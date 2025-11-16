People In This Group Are Sharing 50 Seriously Confusing Pics That Need To Be Looked At Twice To Understand What’s Happening (New Pics)

by

The world’s weirder than you think. And it can take looking through your camera lens from a peculiar angle for you to finally realize you’re living in Wonderland. Welcome to the wonderful world of illusions and intriguing photography, brought to you by the aptly named ‘Confusing Perspectives’ subreddit.

The 1.51-million-strong r/confusing_perspective subreddit celebrates “puzzling perspectives, confusing angles, and missing context,” and their pics offer a glimpse into how something completely ordinary can look downright bizarre by moving just a few inches. Take a peek at the very best optical illusions shared on the subreddit, and don’t forget to upvote the ones that you enjoyed the most, Pandas. Let us know in the comments which of these made you look twice (or, let’s get real, thrice in some cases). No, that cat isn’t really floating… or is it?!

Are you in the mood for some more puzzling-yet-gorgeous photos? If so, then you really need to make yourself a cup of coffee or tea and check out Bored Panda’s first article about the ‘Confusing Perspectives’ community right over here. It’s the kind of stuff that really makes you want to be a professional photographer, doesn’t it?

Professional photographer Dominic Sberna, from Ohio, was kind enough to share his insights about the importance of perspective with Bored Panda. Check out what he told us as you scroll down, Pandas.

#1 These Clouds In Minnesota Look Like The Ocean

People In This Group Are Sharing 50 Seriously Confusing Pics That Need To Be Looked At Twice To Understand What’s Happening (New Pics)

Image source: foxynipz

#2 Charles Davis Captured This Image Of Australian Budgerigars (Budgies) In A Tree. There’s No Leaves

People In This Group Are Sharing 50 Seriously Confusing Pics That Need To Be Looked At Twice To Understand What’s Happening (New Pics)

Image source: yeoyoey

#3 Trees With Christmas Lights Under The Snow

People In This Group Are Sharing 50 Seriously Confusing Pics That Need To Be Looked At Twice To Understand What’s Happening (New Pics)

Image source: XXmynameisNeganXX

#4 Bert From Sesame Street Spotted On The Street

People In This Group Are Sharing 50 Seriously Confusing Pics That Need To Be Looked At Twice To Understand What’s Happening (New Pics)

Image source: tFighterPilot

#5 The Eagle Statue Turns Into A Pirate At Night

People In This Group Are Sharing 50 Seriously Confusing Pics That Need To Be Looked At Twice To Understand What’s Happening (New Pics)

Image source: Exotic-Custard-8293

#6 Floating Cat?

People In This Group Are Sharing 50 Seriously Confusing Pics That Need To Be Looked At Twice To Understand What’s Happening (New Pics)

Image source: Flamind666

#7 My Pet Bird Taking A Bath Looks Like It’s Being Boiled Alive

People In This Group Are Sharing 50 Seriously Confusing Pics That Need To Be Looked At Twice To Understand What’s Happening (New Pics)

Image source: NOCHNOY_

#8 When You Can’t Find Your Sandwich

People In This Group Are Sharing 50 Seriously Confusing Pics That Need To Be Looked At Twice To Understand What’s Happening (New Pics)

Image source: Flimsy_Researcher

#9 Giant Cat

People In This Group Are Sharing 50 Seriously Confusing Pics That Need To Be Looked At Twice To Understand What’s Happening (New Pics)

Image source: DragonDrawer14

#10 Firetype Cat

People In This Group Are Sharing 50 Seriously Confusing Pics That Need To Be Looked At Twice To Understand What’s Happening (New Pics)

Image source: ARYAN_108

#11 The Clouds Look Like The Ocean

People In This Group Are Sharing 50 Seriously Confusing Pics That Need To Be Looked At Twice To Understand What’s Happening (New Pics)

Image source: Intermeatconnection

#12 Face Off

People In This Group Are Sharing 50 Seriously Confusing Pics That Need To Be Looked At Twice To Understand What’s Happening (New Pics)

Image source: mogulee

#13 Caterpillar

People In This Group Are Sharing 50 Seriously Confusing Pics That Need To Be Looked At Twice To Understand What’s Happening (New Pics)

Image source: mopeiobebeast

#14 Thought They Were Miming Their Awards

People In This Group Are Sharing 50 Seriously Confusing Pics That Need To Be Looked At Twice To Understand What’s Happening (New Pics)

