116 Pics That Look Like A Glitch In The Matrix Until You Pay Close Attention (New Pics)

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Sometimes, you look at a photo and think, “Okay, I know exactly what I’m looking at.” And then you notice one tiny detail that completely ruins your confidence. Suddenly, a perfectly normal scene looks bizarre, someone appears to have an extra limb, or two completely unrelated objects seem to have merged into one very confusing creation. All thanks to a little thing called perspective.

That’s what makes these photos so much fun. Whether it’s a perfectly timed shot, a strange camera angle, or just a few objects lining up in the most confusing way possible, these images can make your brain work overtime. In today’s collection, we’ve gathered some of the most confusing photos from the popular subreddit “Confusing Perspective.” These images may have you squinting at your screen, zooming in for a closer look, and doing a double take before you finally figure out what’s actually going on. Keep scrolling, Pandas—you might want to trust your first impression a little less than usual!

#1 Boat Rain

116 Pics That Look Like A Glitch In The Matrix Until You Pay Close Attention (New Pics)

Image source: Necessary-Win-8730

116 Pics That Look Like A Glitch In The Matrix Until You Pay Close Attention (New Pics)

#2 Small Baby Big Grip!

116 Pics That Look Like A Glitch In The Matrix Until You Pay Close Attention (New Pics)

Image source: firequeenjazmine

#3 Nice Shoes Bro

116 Pics That Look Like A Glitch In The Matrix Until You Pay Close Attention (New Pics)

Image source: Necessary-Win-8730

We often assume that seeing something means we understand it. After all, if our eyes are looking directly at an object, how hard can it be to figure out what we’re seeing? Well, as it turns out, our brains are doing a lot more work behind the scenes than we might realize. Our senses collect information from the world around us and send those signals to the brain, but the brain does not simply receive them like a camera recording a scene. Instead, it processes the information, compares it with what we already know, and creates our perception of reality. And sometimes, that process produces a result that is…well, a little off.

#4 Spotted Unicorn

116 Pics That Look Like A Glitch In The Matrix Until You Pay Close Attention (New Pics)

Image source: HaringBalakubak

#5 But The Wheel Is In Place

116 Pics That Look Like A Glitch In The Matrix Until You Pay Close Attention (New Pics)

Image source: drugi_kov

#6 I Thought My 3 Year Old Threw Something At The TV. It Was Just A Picture Of Syria On The Screensaver

116 Pics That Look Like A Glitch In The Matrix Until You Pay Close Attention (New Pics)

Image source: FlipGordon

You can think of our eyes and brain as having a very basic conversation. The eyes might send messages such as, “There is something red over there,” “This object is large,” or “That thing appears to be far away.” Most of the time, the brain is perfectly capable of putting these clues together. It can recognize the red object as an apple, estimate the size of a table, or figure out how far away a door is. We rarely notice this process because it usually works so smoothly that we simply assume we are seeing the world exactly as it is.

#7 Javelin Thrower

116 Pics That Look Like A Glitch In The Matrix Until You Pay Close Attention (New Pics)

Image source: Esociformes

#8 Turtle In Pond

116 Pics That Look Like A Glitch In The Matrix Until You Pay Close Attention (New Pics)

Image source: Necessary-Win-8730

#9 Throwback To Rainbow Road

this is actually the mcdonalds arch in missouri

116 Pics That Look Like A Glitch In The Matrix Until You Pay Close Attention (New Pics)

Image source: Yeetinthebox

But the information our eyes send is not always complete. Our brains often have to fill in the blanks and make educated guesses. If part of an object is hidden, the brain may use the visible pieces to figure out what the rest probably looks like. If something is blurry, it may compare the image with familiar objects and make its best guess. Most of the time, these guesses are correct. If you see the top of a familiar chair behind a table, for example, you probably do not assume the rest of the chair has mysteriously disappeared. Your brain uses the clues it has and fills in the missing information automatically.

#10 The Perfect Pickpocket

116 Pics That Look Like A Glitch In The Matrix Until You Pay Close Attention (New Pics)

Image source: Necessary-Win-8730

#11 Looks Like Two Giants Standing On The Road

116 Pics That Look Like A Glitch In The Matrix Until You Pay Close Attention (New Pics)

Image source: Ashish_ank

#12 All I See Are Some Fat Pigeons

116 Pics That Look Like A Glitch In The Matrix Until You Pay Close Attention (New Pics)

Image source: Genesis_the_god_

Sometimes, however, the brain gets it wrong. That is where optical illusions come in. They happen when the information reaching our brains can be interpreted in more than one way—or when the brain makes a quick assumption that turns out to be incorrect. A still image may look like it is moving, two objects may appear to be one, or something in the background may suddenly look like part of a person’s body. The image itself has not changed. Our interpretation of it has.

#13 The Windshield Is Fine

116 Pics That Look Like A Glitch In The Matrix Until You Pay Close Attention (New Pics)

Image source: Ashish_ank

#14 A Seagull On Its Feet

116 Pics That Look Like A Glitch In The Matrix Until You Pay Close Attention (New Pics)

Image source: Particular-Visit-245

#15 What’s Up With A Cat’s Head?

