People In This Group Are Sharing 50 Seriously Confusing Pics That Need To Be Looked At Twice To Understand What’s Happening (New Pics)

The world’s weirder than you think. And it can take looking through your camera lens from a peculiar angle for you to finally realize you’re living in Wonderland. Welcome to the wonderful world of illusions and intriguing photography, brought to you by the aptly named ‘Confusing Perspectives’ subreddit.
The 1.51-million-strong r/confusing_perspective subreddit celebrates “puzzling perspectives, confusing angles, and missing context,” and their pics offer a glimpse into how something completely ordinary can look downright bizarre by moving just a few inches. Take a peek at the very best optical illusions shared on the subreddit, and don’t forget to upvote the ones that you enjoyed the most, Pandas. Let us know in the comments which of these made you look twice (or, let’s get real, thrice in some cases). No, that cat isn’t really floating… or is it?!
Are you in the mood for some more puzzling-yet-gorgeous photos? If so, then you really need to make yourself a cup of coffee or tea and check out Bored Panda’s first article about the ‘Confusing Perspectives’ community right over here. It’s the kind of stuff that really makes you want to be a professional photographer, doesn’t it?
Professional photographer Dominic Sberna, from Ohio, was kind enough to share his insights about the importance of perspective with Bored Panda. Check out what he told us as you scroll down, Pandas.
#1 These Clouds In Minnesota Look Like The Ocean
Image source: foxynipz
#2 Charles Davis Captured This Image Of Australian Budgerigars (Budgies) In A Tree. There’s No Leaves
Image source: yeoyoey
#3 Trees With Christmas Lights Under The Snow
Image source: XXmynameisNeganXX
#4 Bert From Sesame Street Spotted On The Street
Image source: tFighterPilot
#5 The Eagle Statue Turns Into A Pirate At Night
Image source: Exotic-Custard-8293
#6 Floating Cat?
Image source: Flamind666
#7 My Pet Bird Taking A Bath Looks Like It’s Being Boiled Alive
Image source: NOCHNOY_
#8 When You Can’t Find Your Sandwich
Image source: Flimsy_Researcher
#9 Giant Cat
Image source: DragonDrawer14
#10 Firetype Cat
Image source: ARYAN_108
#11 The Clouds Look Like The Ocean
Image source: Intermeatconnection
#12 Face Off
Image source: mogulee
#13 Caterpillar
Image source: mopeiobebeast
#14 Thought They Were Miming Their Awards
Image source: dbpsyfi
#15 From An Ask-A-Vet Group. I Thought It Was About A Birth Defect
Image source: Quiet-Overall
#16 Dirt Bike
Image source: mickeyslim
#17 Dog Reading A Pamphlet On The Bus
Image source: phantomvibrations
#18 The Flying Catmobile
Image source: lofoforos
#19 Dog In A Bubble
Image source: pgh_dude412
#20 It’s Not A Guy Putting His Hand In The Front Of His Friends Pants
Image source: Schwarzmodh
#21 What A Great Pic
Image source: Thryloz
#22 My Friend Learning To Snowboard
Image source: Mystical_Cat
#23 Mr. Tiny Legs
Image source: DiosMioMan63
#24 Never Skip Arm Day
Image source: SteamedHaam
#25 Getting A Real Handful
Image source: GreekNord
#26 Truck Looks Like It Has A Possum Logo
Image source: Ih8hate
#27 He’s Ringing His Little Bell
Image source: Ibrahim_MK
#28 8 Hours Worth Of Detailing A Black Car
Image source: gemao_o
#29 Thought This Was A Picture Of A Guy Swimming In The Ocean
Image source: LurkingAlpaca
#30 Had No Idea My Wife Was Part Dog
Image source: mepfeiff
#31 Flexible Footballer
Image source: Flimsy_Researcher
#32 Conjoined Canines
Image source: BeanzMeanzBranston
#33 Guy Behind Wife Snuck His Rather Large Hand On Her Shoulder, While Kid Behind Me Cupped A Feel Around My Love Handles
Image source: SammoB
#34 Bird Drinking Water
Image source: TheMostBacon
#35 Wait, Where Are We Going?
Image source: Okay-Look
#36 This Man Is Really In Tune With Nature
Image source: MCA1910
#37 Sailing Through The Sky
Image source: sadturtle12
#38 Catception
Image source: rushiiestoniia
#39 Floating Above A Manhole
Image source: woonie
#40 Buff Dog
Image source: SIRoA
#41 My Dog & I Recreated Van Gogh’s Smoking Skull Painting With Fabric, Clothes Etc. Original Painting On The Left, Our Recreation On The Right
Image source: WearyFrog
#42 Radiator Skyline
Image source: atoady11
#43 This Dj
Image source: Tojcee
#44 Lahaina Noon When The Sun Shines From Directly Above In Hawaii
Image source: equiinferno
#45 Big Feet
Image source: F**k_on_tatami
#46 Bodiless Dog
Image source: Vixi0n
#47 We Can Now Project The News Into The Sky
Image source: laudida
#48 A Girl Lying Back Against A Dog
Image source: DelWentilator
#49 Camouflaged Road In Finland During The Continuation War (June 27, 1941)
Image source: Jnsjknn
#50 Those Are Not Grass Pants
Image source: Flimsy_Researcher
