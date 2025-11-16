Discussion Online Ensues After This Bride-To-Be Shared A List Of 12 Rules For Guests At Her Upcoming Wedding

Weddings are undoubtedly one of the most important occasions in life for a lot of people, which is why it is no wonder they have to be planned very well. Everything at a wedding has to be up to the bride and groom’s expectations to the very last details so that the event will indeed turn out as memorable as it could possibly be. Most of the time, people will follow very traditional guidelines for a wedding that have naturally evolved over many years. However, some people will want to have the event tailored to their specific ideas.
Sometimes people turn those ideas into certain rules, which can range from “small presents only” to what TikTok user cruzjasmine824 came up with. She decided that there will be 12 strict rules to be followed for her wedding so that everything goes as smoothly as possible. However, it could be said that the presentation of the rules paints a picture of a rather controlling bride. Scroll down for the whole story.
It’s pretty normal to have rules for a wedding, but this woman’s rules take it to the next level
Setting certain rules for an event as important as a wedding is, most of the time, very important. And even in the case of TikTok user cruzjasmine824, she doesn’t exactly go extremely overboard with how her wedding should look like. In an interview with Bored Panda, Jasmine explained why she shared the video: “It was a trend going around to post your wedding rules mostly as jokes. But I wanted to add mine since I’m getting married later this year” says Jasmine. She also adds that “The rules seem pretty straightforward, and thankfully my family and loved ones are willing to do anything to make the day special for me and my fiancé so I feel like it’ll go smoothly, I don’t think any of the “rules” are hard to follow.”
Her list starts out with a fairly standard entry
Kids running around, causing a ruckus and distractions can certainly kill the mood of an event as important as a wedding, so it is no wonder the TikTok user lists this as a rule.
Although the rule itself is rather fair, the guests should get ready for the wine surprise
Most of the time, bridesmaids will wear matching outfits. In Jasmine’s case, she wants them to feel free and wear whatever they want, according to some minimal guidelines of course. Jasmine said she finds that this rule is very important to her.
Being interrupted as the bride during her own wedding wouldn’t make much sense, so the user’s mom will be the superhero of the day
This is certainly a wholesome moment among the strictness of the rest of the rules. Having somebody manage your wedding is absolutely crucial. but having it be one of the closest people in your life is even better, as they’ll most likely know your most important needs.
In most ceremonies, vendors and event staff are typically slightly left out of the picture, but Jasmine decided that they will be part of the event
Although these rules seem strict, they do seem like they will give the event a certain type of freedom. For instance, having vendors being treated as guests, who will, in a way, participate in the event, should create a more lively atmosphere. According to Jasmine, this particular rule is very important to her.
When asked whether she would like to add more rules down the road, Jasmine said: “I have a couple more, I might want to do an unplugged ceremony, I wanted to add some covid safety rules and I wanted to add in that my fiancé and I will eat lunch together to enjoy our presence.” Furthermore, when she was prompted about the success of her TikTok video, she said: “I was very surprised to see the video go viral! I wasn’t expecting it at all, it’s been a wild experience, it feels like I’m dreaming. News sources and people I look up to are talking about it and. Even when there’s people disagreeing and being mean I ignore that because so many people understand and support.”
You can have a look at Part 1 below:
The comments section was mostly supportive of the bride-to-be, although some thought she went a little overboard with the rules
All in all, setting some rules for a wedding is certainly part of a recipe for a good time, which is what most people in the comments section agree with. But others feel like a more relaxed event could be a better choice. What are your thoughts on the matter? Let us know in the comments section.
