toy I have ever designed, and thought I would share it for any other cat owners out there. It’s a pretty cool modular design that is quick and easy to print. Let me know what you think of it, and where I could possibly improve on future designs.
As a newbie, all constructive criticism is greatly appreciated.
Image source: stonkytonkys
Every day, people are pushing the boundaries of 3D printing and surprising us with what can be created. Researchers at Northwestern University in Chicago have even printed artificial mouse ovaries using gelatin. And these weren’t just for show… The team actually surgically implanted the 3D-printed ovaries in seven infertile mice.
“Of the seven mice that received implants, three mice successfully gave birth to litters of pups,” reports HP. The researchers are hoping this will lay the groundwork for artificial human ovaries to be printed one day, helping infertile people and even cancer patients.
#10 Simple (3D Printed) Solution Big Problem
Has anyone had the problem to go to a restaurant and don’t have a book to place tour bag.
Sure there are a lot of pieces like this already but I decides to come up with my own that would be just as easy to print.
Image source: Destroier053
#11 I Designed A Simple 2-In-1 Car Tool To Push Snow And Scrape Ice, With An Ergonomic Thumb Grip
Image source: supergeometry
#12 First Product Design – Rethinking A Smart Speaker
Wanted to design a simple smart speaker enclosure that would sit well on any desk.
This is my first attempt at product design. I’m not formally trained, just building and learning through this, so I’m sure there are things I’m missing.
I’d really appreciate feedback on how this could be improved especially in terms of form, proportions, and overall feel.
Image source: Icy_Alternative_1611
Pizza, cheese and chocolate are among the culinary creations coming out of 3D printers nowadays. According to South African-based VEA Foods, 3D food printers use a process similar to traditional 3D printing but with edible ingredients instead of plastic or metal.
“The ingredients, stored in cartridges, are deposited layer by layer, forming complex shapes and patterns,” explains the site. “These ingredients can range from chocolate and icing to mashed vegetables and dough, depending on the desired final product.”
It’s also possible to 3D print food that can later be baked or cooked.
#13 Thought You Guys Might Appreciate This Little Table I Designed And Built
Image source: keuerle
#14 I 3D Printed, Sanded, Painted A Sep Funnel Stand Based On Juicy Salif!
Took two weeks of on and off working on the project. Sooo much sanding and lots of coats of primer and paint! Printed with the A1 Mini so I had to print in multiple parts.
Image source: Kainkun
#15 I Made This Magnetic, Levitating Pen + Holder!
Just finished printing it, and it looks amazing!
Image source: Independent_Mess3999
#16 Mk2 Is Almost Done
Printed on 2x bambu p1s printers in PLA +
For some reason, the 3d print community always assumes I’m a fat lonely man with no life. I’m a woman, happily married to my amazing husband. He supports me printing these lifesize beauties. I work 5x 12 hour shifts a week as a nurse. These are displayed in a spare bedroom im using as my office. My husband has his own office to with what he pleases.
Mk2 Model is from do3d. I 3d modeled the base for printing, no you can’t have it.
Yes iron man is my favorite avenger.
Have a nice day.
Image source: [deleted]
#17 3D Printed Newtonian Telescope
Just started learning SolidWorks, and this is the first real thing I’ve made. I designed a 127mm f/7 Newtonian telescope that’s fully 3D-printable (some parts work with CNC wood too) and mounts on a standard camera tripod. It can show Saturn’s rings and lunar craters.
as this is my first build, I’d love any tips or advice from people with more experience in SolidWorks or 3D printing.
Image source: Lost_Stomach2326
#18 Made My Own Eyewear
Image source: l0siento
#19 Trying To Convince Myself That My 3D Printed Shoes Are Not Just For Looks. That I’ve Designed These Ripples For Flexibility And Grip. But I’m Not Sure I Am Sold On That Myself
Image source: St_Drunks
#20 Zeroboy Xp – DIY 3D Printed Retropie Handheld
This is a 3D printed handheld emulator I finished a few months ago. It uses a Pi Zero 2W and runs Retropie. It plays GBA/GBC games perfectly.
I just started getting into Industrial Design and DIY electronics this year and this was my first big project. I modeled everything in Autodesk Fusion. The enclosure was 3D printed in ABS, vapor smoothed, primed and painted. I then designed and applied custom decals/logos.
The circuit board that mounts the A/B, Directional, and menu buttons was designed in CAD and then printed using PC filament. Copper rivets were inserted and tactile switches soldered in, controlled by a Pico.
