75 Fascinating Charts To Help You Understand The World Better (New Pics)

Let’s be honest… Not everyone gets excited at the idea of reading pages of convoluted data or spreadsheets containing thousands of numbers. They can be complicated, time-consuming, and quite frankly, boring. Cool and fascinating charts – now that’s a different story. They’re like the drive-throughs of information. No need to dress up and sit through long courses, just grab your takeaway and go.
Well-designed charts have the ability to turn mountains of research into easily consumable, and sometimes entertaining, information. They explain in seconds what could take dozens of pages to describe. And nowadays, they cover everything under the sun. Some reveal intriguing trends we didn’t realize were happening, others answer questions we didn’t know we had.
Every now and again, Bored Panda puts together a compilation of the most interesting charts out there. And today we’re doing just that… From the world’s happiest cities, to how many hours of work are needed in different countries to escape poverty, keep scrolling if you want understand the bigger picture at a glance.
#1 Boomers Say It Takes $100k A Year To Be Financially Successful, Gen Z Says It Takes $600k
Image source: Ben Berkowitz
#2 A Cool Guide On How To Get Out Of Poverty Depending On Where You Reside
Image source: Aubreykubheka
#3 World Cumulative Carbon Emissions Comparison
Image source: OWiDCharts
#4 Best Selling Books In History
Image source: eeagli
#5 AI Sources
Image source: Marcus Lu
#6 In The EU, The Mean Age Of Women At The Birth Of Their First Child Was 29.9 Years In 2024
Image source: eu_eurostat
#7 A Cool Guide To The US Most Visited Websites
Image source: CHILLY_GuY
#8 A Cool Guide Of Salary By Education Level In The US
Image source: Niccolo Conte
#9 Film Genre Popularity 1910-2021
Image source: BoMcCready
#10 Comparing The World’s Tallest Statue Next To Other Notable Statues
Image source: malgoya
#11 Ranking Of US States By Safety
Image source: Bruno Venditti
#12 Pizza Consumption Per Person Per Year
Image source: vladgrinch
#13 Chances Of Being Born In Each Continent
Image source: Bruno Venditti
#14 Generation Alpha’s Dream Careers, By Gender
Image source: Niccolo Conte
#15 Why Young Adults Are Saying No To Parenthood
Image source: Yodest_Data
#16 Mobile Phone Brands By Market Share (2007 vs. 2025)
Image source: vladgrinch
#17 Have You Ever Seen A Vulcano?
Image source: geography_worldmaps
#18 Europe’s Social Media Gap By Country
Image source: visual capitalist
#19 The World’s Happiest Cities In 2026
Image source: visual capitalist
#20 Adult Obesity Rates Across All 50 US States
Image source: visual capitalist
#21 The World’s Largest Metropolitan Economies By GDP
Image source: vladgrinch
#22 The World’s Oldest Universities
Image source: vladgrinch
#23 Countries With The Most Unesco Sites
Image source: _Takemikazuchi_
#24 Countries That Do Not Allow Wild Animals In Circuses
Image source: geography.eu
#25 In 2025, People In The EU Aged 20-64 Worked (Both Full And Part Time) An Average Of 35.9 Hours Per Week In Their Main Job
Image source: eu_eurostat
#26 Euro Area Unemployment At 6.3%, EU At 6%
Image source: eu_eurostat
#27 In The EU In 2024, 51% Of The Population Lived In A House, While 48% Lived In A Flat (And 1% Lived In Other Accommodation, Such As Houseboats And Vans)
Image source: eu_eurostat
#28 In 2024, The EU Produced 50.8 Million Tonnes Of Potatoes.
Image source: eu_eurostat
#29 A Cool Guide On The World’s Most Spoken Languages
Image source: Niccolo Conte
#30 A Cool Guide About The 20 Best-Selling Video Game Consoles Of All-Time
Image source: StatsPanda
#31 The Most Powerful Passports In 2025
Image source: StatsPanda
#32 Highest Temperature Ever Recorded In Europe
Image source: quindiassomigli
#33 The 20 Worst College Degrees For Finding A Job
Image source: Bruno Venditti
#34 Who Has Access To Air Conditioning?
