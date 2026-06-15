75 Fascinating Charts To Help You Understand The World Better (New Pics)

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Let’s be honest… Not everyone gets excited at the idea of reading pages of convoluted data or spreadsheets containing thousands of numbers. They can be complicated, time-consuming, and quite frankly, boring. Cool and fascinating charts – now that’s a different story. They’re like the drive-throughs of information. No need to dress up and sit through long courses, just grab your takeaway and go.

Well-designed charts have the ability to turn mountains of research into easily consumable, and sometimes entertaining, information. They explain in seconds what could take dozens of pages to describe. And nowadays, they cover everything under the sun. Some reveal intriguing trends we didn’t realize were happening, others answer questions we didn’t know we had.

Every now and again, Bored Panda puts together a compilation of the most interesting charts out there. And today we’re doing just that… From the world’s happiest cities, to how many hours of work are needed in different countries to escape poverty, keep scrolling if you want understand the bigger picture at a glance.

#1 Boomers Say It Takes $100k A Year To Be Financially Successful, Gen Z Says It Takes $600k

75 Fascinating Charts To Help You Understand The World Better (New Pics)

Image source: Ben Berkowitz

75 Fascinating Charts To Help You Understand The World Better (New Pics)

#2 A Cool Guide On How To Get Out Of Poverty Depending On Where You Reside

75 Fascinating Charts To Help You Understand The World Better (New Pics)

Image source: Aubreykubheka

#3 World Cumulative Carbon Emissions Comparison

75 Fascinating Charts To Help You Understand The World Better (New Pics)

Image source: OWiDCharts

#4 Best Selling Books In History

75 Fascinating Charts To Help You Understand The World Better (New Pics)

Image source: eeagli

#5 AI Sources

75 Fascinating Charts To Help You Understand The World Better (New Pics)

Image source: Marcus Lu

#6 In The EU, The Mean Age Of Women At The Birth Of Their First Child Was 29.9 Years In 2024

75 Fascinating Charts To Help You Understand The World Better (New Pics)

Image source: eu_eurostat

#7 A Cool Guide To The US Most Visited Websites

75 Fascinating Charts To Help You Understand The World Better (New Pics)

Image source: CHILLY_GuY

#8 A Cool Guide Of Salary By Education Level In The US

75 Fascinating Charts To Help You Understand The World Better (New Pics)

Image source: Niccolo Conte

#9 Film Genre Popularity 1910-2021

75 Fascinating Charts To Help You Understand The World Better (New Pics)

Image source: BoMcCready

#10 Comparing The World’s Tallest Statue Next To Other Notable Statues

75 Fascinating Charts To Help You Understand The World Better (New Pics)

Image source: malgoya

#11 Ranking Of US States By Safety

75 Fascinating Charts To Help You Understand The World Better (New Pics)

Image source: Bruno Venditti

#12 Pizza Consumption Per Person Per Year

75 Fascinating Charts To Help You Understand The World Better (New Pics)

Image source: vladgrinch

#13 Chances Of Being Born In Each Continent

75 Fascinating Charts To Help You Understand The World Better (New Pics)

Image source: Bruno Venditti

#14 Generation Alpha’s Dream Careers, By Gender

75 Fascinating Charts To Help You Understand The World Better (New Pics)

Image source: Niccolo Conte

#15 Why Young Adults Are Saying No To Parenthood

75 Fascinating Charts To Help You Understand The World Better (New Pics)

Image source: Yodest_Data

#16 Mobile Phone Brands By Market Share (2007 vs. 2025)

75 Fascinating Charts To Help You Understand The World Better (New Pics)

Image source: vladgrinch

#17 Have You Ever Seen A Vulcano?

75 Fascinating Charts To Help You Understand The World Better (New Pics)

Image source: geography_worldmaps

#18 Europe’s Social Media Gap By Country

75 Fascinating Charts To Help You Understand The World Better (New Pics)

Image source: visual capitalist

#19 The World’s Happiest Cities In 2026

75 Fascinating Charts To Help You Understand The World Better (New Pics)

Image source: visual capitalist

#20 Adult Obesity Rates Across All 50 US States

75 Fascinating Charts To Help You Understand The World Better (New Pics)

Image source: visual capitalist

#21 The World’s Largest Metropolitan Economies By GDP

75 Fascinating Charts To Help You Understand The World Better (New Pics)

Image source: vladgrinch

#22 The World’s Oldest Universities

75 Fascinating Charts To Help You Understand The World Better (New Pics)

Image source: vladgrinch

#23 Countries With The Most Unesco Sites

75 Fascinating Charts To Help You Understand The World Better (New Pics)

Image source: _Takemikazuchi_

#24 Countries That Do Not Allow Wild Animals In Circuses

75 Fascinating Charts To Help You Understand The World Better (New Pics)

Image source: geography.eu

#25 In 2025, People In The EU Aged 20-64 Worked (Both Full And Part Time) An Average Of 35.9 Hours Per Week In Their Main Job