Image source: dbpsyfi

#15 From An Ask-A-Vet Group. I Thought It Was About A Birth Defect

People In This Group Are Sharing 50 Seriously Confusing Pics That Need To Be Looked At Twice To Understand What’s Happening (New Pics)

Image source: Quiet-Overall

#16 Dirt Bike

People In This Group Are Sharing 50 Seriously Confusing Pics That Need To Be Looked At Twice To Understand What’s Happening (New Pics)

Image source: mickeyslim

#17 Dog Reading A Pamphlet On The Bus

People In This Group Are Sharing 50 Seriously Confusing Pics That Need To Be Looked At Twice To Understand What’s Happening (New Pics)

Image source: phantomvibrations

#18 The Flying Catmobile

People In This Group Are Sharing 50 Seriously Confusing Pics That Need To Be Looked At Twice To Understand What’s Happening (New Pics)

Image source: lofoforos

#19 Dog In A Bubble

People In This Group Are Sharing 50 Seriously Confusing Pics That Need To Be Looked At Twice To Understand What’s Happening (New Pics)

Image source: pgh_dude412

#20 It’s Not A Guy Putting His Hand In The Front Of His Friends Pants

People In This Group Are Sharing 50 Seriously Confusing Pics That Need To Be Looked At Twice To Understand What’s Happening (New Pics)

Image source: Schwarzmodh

#21 What A Great Pic

People In This Group Are Sharing 50 Seriously Confusing Pics That Need To Be Looked At Twice To Understand What’s Happening (New Pics)

Image source: Thryloz

#22 My Friend Learning To Snowboard

People In This Group Are Sharing 50 Seriously Confusing Pics That Need To Be Looked At Twice To Understand What’s Happening (New Pics)

Image source: Mystical_Cat

#23 Mr. Tiny Legs

People In This Group Are Sharing 50 Seriously Confusing Pics That Need To Be Looked At Twice To Understand What’s Happening (New Pics)

Image source: DiosMioMan63

#24 Never Skip Arm Day

People In This Group Are Sharing 50 Seriously Confusing Pics That Need To Be Looked At Twice To Understand What’s Happening (New Pics)

Image source: SteamedHaam

#25 Getting A Real Handful

People In This Group Are Sharing 50 Seriously Confusing Pics That Need To Be Looked At Twice To Understand What’s Happening (New Pics)

Image source: GreekNord

#26 Truck Looks Like It Has A Possum Logo

People In This Group Are Sharing 50 Seriously Confusing Pics That Need To Be Looked At Twice To Understand What’s Happening (New Pics)

Image source: Ih8hate

#27 He’s Ringing His Little Bell

People In This Group Are Sharing 50 Seriously Confusing Pics That Need To Be Looked At Twice To Understand What’s Happening (New Pics)

Image source: Ibrahim_MK

#28 8 Hours Worth Of Detailing A Black Car

People In This Group Are Sharing 50 Seriously Confusing Pics That Need To Be Looked At Twice To Understand What’s Happening (New Pics)

Image source: gemao_o

#29 Thought This Was A Picture Of A Guy Swimming In The Ocean

People In This Group Are Sharing 50 Seriously Confusing Pics That Need To Be Looked At Twice To Understand What’s Happening (New Pics)

Image source: LurkingAlpaca

#30 Had No Idea My Wife Was Part Dog

People In This Group Are Sharing 50 Seriously Confusing Pics That Need To Be Looked At Twice To Understand What’s Happening (New Pics)

Image source: mepfeiff

#31 Flexible Footballer

People In This Group Are Sharing 50 Seriously Confusing Pics That Need To Be Looked At Twice To Understand What’s Happening (New Pics)

Image source: Flimsy_Researcher

#32 Conjoined Canines

People In This Group Are Sharing 50 Seriously Confusing Pics That Need To Be Looked At Twice To Understand What’s Happening (New Pics)

Image source: BeanzMeanzBranston

#33 Guy Behind Wife Snuck His Rather Large Hand On Her Shoulder, While Kid Behind Me Cupped A Feel Around My Love Handles

People In This Group Are Sharing 50 Seriously Confusing Pics That Need To Be Looked At Twice To Understand What’s Happening (New Pics)

Image source: SammoB

#34 Bird Drinking Water

People In This Group Are Sharing 50 Seriously Confusing Pics That Need To Be Looked At Twice To Understand What’s Happening (New Pics)

Image source: TheMostBacon

#35 Wait, Where Are We Going?

