Toxic Mom Tries To Control Her Whole Family, Daughter-In-Law Refuses To Let Her Get Away With It

Movies and television shows often portray mothers-in-law as creatures akin to monsters. They’re jealous, cruel, and manipulative. Obviously, that is not usually the case in real life. But unfortunately, it does happen from time to time.
One woman had no idea how toxic her mother-in-law was when she first got married, but over time, her true colors came out. So after biting her tongue for as long as she could, she eventually decided that it was time to get revenge. Below, you’ll find the full story that she posted on Reddit, as well as some of the replies invested readers shared.
This woman’s mother-in-law has become increasingly controlling in the time she’s been married
teksomolika / Magnific (not the actual photo)
So eventually, she had to retaliate against her toxic behavior
magnific / Magnific (not the actual photo)
gzorgz / Magnific (not the actual photo)
magnific / Magnific (not the actual photo)
Timur Weber / Pexels (not the actual photo)
Kiwistocks / Magnific (not the actual photo)
The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Magnific (not the actual photo)
Bizon / Magnific (not the actual photo)
magnific / Magnific (not the actual photo)
Conflicts between mothers-in-law and daughters-in-law are incredibly common
While nobody gets married to their partner because of their parents, some people might be discouraged from tying the knot if they can’t stand their partner’s mother or father. And often, in-law relationships are particularly difficult for women.
Research from psychologist Dr. Terri Apter has found that two-thirds of married women believe that their husband’s mom exhibits “jealous, maternal love” towards their son. Meanwhile, three-quarters of couples report that they’ve had issues with an in-law, and the vast majority of these cases revolved around the daughter-in-law and her husband’s parents.
Unfortunately, there are many reasons why a mother-in-law may not be a fan of her child’s partner. Madeleine A. Fugère, PhD, notes in a piece for Psychology Today that this often happens when they don’t approve of the partner their child has chosen.
If the mother had someone else in mind for their son or daughter, they may refuse to accept anyone else. At the same time, some mothers-in-law have a problem accepting their child’s partner if he or she is too attractive.
As ridiculous as this sounds, it may (consciously or unconsciously) cause her to distrust the partner, assuming that they’re going to have a wandering eye or cheat someday.
Some moms even discourage their children from entering into long-term relationships out of jealousy. If a mother doesn’t want to accept that she won’t be the most important woman in her son’s life anymore, she may try to sabotage his relationships to avoid having to compete for attention.
magnific / Magnific (not the actual photo)
Setting boundaries with a toxic mother-in-law is crucial
When it comes to dealing with a toxic mother-in-law, ChoosingTherapy says it can take a significant toll on a person and their marriage. Aside from causing tension in a person’s relationship, it can even lead to anxiety, depression, or substance use issues. So it’s best to have some strategies in place for keeping the toxic in-law in check.
First, it’s important to communicate openly with your partner if their mother is not behaving appropriately. It may not be easy to call out their mother’s behavior, but it’s crucial that they’re aware of it, so they can intervene.
You should also have realistic expectations about your toxic mother-in-law’s behavior. At this point in her life, she’s pretty set in her ways. So you may need to learn how to navigate situations with her, rather than expect her to make any drastic changes.
Meanwhile, it’s important not to take anything she does or says too personally. The reality is that her behavior says much more about her than it does about you. If she wants to insult you, talk about you behind your back, or exclude you, just let it roll off your back.
Setting boundaries is also crucial with a toxic mother-in-law. She may not want to respect them, but she is not entitled to your time or attention whenever she wants.
We would love to hear your thoughts on this situation in the comments below, pandas. How do you think the author handled this situation? Then, if you’re interested in checking out another article from Bored Panda featuring similar family drama, look no further than right here.
Readers applauded the author for standing up for herself, and she joined in on the conversation in the comments section
Follow Us