Would appreciate any feedback or questions :)
Image source: Federal-Reception394
#21 This Is Nord My 3D Printed Utility Knife, What Do You Think?
Image source: Visual-Success8952
#22 Just Assembled My First Custom-Designed Watch
Image source: JohanLink
#23 100% Biodegradable (Pha) Stool That Turns Into Wildflowers
A stool that, as it degrades, turns into wildflowers.
The stool is 3D printed in PHA (not greenwashing PLA), a bacteria-produced material that is 100% biodegradable. Its shape comes from 3D-scanned rocks, while the surface is inspired by fungi and microbial structures.
It sits between the natural and the digital: organic in form, material, and afterlife, but made through a fully digital process.
Inside are seeds and nutrients, allowing the object to slowly break down until what remains is not waste, but wildflowers. (stool will not degrade indoors)
is a concept piece
Image source: In_Praise_0f_shadows
#24 Finally Figured Out How To Make Multicolor Signs! Used My Power For Evil Immediately Of Course, GF Was Not Amused
Image source: WermerCreations
#25 Tigris Of Gaul Full Helmet Build
I finally finished it, and I’m so happy with the results, just in time for Gladiator II.
Image source: Gstudios_art
#26 Made This Simple Puzzle For My Escape Room Clients
I don’t know why they love simple low tech puzzles. They are delightful to make.
Image source: StarsapBill
#27 I Made A Topographic Map And Frame Of Lake George, NY
This was my first big project that I designed from start to finish.
I had many failures along the way, used the wrong glue at first, pieces broke. Learned not to use matte paint when touching up, even if using matte filament
The frame came out great. It was painted a Carmel color, and brushed with mahogany ink to imitate a wood finish.
Image source: Jstevens87
#28 Peak Laziness Achieved: I 3D Printed A Hand So I Don’t Have To Use My Own
I got tired of the grueling physical labor of raising my arm every time the sun was in my eyes, so I designed a wearable face hand. It features a fully adjustable strap and provides 100% autonomous sun shading.
Is it stupid? Yes. Does it actually work flawlessly? Also yes.
Image source: Dry-Pay6654
#29 Check Out These Articulated Robots I Made (Customisable)
Image source: Sudden-Morning-1381
#30 Lightsaber Flashdrive
Image source: bubajust6
#31 Printed Xmas Card
I’m printing out a bunch of these on my M5C to send to the kiddos in my family. It’s a quick print and my kids LOVED the test prints.
Image source: Autumn_Moon_Cake
#32 Mount Fuji As A 91 Piece Krypt Style Jigsaw Puzzle
Image source: Bike_Relative
#33 Here Is My Latest Lamp
Image source: Sea-Hippo7237
#34 Frog Pen And Brush Holder
Image source: Glory_Eyes
#35 Patrick Star Is My Phone Stand Now
Image source: Dangerous_Sleep2559
#36 I Modeled And Printed My First Board Game. Any Similar Ideas For My Next Project?
I love Board Games and I have enjoyed making my own version of Cathedral. And now I am looking for something similar, a Game that makes you think and has simple pieces but I can make a version with my own models and make it look cute and fun. I´ve been learning a lot along the process. Any ideas are welcome.
If you like this one I shared it in Makerworld so you can print it.
Image source: navalguijo
#37 Do You Like My Desk Lamp?
Image source: okantos
#38 This Is The World’s First 3D Printed Lamp Made Of Discarded Orange Peels
Image source: perfect_wonders
#39 Nespresso Coffe Machine Redesign – Fully 3D Printed
Hello everyone, I’d like to share an academic project focused on redesigning the Nespresso Essenza XN2140, while preserving its original internal mechanism and capsule system.
One of the main challenges was adapting a new outer shell to fit the existing internal architecture, instead of redesigning the technical components to make the machine lighter or thinner.
The entire prototype was 3D printed using FDM, except for the water reservoir, which was produced in SLA, then sanded, painted and assembled.
I’d especially appreciate insights from those with experience in small appliance development, but all feedback is welcome.
Image source: Solecrabt
#40 3D Printed Alarm Designed By Me
the shelf for earbuds to charge and the space in the base is for personal items like keys watch whatever it took me 3 month to get to final product it’s not perfect as i wished but I’m very proud to work on something like this as a student in product design field.