People In This Group Are Sharing 50 Seriously Confusing Pics That Need To Be Looked At Twice To Understand What’s Happening (New Pics)

Image source: Okay-Look

#36 This Man Is Really In Tune With Nature

People In This Group Are Sharing 50 Seriously Confusing Pics That Need To Be Looked At Twice To Understand What’s Happening (New Pics)

Image source: MCA1910

#37 Sailing Through The Sky

People In This Group Are Sharing 50 Seriously Confusing Pics That Need To Be Looked At Twice To Understand What’s Happening (New Pics)

Image source: sadturtle12

#38 Catception

People In This Group Are Sharing 50 Seriously Confusing Pics That Need To Be Looked At Twice To Understand What’s Happening (New Pics)

Image source: rushiiestoniia

#39 Floating Above A Manhole

People In This Group Are Sharing 50 Seriously Confusing Pics That Need To Be Looked At Twice To Understand What’s Happening (New Pics)

Image source: woonie

#40 Buff Dog

People In This Group Are Sharing 50 Seriously Confusing Pics That Need To Be Looked At Twice To Understand What’s Happening (New Pics)

Image source: SIRoA

#41 My Dog & I Recreated Van Gogh’s Smoking Skull Painting With Fabric, Clothes Etc. Original Painting On The Left, Our Recreation On The Right

People In This Group Are Sharing 50 Seriously Confusing Pics That Need To Be Looked At Twice To Understand What’s Happening (New Pics)

Image source: WearyFrog

#42 Radiator Skyline

People In This Group Are Sharing 50 Seriously Confusing Pics That Need To Be Looked At Twice To Understand What’s Happening (New Pics)

Image source: atoady11

#43 This Dj

People In This Group Are Sharing 50 Seriously Confusing Pics That Need To Be Looked At Twice To Understand What’s Happening (New Pics)

Image source: Tojcee

#44 Lahaina Noon When The Sun Shines From Directly Above In Hawaii

People In This Group Are Sharing 50 Seriously Confusing Pics That Need To Be Looked At Twice To Understand What’s Happening (New Pics)

Image source: equiinferno

#45 Big Feet

People In This Group Are Sharing 50 Seriously Confusing Pics That Need To Be Looked At Twice To Understand What’s Happening (New Pics)

Image source: F**k_on_tatami

#46 Bodiless Dog

People In This Group Are Sharing 50 Seriously Confusing Pics That Need To Be Looked At Twice To Understand What’s Happening (New Pics)

Image source: Vixi0n

#47 We Can Now Project The News Into The Sky

People In This Group Are Sharing 50 Seriously Confusing Pics That Need To Be Looked At Twice To Understand What’s Happening (New Pics)

Image source: laudida

#48 A Girl Lying Back Against A Dog

People In This Group Are Sharing 50 Seriously Confusing Pics That Need To Be Looked At Twice To Understand What’s Happening (New Pics)

Image source: DelWentilator

#49 Camouflaged Road In Finland During The Continuation War (June 27, 1941)

People In This Group Are Sharing 50 Seriously Confusing Pics That Need To Be Looked At Twice To Understand What’s Happening (New Pics)

Image source: Jnsjknn

#50 Those Are Not Grass Pants

People In This Group Are Sharing 50 Seriously Confusing Pics That Need To Be Looked At Twice To Understand What’s Happening (New Pics)

Image source: Flimsy_Researcher

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
What You Need to Know about New TLC Show “Spouse House”
3 min read
Jul, 11, 2017
Five of Our Favorite Dramatic TV Shows Recut as Sitcoms
3 min read
Jan, 18, 2016
2,5 Years Ago, I Quit My Job And Sold Everything To Travel With My Cat Willow In A Campervan
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Frozen 3 Announced for 2027 Release with New Artwork Revealed at D23
3 min read
Aug, 14, 2024
Alaskan Bush People Is Just as Good as Ever in Season 11
3 min read
Dec, 30, 2019
Knights of Everflame
Why You Should Check out Knights of Everflame
3 min read
Sep, 19, 2019
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.