20 Times Celebrities Showed That Common Sense Wasn’t Part Of Their Halloween Costume

Halloween is arguably one of the most fun holidays out there. You get to dress up as someone else for a day, binge horror movies, and soak up all the spooky vibes in the air. What could possibly go wrong?

Well, quite a bit—especially if your costume choice crosses the line. Over the years, some celebrities have learned this the hard way, choosing outfits that sparked backlash for being insensitive or offensive.

Below, you’ll find a few of the most talked-about looks that people still haven’t forgotten. Do you think they deserved the criticism, or were they judged too harshly?

#1 Emily Hampshire With A Friend As Johnny Depp And Amber Heard

mynameisnotjamie:

I think dressing up as real people and using trauma as the punchline should be banned.

Image source: luna1uvgood

#2 Billie Eilish And Jesse Rutherford In Their Halloween Costumes From 2022

melglimmer09:

Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford presumably clowning their age gap. Not great.

Lipoke08:

I’m a huge fan of hers, but I gotta admit this one was pretty bad. I’m giving her some grace because she was still pretty young and we all have done many stupid things at that age, but he and their friends were old enough to realize how weird it looked and probably be like “wait this is probably not a great idea”.

fridaygrace:

The definition of uncomfy.

Image source: melglimmer09

#3 Oliver Peck’s Blackface Superman

Image source: Noonyezz, myspace

#4 American Comedian Patti Harrison Dressed Up As Michael Jackson With A Baby

Image source: curttimagurtti

#5 Colten Hayes As Kanye

Image source: Classic-Carpet7609

#6 Khloe Kardashian As A Pimp With 4 Black Women Wearing Collars And Leashes

iamharoldshipman:

I always forget about this so I’m always shocked when I see it. Khloe wth were you thinking?? Leashes?!!!

Image source: GettyImages, Classic-Carpet7609

#7 Jared Leto Dressed As A Pope

Image source: Classic-Carpet7609

#8 O.J. Simpson Dresses As A Gynecologist Named ‘Dr Seymour Bush’

Image source: I_WORD_GOOD

#9 Bill Maher As Steve Irwin Just Months After His Untimely Passing

Image source: Classic-Carpet7609

#10 Ellie Goulding. In Her Halloween Costume From 2014, Which Was A Native American-Inspired Outfit, Including A Headdress

Image source: Background-Oil-2619, GettyImages

#11 Kate Hudson And Her Friends Dressed In Costumes Inspired By The Rajneeshee Movement

Image source: Classic-Carpet7609

#12 Shaun White Dressed In A Halloween Costume Of The Character “Simple Jack” From The Movie Tropic Thunder

Image source: Classic-Carpet7609, shaunwhite

#13 Chrissy Teigen And John Legend, 2008

frenchsilkywilky:

Chrissy Teigen and the one she’s been trying to erase from the Internet.

Image source: frenchsilkywilky, GettyImages

#14 Ashley Tisdale In 2016. She Was Accused Of Cultural Appropriation With Her Costume

Image source: Ashley Tisdale, Ashley Tisdaledale

#15 Ashley Benson As Cecil The Lion In 2015

Image source: Background-Oil-2619

#16 Hilary Duff And Jason Walsh – Native American/Pilgrim

Image source: Casamigos Tequila Halloween Party

#17 Tia Mowry, Dressed In A Geisha Costume For Halloween

Image source: Background-Oil-2619, tiamowry

#18 Scott Disick Dressed In A Thobe And Ghutra, A Traditional Arabian Outfit

Image source: Classic-Carpet7609

#19 Jason Aldean Wore Blackface To Dress As Lil’ Wayne

Image source: Cheesy_DaBad**s

#20 Luann De Lesseps, A Television Personality And Cast Member Of The Real Housewives Of New York City. The Image Shows Her Dressed In A Diana Ross-Inspired Outfit, Complete With A Large Afro Wig And A White Jumpsuit

Image source: Classic-Carpet7609