75 Fascinating Charts To Help You Understand The World Better (New Pics)

Image source: eu_eurostat

#26 Euro Area Unemployment At 6.3%, EU At 6%

75 Fascinating Charts To Help You Understand The World Better (New Pics)

Image source: eu_eurostat

#27 In The EU In 2024, 51% Of The Population Lived In A House, While 48% Lived In A Flat (And 1% Lived In Other Accommodation, Such As Houseboats And Vans)

75 Fascinating Charts To Help You Understand The World Better (New Pics)

Image source: eu_eurostat

#28 In 2024, The EU Produced 50.8 Million Tonnes Of Potatoes.

75 Fascinating Charts To Help You Understand The World Better (New Pics)

Image source: eu_eurostat

#29 A Cool Guide On The World’s Most Spoken Languages

75 Fascinating Charts To Help You Understand The World Better (New Pics)

Image source: Niccolo Conte

#30 A Cool Guide About The 20 Best-Selling Video Game Consoles Of All-Time

75 Fascinating Charts To Help You Understand The World Better (New Pics)

Image source: StatsPanda

#31 The Most Powerful Passports In 2025

75 Fascinating Charts To Help You Understand The World Better (New Pics)

Image source: StatsPanda

#32 Highest Temperature Ever Recorded In Europe

75 Fascinating Charts To Help You Understand The World Better (New Pics)

Image source: quindiassomigli

#33 The 20 Worst College Degrees For Finding A Job

75 Fascinating Charts To Help You Understand The World Better (New Pics)

Image source: Bruno Venditti

#34 Who Has Access To Air Conditioning?

75 Fascinating Charts To Help You Understand The World Better (New Pics)

Image source: Anna Fleck

#35 2025 Most Powerful Cars vs. Cost

75 Fascinating Charts To Help You Understand The World Better (New Pics)

Image source: Marcus Lu

#36 Young Adult Happiness Declining

75 Fascinating Charts To Help You Understand The World Better (New Pics)

Image source: grantjbailey

#37 Young Americans Believe Wealth Comes From Exploitation; Older Americans Believe Wealth Is Earned

75 Fascinating Charts To Help You Understand The World Better (New Pics)

Image source: Miserable_Coyote_279

#38 Drake Or Taylor Swift?

75 Fascinating Charts To Help You Understand The World Better (New Pics)

Image source: geography_worldmaps

#39 World’s Fastest Train

75 Fascinating Charts To Help You Understand The World Better (New Pics)

Image source: AdministrativePool93

#40 Countries By The Share Of Babies Born Outside Of Marriage

75 Fascinating Charts To Help You Understand The World Better (New Pics)

Image source: Niccolo Conte

#41 In 2024, There Were 508 746 Prisoners In The EU, Indicating A 2.0% Increase Compared With 2023

75 Fascinating Charts To Help You Understand The World Better (New Pics)

Image source: eu_eurostat

#42 The World’s Largest Employers 2024

75 Fascinating Charts To Help You Understand The World Better (New Pics)

Image source: RethinkerMind01

#43 Where War Elephants Were Once Used

75 Fascinating Charts To Help You Understand The World Better (New Pics)

Image source: vladgrinch

#44 A Map Of Every Place Where Ancient Roman Coin Hoards Have Been Found

75 Fascinating Charts To Help You Understand The World Better (New Pics)

Image source: brilliantmaps.com

#45 Countries In Europe With A Metro

75 Fascinating Charts To Help You Understand The World Better (New Pics)

Image source: geography_worldmaps

#46 What’s The Main Energy Source In Your Country?