Image source: ya3am_0
#41 3D Printed Lamp, Looking For Feedback!
I recently finished this 3D printed lamp project and wanted to share it here to get your thoughts. The concept is a bit all over the place I add plastic dip to the top of the red support to have so grip I know it’s a bit unconventional, but that’s part of what I like about it. What do you think? Would love any feedback, design suggestions, or ideas for improvement or future versions!
Image source: Independent_Poem_343
#42 My Newest Design. A Modular Wall Organizer
Image source: Visual-Success8952
#43 Table Saw Push Block
The sole plate is replaceable if it gets damaged by a saw cut. I did not design this, kudos to the person who did though, you rock buddy!
Image source: CJ-54321
#44 Should Breakdancing Be Allowed In 3D Printing?
Image source: jankmartofficial
#45 My New Strat Is Somewhat Puzzling
Image source: Autumn_Moon_Cake
#46 Christmas Tree Lamps I Designed, No Ams Needed
Image source: Vorkosigan78
#47 How Do You Guys Like This Ghost?
Image source: Independent_Mess3999
#48 Designed And 3D-Printed A “Pondering My Orb” Wizard Dice Holder LOL
Image source: WermerCreations
#49 My Kid Wanted A Batman Headset Holder. What Do You Think?
Image source: Slight-Ad-3742
#50 100+ Downloads In 3 Days! My String-Art Heart Is Going Viral And I’m Shook
Image source: f4ke90
#51 3D Printed Anti-Theft Fake Bluetooth Trackers
Visible trackers increase the perceived risk for thieves. Since theft relies on speed and anonymity, the sight of a tracker creates instant doubt. Most will simply move on to an easier, unprotected target rather than risk being followed or caught.
Image source: Bike_Relative
#52 Snorlax Bank
Snorlax bank I made with a secret compartment!
Image source: bubajust6
#53 Dropper Bottle Swatch Cap
I saw these on a YouTube paint tutorial and thought it was a clever way to be able to identify paints when looking for a color.
Image source: CJ-54321
#54 My New Favorite Print So Far
Image source: syluette23
#55 3D Modeled And Printed Me Some Fence Picket Caps
Bronze rub finish, doing 2 coats of black first before doing any rub finish,just a plain white resin print fresh off the printer, had the piece out before the storm.
Image source: MrHorologist
#56 I Have Finish My Creepy Dragon Plant ^^
Image source: venusmemnoch2
#57 I Design Concrete Objects Using 3D Printed Molds
So I started designing 3D printed molds to make concrete objects. I started with a basic plant pot and a small catch tray, then I went for a MagSafe charging stand and a lamp.
I was thinking of adding a ring which would go around the whole base of the lamp, which would act as a light dimmer.
What would you improve? What should I build next?
Image source: Esialam-
#58 My 3D Printed Bookshelf Speaker
Image source: im_designs
#59 Thought I’d Share What I’ve Been Working On My Sophomore Year
Trying to think about 3D printing as less of a set process and more of a craft, ended up with some really cool effects as a result. I plan on taking some of these forward into production.
Image source: Easy_Promotion_5178
#60 Housing For My Google Home Mini I Designed And 3D Printed
Image source: lospetros435
#61 Made My First Lamp Prototype
Go easy on me, i’m just an economist who loves design. i have started trying my hand at making my own pieces and this is my first real prototype. It’s a very simple design, made using two pieces of brushed aluminum, and a 3D printed shade that slots on top. I will be making a mold from the shade for a hollow resin cast so i can replicate it and eliminate the pattern left by the 3D printer (although it does look kinda cool in an unintentional way).
Image source: creiglamb
#62 I Designed And Built This Dock For My Thinkpad
I miss the days of weird, bold and whimsical hardware – especially in the electronics space. ThinkPad is one of those brands that used to have a very distinct aesthetic and endeavored to make an impression with the hardware before UX dominated product design. I attempted to create something that would make the ThinkPad team and designers proud. There are of course functional reasons for making this dock the way I did, but almost as important is the character of the hardware. Hopefully you all find it interesting.
Image source: design_build_test
#63 I Made 3D-Molded Leather Utility/Valet Trays
Image source: SnooCheesecakes3985
#64 Stool Made With Rhino/Grasshopper, Playing With Kangaroo Plugin
Hey i made a stool, that is inspired by the organic structures, and Antonio gaudí methods of finding natural equilibrium in structures.
Let me know what you think (The 3D print is a scale model 1:2 ).
