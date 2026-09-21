70 Thrift Store Hauls That People Are Incredibly Proud Of After Spending Such A Long Time Searching

Many people love window shopping because it lets them enjoy amazing fashion pieces without spending too much. Unfortunately, it’s less satisfying when nothing gets bought, which is why folks are turning to thrifting, since it offers access to great products and clothes for a fraction of the price.
People who have actually spent time hunting for secondhand items know the joy and satisfaction of finding something incredible. Even though the process can take time, it’s usually worth it, and this list full of awesome thrift store hauls will prove exactly why.
#1 Babe Ruth Signed Ball At Goodwill!
Image source: JaySettles
#2 I Guess Younger Folks Doing The Pricing Aren’t Familiar With This Brand
Image source: Zestyclose-Meaning-3
#3 Found This Really Cool Wooden Jewelry Box At Goodwill Today. It Even Has A Hidden Drawer Within A Drawer
Image source: damestillmen
Thrifting can be fun, which is why statistics show that nearly 1/3 of all apparel purchases in the U.S. are secondhand, and Gen Z seems big on this trend, with around 83% of them being avid thrift shoppers. Women also make up a large share of this group, and many shop online because it’s much more convenient.
Interestingly, around 2 of 5 items in younger people’s closets are secondhand, which suggests they’re more open to thrifting. Around 58% of Gen Z actually search for used items before they even think about splurging on a new product.
#4 I Finally Found One Of These Statues For A Fair Price! My Cat Is Not Impressed…
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#5 My Favorite Find This Week — Snail Purse!
Image source: DonutPlains
#6 Checking The Suit Jacket Pockets Finally Paid Off
Image source: SummonTheHaggis
Finding secondhand products at a thrift shop can be time-consuming, with some people spending almost 30 minutes to an hour. According to Kali Borovic, founder of ‘Tales From The Thrift Shop,’ it’s difficult to walk up to a rack of clothes and find something in your size.
That’s why people have to spend time combing through a lot of stuff to find things they like and that actually might fit them. Sometimes, people find things they weren’t expecting to buy and end up taking them. Since thrift stores are generally cheaper, this can work out quite well and lead to a decent haul.
#7 A Teapot Drinking Its Own Cup Of Tea
Image source: KareemM0hamed0
#8 Sad Find
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#9 Update: Little Silver Fox Salt Cellar (Revived!)
Image source: muffinartillery
Buying used items should definitely be much less expensive in the long run, but many new thrifters wonder how much folks spend on average. According to Hannah Rupp, a Wisconsin-based thrifter and fashion blogger, she spends no more than $40 on secondhand purchases each month.
Research has also found that American thrift shoppers save an average of $1,452 per year. Most products and clothes are budget-friendly, which makes thrifting a cost-effective option for people who want to be fashionable but still go easy on their wallets.
#10 I Finally Caught One
Image source: NinetyPercentOff
#11 Best Thrift Of My Life $10
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#12 Got This From A Thrift Store Auction
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One of the biggest reasons so many young people are choosing secondhand items is that they are more worried about their finances. In fact, Talker Research points out that around 72% of Gen Z say they go thrifting to save money. This financial stress isn’t unusual, as high inflation and rising living costs make it difficult for people to manage on their salary.
Worldwide, young people report more interest in budgeting and saving money, so it’s no wonder secondhand shopping helps them stick to their new lifestyle. It’s also becoming a trendy option among young people, whose peers might be filling their wardrobes and homes this way.
#13 Original Nintendo Switch For 6.99
Image source: LarsSantiago
#14 Thought Yall Would Like This Goose Bowl I Got For 4 Bucks At Goodwill
Image source: Razbrrygurl
#15 Not Sure What Animal It Is Precisely, But For $3.99 It Came Home With Me
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Beyond saving money, research has found that around 51% of Gen Z seem to like thrift shopping because it gives them a thrill when they get a good deal. Others really love hunting for unique items, and some even try to find collectibles, which can be the hardest thing to come across.
For 30% of young folks, thrift shops simply have a good vibe, and they treat this kind of purchasing like a hobby. That’s probably why many of them also see it as a form of self-care, and it makes them feel more relaxed and happy. Trends have clearly changed drastically, and secondhand shopping is a big part of people’s lifestyles, which is why many folks treat it as an errand and take a friend along.
#16 Almost Didn’t Go To This Community-Wide Yard Sale. 14k Opal Earrings For $1!
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#17 A Most Egg-Cellent Find For A Cat Named Egg
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#18 Garage Sale Find 😍
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Thrifting genuinely seems like the best way to buy what you need without breaking the bank, but unfortunately, students who have gone thrifting many times explain that it can actually push people to overconsume. People might buy too much because of the lower prices, which can make them feel like they can keep purchasing more stuff.
People who have been obsessed with thrifting explain that they used to pick up anything that caught their eye, especially if it was cheap, but it would sometimes go to waste after the initial purchase. Buying so many things and not using them all can also create clutter in people’s homes, which isn’t what the thrifting lifestyle is based on.