75 Fascinating Charts To Help You Understand The World Better (New Pics)

Image source: geography_worldmaps

#47 Official Languages In South American Countries

75 Fascinating Charts To Help You Understand The World Better (New Pics)

Image source: trend_maps

#48 Where Birth Rates Are Highest In The US

75 Fascinating Charts To Help You Understand The World Better (New Pics)

Image source: visual capitalist

#49 The United States Of Highway Shields

75 Fascinating Charts To Help You Understand The World Better (New Pics)

Image source: usefulcharts

#50 There Were 9.4 Million Beehives On EU Farms In 2023

75 Fascinating Charts To Help You Understand The World Better (New Pics)

Image source: eu_eurostat

#51 In 2025, The Median Age Of Population In The EU Was 44.9 Years

75 Fascinating Charts To Help You Understand The World Better (New Pics)

Image source: eu_eurostat

#52 The EU Produced 22.0 Million Tonnes Of Drinking Milk In 2024

75 Fascinating Charts To Help You Understand The World Better (New Pics)

Image source: eu_eurostat

#53 A Cool Guide To Know Where Inflation Has Risen The Most In The US (2019-2025)

75 Fascinating Charts To Help You Understand The World Better (New Pics)

Image source: Bruno Venditti

#54 A Cool Guide To Duration Of Songs Over Time

75 Fascinating Charts To Help You Understand The World Better (New Pics)

Image source: CHILLY_GuY

#55 A Cool Guide To Region Wise Calling Codes

75 Fascinating Charts To Help You Understand The World Better (New Pics)

Image source: maven.mapping

#56 A Cool Guide About Richest Pirates

75 Fascinating Charts To Help You Understand The World Better (New Pics)

Image source: visualcapitalist

#57 When Does It Start To Feel Warm?

75 Fascinating Charts To Help You Understand The World Better (New Pics)

Image source: vladgrinch

#58 Where Inflation Has Hit The Hardest (2000–2025)

75 Fascinating Charts To Help You Understand The World Better (New Pics)

Image source: Dorothy Neufeld

#59 Countries With Miss Earth Title

75 Fascinating Charts To Help You Understand The World Better (New Pics)

Image source: danganronpa_ecuador

#60 Honestly Surprising It Isn’t Higher

75 Fascinating Charts To Help You Understand The World Better (New Pics)

Image source: Anna Fleck

#61 Countries With IKEA Stores

75 Fascinating Charts To Help You Understand The World Better (New Pics)

Image source: geography.eu

#62 European Union Countries That Do Not Use The Euro

75 Fascinating Charts To Help You Understand The World Better (New Pics)

Image source: geography.eu

#63 A Cool Guide To Top Universities Outside The US

75 Fascinating Charts To Help You Understand The World Better (New Pics)

Image source: Pallavi Rao

#64 US States Where You Can’t Pump Your Own Gas

75 Fascinating Charts To Help You Understand The World Better (New Pics)

Image source: vladgrinch

#65 Surprising That Reddit Is 2nd

75 Fascinating Charts To Help You Understand The World Better (New Pics)

Image source: Rachel Handley

#66 Minority Religions Map Of USA

75 Fascinating Charts To Help You Understand The World Better (New Pics)

Image source: valaney_mapper.1997

#67 How 50 Global Cities Rank For Raising A Family

75 Fascinating Charts To Help You Understand The World Better (New Pics)

Image source: visual capitalist

#68 Norway Has Gone From Near-Zero Sales Of Non‑emitting Battery Electric Vehicles To Now Close To 100% Of All New Passenger Car Sales

75 Fascinating Charts To Help You Understand The World Better (New Pics)

Image source: Conscious-Quarter423

#69 Relative To Population, The Highest Ratio Of Rail Passengers Per Capita In The EU Countries In 2024 Was Recorded In Luxembourg, Austria And Denmark

75 Fascinating Charts To Help You Understand The World Better (New Pics)

Image source: eu_eurostat

#70 Will The Earth Collapse One Day Because Of Too Many People?

75 Fascinating Charts To Help You Understand The World Better (New Pics)

Image source: geography_worldmaps

#71 Languages In South African Regions

75 Fascinating Charts To Help You Understand The World Better (New Pics)

Image source: trend_maps

#72 Which Car Brand Is Your Favorite?

75 Fascinating Charts To Help You Understand The World Better (New Pics)

Image source: geography_worldmaps

#73 Since 2022, Women Over 40 Have Had More Babies Than Women Under 20 In The USA

75 Fascinating Charts To Help You Understand The World Better (New Pics)

Image source: aar0nbecker

#74 Where Water Stress Will Be Highest By 2040

75 Fascinating Charts To Help You Understand The World Better (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#75 Different Kinds Of Economies

75 Fascinating Charts To Help You Understand The World Better (New Pics)

Image source: trend_maps

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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