Image source: Complex_Farmer_1058
#65 Furniture Made From Upcycled Marine Plastic Waste Via Robotic 3D Printing
Image source: musterduster284
#66 Aeroboticar I Designed For My Bachelor’s Thesis
This took 6 weeks of 3D printing 24 hours / 7 days a week. It’s 3 feet by 3 feet and weighs about 20 pounds.
Image source: Lorenzmotors
#67 3D Printed Me On The 3D Printed Chair I Designed
Image source: iGlitchz
#68 Design Competitions
So I’m trying to learn CAD design and 3D printing at the same time. Kind of cool how you can make things available for free on repositories.
Printables has competitions for trivial things like door stops. Fun to try and make new mouse traps.
Here is my first design. Kind of ugly but trying to removethe clutter of traditional door stops.
Image source: judasbrute
#69 Fully 3D Printed Soap Wave Tray
Image source: bucksalkeld
#70 Sheikah Tower Planter From Zelda Botw
I designed this a little bit ago, and I’ve finally returned to it before spring hits to make a few additions, just wanted to show it in all its glory before I make changes
It’s been setup with these same plants for a few months now and the drip holes seem to go pretty well
I wouldn’t call it a beginner print by any means, but I still encourage anyone to give it a go!
Printed on an A1 Mini and can be done with or without an AMS for the platform.
Image source: jaayjeee
#71 Hey, I Have Designed This 3D Printable Watch With Some Aliexpress Bought Parts To Be Able To Wear It Daily. Any Feedback?
Image source: SufficientComplex908
#72 Sculpted That Screaming Hippo LOL. Printed On My Bambus And Elegoo Saturn
Image source: WermerCreations
#73 Fat Squirrel
Image source: Bike_Relative
#74 3D Printed A Pinecil Case
Such an amazing model and one of my favourite prints to date!
All credit for the model goes to PjotrStrog on printables
Image source: Lecodyman
#75 Dino Family I Designed. Snaps Together To Minimize Color Changes
Image source: Vorkosigan78
#76 Fully 3D Printed Bowl With Clear Glass Look!
Iwas intrigued when I discovered PolySmooth Clear PVB with a PolySher. I wanted to see how transparent I could make it!
I did use this through the Bambu AMS system on my P1S (had to respool it. I did many test with settings and stuff before attempting this model I found on Makerworld, scaled up 25%
Figured it’d be a fun multi-material test. These were not printed together, but in 2 separate pieces.
The red is Hatchbox Transparent PLA Red. Could have done a better job there, but still looks cool!
Image source: Cobanyte
#77 Yoshi Egg Container
Image source: bubajust6
#78 Squirtle Pokeball
Squirtle pokeball I made and printed on my P1S!
Image source: bubajust6
#79 Another Chess Board
Image source: Defiant-Reading6030
#80 Spare Bit Holder
I needed a holder for my spare bits. It is easy to print and compact.
Image source: armykcz
#81 Printed That Huntsman Spider Posted Here, Awesome Model! Kind Of Like It Flat So I Can Hide It Behind Things
Image source: WermerCreations
#82 Playing With Dual Colour Silk Pla – A Simple Vase But The Colour Shifts Work Really Well
Image source: wirral_guy
#83 3D Printed Shoes Show
Image source: Ithinkmynameisryder
#84 Pen Holder Pro
Printed this model on the Bambu lab A1, took about 11hrs. Got it from Maker world. Epic level of details!!
Image source: akashchopra24
#85 Designed, Printed And Assembled My Vector LED Desk Lamp
Designed, printed and assembled this adjustable desk lamp. Looking for feedback before I publish it.
Image source: OneButterscotch2691
#86 Under Monitor Pen And Ruler Holder
I kept ending up with a cluttered desk and never finding my pens and a ruler when I needed them. So I made this simple under-monitor holder to keep everything off the desk but within easy reach.
Image source: Sveshpelmenis
#87 3D Modeled & Printed A Shoji Hanging Lamp W/ Motion Sensor Light Bulb
Image source: MrHorologist
#88 Ps5 Controller Support No Ams – Playstation 5 Port
Image source: Glory_Eyes
#89 3D Printed Gyroid Lattice Speaker
Image source: im_designs
#90 Modeled And 3D Printed This Pen Holder Based On The Alessi Hot Bertaa Kettle
Kinda weird but I like it.
Image source: lospetros435
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