Image source: Anna Fleck
#35 2025 Most Powerful Cars vs. Cost
Image source: Marcus Lu
#36 Young Adult Happiness Declining
Image source: grantjbailey
#37 Young Americans Believe Wealth Comes From Exploitation; Older Americans Believe Wealth Is Earned
Image source: Miserable_Coyote_279
#38 Drake Or Taylor Swift?
Image source: geography_worldmaps
#39 World’s Fastest Train
Image source: AdministrativePool93
#40 Countries By The Share Of Babies Born Outside Of Marriage
Image source: Niccolo Conte
#41 In 2024, There Were 508 746 Prisoners In The EU, Indicating A 2.0% Increase Compared With 2023
Image source: eu_eurostat
#42 The World’s Largest Employers 2024
Image source: RethinkerMind01
#43 Where War Elephants Were Once Used
Image source: vladgrinch
#44 A Map Of Every Place Where Ancient Roman Coin Hoards Have Been Found
Image source: brilliantmaps.com
#45 Countries In Europe With A Metro
Image source: geography_worldmaps
#46 What’s The Main Energy Source In Your Country?
Image source: geography_worldmaps
#47 Official Languages In South American Countries
Image source: trend_maps
#48 Where Birth Rates Are Highest In The US
Image source: visual capitalist
#49 The United States Of Highway Shields
Image source: usefulcharts
#50 There Were 9.4 Million Beehives On EU Farms In 2023
Image source: eu_eurostat
#51 In 2025, The Median Age Of Population In The EU Was 44.9 Years
Image source: eu_eurostat
#52 The EU Produced 22.0 Million Tonnes Of Drinking Milk In 2024
Image source: eu_eurostat
#53 A Cool Guide To Know Where Inflation Has Risen The Most In The US (2019-2025)
Image source: Bruno Venditti
#54 A Cool Guide To Duration Of Songs Over Time
Image source: CHILLY_GuY
#55 A Cool Guide To Region Wise Calling Codes
Image source: maven.mapping
#56 A Cool Guide About Richest Pirates
Image source: visualcapitalist
#57 When Does It Start To Feel Warm?
Image source: vladgrinch
#58 Where Inflation Has Hit The Hardest (2000–2025)
Image source: Dorothy Neufeld
#59 Countries With Miss Earth Title
Image source: danganronpa_ecuador
#60 Honestly Surprising It Isn’t Higher
Image source: Anna Fleck
#61 Countries With IKEA Stores
Image source: geography.eu
#62 European Union Countries That Do Not Use The Euro
Image source: geography.eu
#63 A Cool Guide To Top Universities Outside The US
Image source: Pallavi Rao
#64 US States Where You Can’t Pump Your Own Gas
Image source: vladgrinch
#65 Surprising That Reddit Is 2nd
Image source: Rachel Handley
#66 Minority Religions Map Of USA
Image source: valaney_mapper.1997
#67 How 50 Global Cities Rank For Raising A Family
Image source: visual capitalist
#68 Norway Has Gone From Near-Zero Sales Of Non‑emitting Battery Electric Vehicles To Now Close To 100% Of All New Passenger Car Sales
Image source: Conscious-Quarter423
#69 Relative To Population, The Highest Ratio Of Rail Passengers Per Capita In The EU Countries In 2024 Was Recorded In Luxembourg, Austria And Denmark
Image source: eu_eurostat
#70 Will The Earth Collapse One Day Because Of Too Many People?
Image source: geography_worldmaps
#71 Languages In South African Regions
Image source: trend_maps
#72 Which Car Brand Is Your Favorite?
Image source: geography_worldmaps
#73 Since 2022, Women Over 40 Have Had More Babies Than Women Under 20 In The USA
Image source: aar0nbecker
#74 Where Water Stress Will Be Highest By 2040
Image source: reddit.com
#75 Different Kinds Of Economies
Image source: trend_maps
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