#19 I Just Want To See The Family Photo
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#20 I Have Officially Peaked
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#21 Ran Straight To The Register With This One — Vintage Christian Dior Monsieur 100% Silk Pajama Set!
Image source: AyRayKay
When people buy secondhand products in a sustainable way, the THRIVE Project explains that it can help the environment a great deal. Thrifting an item instead of purchasing something new has been shown to save the Earth 8.41 pounds of carbon emissions, 16.48 kWh of energy, and 88.89 gallons of water.
It can also save 11.3 million tons of textile waste from ending up in a landfill. That’s why nearly 85% of buyers feel thrifting is good for the environment and choose it over fast fashion. The only problem is that they shouldn’t get carried away with trends and overbuy, as this could defeat the purpose of sustainability.
#22 $2 Well Spent! Cricket Loves His New Chair
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#23 Goodwill Find By My Fiancé A Few Days Ago For $14.99
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#24 Thrifted A Whole Hotel Just For Willy! Also A Pound Puppy And A Squishmallow
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Thrifting has become an easy, wonderful way to give secondhand products a new life and home. Luckily, so many people enjoy buying used items, which is why it’s also become a trend. Hopefully, this increased interest in the lifestyle doesn’t make people go overboard, and they enjoy thrift shops just enough.
We’d love to know if you’ve ever thrifted anything, and whether you think it was a steal or not. Do share your experiences in the comments below.
#25 Found A Denim 1 Piece Actually Long Enough For Me!
Image source: Neverwasalwaysam
#26 This Would Be Perfect For That Little Tattooed Guy
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#27 Couldn’t Believe I Found This!
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#28 My Goodwill Has Never Heard Of The Row
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#29 Edwardian 15ct Peridot & Seed Pearl Necklace For $9
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#30 I Was Absolutely Not Leaving The Store Without This Cardigan!
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#31 Candlesticks Of My Teenage Dreams
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#32 The Fb Marketplace Gods Finally Smiled Upon Me. This Large Apothecary Cabinet Was $30
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#33 The Nostalgia Hurts. Found At A Rummage Sale For Practically Free. 1980-90’s Sandylion Stickers For My Kids 🥺
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#34 I Found $250 Cash In This Ralph Lauren Suit I Got From Goodwill For $12.99!
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#35 It Finally Happened To Me !
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#36 Today’s Find
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#37 Oh My God – 90s Ll Bean Loon Tapestry Blanket
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#38 Trying To Manifest An Occasion To Wear This Vintage Gown. $7 From Goodwill
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#39 The Secret Cabinet Of My Dreams
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#40 Seeing My Stuff In The Wild
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#41 Found In A Storage Unit I Bought!!
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#42 I Played A Cool Old Lady At The Thrift Store For Dibs On This Chess Set. She Won :/
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#43 Couldn’t Leave This Behind!
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#44 All Perfect For My Vintage Strawberry Kitchen 😭
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#45 Another Dream Find!
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#46 The Thrift Gods Blessed Me On This, Our Last Day Of Pride
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#47 What Shall I Be? Better Hope You Don’t Want To Be A Doctor!
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#48 I Have A New Favorite Cup
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#49 Ok Ok Ok. Deleted My Other Post, Jumped In My Car, Went Back And Got The Other 2
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#50 My Number One Find Possibly Ever, 15$
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#51 Thrifted This Today. I Walked Out Of The Store So Quickly!
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#52 Found The June 1985 Nat Geo “Afghan Girl” Mag For $2 Today!
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#53 Found At An Estate Sale For 10$!!!
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#54 I Win Forever
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#55 Never Know What You’ll Find At Goodwill
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#56 Vintage Burberry Wool Coat For $12.99 At Goodwill — I Couldn’t Believe My Eyes!
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#57 I Found This Robe Yesterday. Possibly From The 50s Or 60s. I Feel Like A Mob Wife
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#58 Gucci Scarf Found At The Thrift Store Yesterday! It’s Stained But I Love It!
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#59 80s Wedding Dress// $30// Estate Sale
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#60 White Whale
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#61 Someone Kept Following Me Around The Store Trying To Take This $10 Cuyana Tote From My Cart To “Just Look In It”…before & After
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#62 Catch And Release On This Incredible Home Made Goodnight Moon Diorama
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#63 Couldn’t Leave This Needlepoint Behind
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#64 $5 For My Living Room To Suddenly Become Very Randy Baby, Yeah
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#65 Curb Find Of The Year
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#66 New With Tags Lazee Boy Sofa For $100 I’m Shaking And Two People Tried To Fight Me For It
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#67 Thrift Haul
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#68 A Queen 👑 Must’ve Left Her Estate To Goodwill
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#69 A Tragic Story Of Finding And Losing My White Whale
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#70 Thrifted This Enormous Granny Square Blanket Today And I Can’t Stop Looking At It 🥹
Image source: whatellah
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