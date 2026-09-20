“We Can See The Symbolism From A Mile Away”: Converse Apologizes And Pulls Sneaker Ad After Disturbing Comparisons

The American lifestyle brand Converse has been forced to pull a sneaker advertisement after it triggered a furious online backlash over imagery viewers found deeply disturbing.
The campaign, featuring the K-pop star Karina, quickly became a heated discussion about race, advertising, and whether brands should recognize potentially offensive symbolism before releasing a campaign.
“That ad clearly crossed a line and needed addressing quickly,” wrote one netizen.
Converse’s latest ad campaign sparked immediate comparisons to the K*K and lynching
The controversy centered on an advertisement from Converse’s Chuck 70 X campaign, which featured Karina from the South Korean girl group aespa.
In the photograph, Karina wore a long white skirt and stood beneath a bright, star-shaped spotlight while holding a pair of black high-top Converse sneakers.
The lighting seemed to catch people’s attention.
The bright shape around Karina’s skirt narrowed toward the top, creating a pointed silhouette. Critics said that shape looked similar to the pointed white blood traditionally associated with the Ku Kl*x Klan (K*K), a white suprem*cist organization with a long history of racial terror against Black Americans.
The group’s white robes and pointed hoods became some of the most recognizable symbols connected to that history of racial violence.
The shoes created another disturbing comparison.
Karina held the sneakers by their laces at her side, leaving them hanging against the white background. Some viewers said the shoes resembled the feet of a person hanging in a lynching.
Lynching refers to the slaying of a person by a mob outside the legal system, and thousands of Black Americans were victims of lynching in the United States, often through hanging.
Actress Yvette Nicole Brown was among those who immediately questioned the imagery.
“That’s a lynching, yes? … AND a Klan robe,” she wrote.
“We can see the symbolism from a mile Away”, another user said.
The reaction was far from unanimous, however. Some netizens strongly disagreed with the comparison.
“This is stupid — it looks nothing like a symbol of the K*K. People need to get a life,” one person wrote.
Another questioned the lynching comparison, writing, “A lynching? I don’t see a rope, a tree, or even feet off the ground.”
As the backlash spread, Converse reportedly pulled the ad and issued an apology
“It was 1000% on purpose; after all the controversies over the past few years, you’re telling me no one saw how this could’ve potentially looked?” one commenter asked.
There was no public evidence establishing that Converse intentionally designed the advertisement as a reference to the K*K or lynching.
The controversy instead centered on how viewers interpreted the imagery and whether the company should have caught the resemblance before releasing it.
Following the intense scrutiny, Converse removed the advertisement from its channels and said it was working to remove it from other places where it had appeared.
“We’re sorry. We understand why this image is deeply upsetting and recognize that we got this wrong,” the company said.
Converse added, “This should not have happened, and we will do better.”
The apology did not end the discussion.
Democratic Louisiana Rep. Troy Carter questioned how the advertisement had made it through the company’s creative and approval process.
“Who created this campaign? Who approved it? How many executives saw it? Were there any Black people in the room? If so, did anyone listen to them?” Carter asked.
He also argued that removing the images and apologizing did not fully answer how the campaign had been approved.
“You do not get to quietly pull the images, issue a polished apology, and move on,” Carter said. “The public deserves to know how this happened, who was responsible, and what you intend to do about it.”
The situation became more complicated when social media users resurfaced another Converse advertisement
The separate campaign, created for the brand’s collaboration with Copenhagen-based label Palmes, showed a person standing on a ladder and reaching toward sneakers hanging from a tree branch.
The image appeared on Converse Malaysia’s Instagram account as part of the Converse x Palmes Jack Purcell PDM collaboration.
Because the first advertisement had already triggered comparisons to lynching imagery, some viewers immediately connected the second image to the same subject.
One commenter wrote, “The Klan silhouette is one thing. But the tree, ladder, and person in the distance looking up while holding up Converse shoes. Abhorrent. Unfathomable. Repugnant.”
The backlash ultimately split viewers into two different camps.
Some believed the similarities were too specific to dismiss and questioned why nobody involved in creating or approving the advertisements had noticed them.
“In hindsight, an apology. It’s not enough,” one commenter wrote. “Whether the resemblance was intentional or not, the impact is painful and disturbing.”
Others thought the criticism was an exaggerated reading of an otherwise ordinary sneaker campaign.
“Converse did nothing wrong. Nothing racist about what they did. The photo used was taken out of context,” another person argued.
That disagreement is at the heart of the controversy. Converse has not said the imagery was intended to reference the K*K or lynching, but the company acknowledged the advertisement caused serious offense and removed it.
“These companies be testing waters,” wrote one netizen
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