116 Pics That Look Like A Glitch In The Matrix Until You Pay Close Attention (New Pics)

Image source: 289_257

When an image is incomplete or confusing, the brain tries to find the most likely explanation as quickly as possible. One of the things it does is decide what should be treated as the object and what should be treated as the background. Usually, this is incredibly helpful. You can look at a crowded street and immediately focus on the person you are trying to find rather than treating every single object as equally important. But when the visual information is ambiguous, your brain may choose the wrong thing as the main subject. Suddenly, a shadow looks like an object, a background detail appears to be in the foreground, or two separate things seem to blend together.

#16 Two Faces In One

116 Pics That Look Like A Glitch In The Matrix Until You Pay Close Attention (New Pics)

Image source: 3six5

#17 A Bin In The Street

116 Pics That Look Like A Glitch In The Matrix Until You Pay Close Attention (New Pics)

Image source: Plane-Football-2521

#18 This Is Not A Waving Horse

116 Pics That Look Like A Glitch In The Matrix Until You Pay Close Attention (New Pics)

Image source: Necessary-Win-8730

The brain also relies heavily on patterns and past experiences. If you have seen something similar before, your brain may use that memory to help interpret what is in front of you. This is useful because it allows us to recognize objects quickly without analyzing every single line, color, and shadow. But it can also lead us astray. Your brain may see a familiar pattern in a random arrangement of shapes or assume that an object is positioned in a certain way because that is what usually happens. In other words, your brain is sometimes a little too confident in its first guess. And perspective makes all of this even more complicated.

#19 Hat Expo Japan Looks Like Hole In The Sky

116 Pics That Look Like A Glitch In The Matrix Until You Pay Close Attention (New Pics)

Image source: SaiMan2303

#20 Transparent

116 Pics That Look Like A Glitch In The Matrix Until You Pay Close Attention (New Pics)

Image source: Warm_Cup925

#21 Elephant Bird

116 Pics That Look Like A Glitch In The Matrix Until You Pay Close Attention (New Pics)

Image source: Necessary-Win-8730

This is why some optical illusions seem to “change” once you notice what is really happening. At first, your brain chooses one interpretation and sticks with it. But once someone points out the hidden detail or explains the trick, you can suddenly see the image in a completely different way. The information was there all along; you simply processed it differently. It is almost like your brain has updated the instructions for looking at the picture.

#22 The Lady And Her Little Man

116 Pics That Look Like A Glitch In The Matrix Until You Pay Close Attention (New Pics)

Image source: Genesis_the_god_

#23 The Actual Schrodinger’s Cat

116 Pics That Look Like A Glitch In The Matrix Until You Pay Close Attention (New Pics)

Image source: Genesis_the_god_

#24 Sky Color Matches Up With The Local Supermarket

116 Pics That Look Like A Glitch In The Matrix Until You Pay Close Attention (New Pics)

Image source: Ashish_ank

So, in a way, optical illusions are not really about our eyes failing us. They are a reminder that seeing is an active process. Our brains are constantly collecting clues, making predictions, filling in missing information, and trying to create a clear picture of the world as quickly as possible. Most of the time, this system works brilliantly. But every now and then, a strange angle, an unexpected shadow, or a perfectly timed photograph manages to confuse the whole process.

#25 That’s A Strong Kid

116 Pics That Look Like A Glitch In The Matrix Until You Pay Close Attention (New Pics)

Image source: greenehead1991

#26 Did You “Get It” In Your First Attempt ??

116 Pics That Look Like A Glitch In The Matrix Until You Pay Close Attention (New Pics)

Image source: Ashish_ank

#27 Giant Gull

116 Pics That Look Like A Glitch In The Matrix Until You Pay Close Attention (New Pics)

Image source: exkingzog

And that is exactly why photos like the ones in today’s collection are so much fun: they give our brains just enough information to make a confident guess—and then leave us staring at the image wondering how we got it so completely wrong. So, Pandas, which of these photos had you scratching your head the longest? Send this collection to a friend who loves a good visual puzzle—or to someone who is always far too confident about what they’re looking at!

#28 This Is A Single Image

116 Pics That Look Like A Glitch In The Matrix Until You Pay Close Attention (New Pics)

Image source: Genesis_the_god_

#29 Hairstand

116 Pics That Look Like A Glitch In The Matrix Until You Pay Close Attention (New Pics)

Image source: Necessary-Win-8730

#30 The Way The Sky Reflected Off The Glass At Sunset Made The Balconies Look As Though They’re Floating

116 Pics That Look Like A Glitch In The Matrix Until You Pay Close Attention (New Pics)

Image source: Genesis_the_god_

#31 An Arm For A Leg

116 Pics That Look Like A Glitch In The Matrix Until You Pay Close Attention (New Pics)

Image source: michaelmaier007

#32 Ostrigurl

116 Pics That Look Like A Glitch In The Matrix Until You Pay Close Attention (New Pics)

Image source: plain_handle

#33 The Angle Of The Reflections Is Making My Brain Hurt

116 Pics That Look Like A Glitch In The Matrix Until You Pay Close Attention (New Pics)

Image source: Substratas

#34 A Hole In The Counter Top

116 Pics That Look Like A Glitch In The Matrix Until You Pay Close Attention (New Pics)

Image source: SSouter

#35 I Don’t Get It

116 Pics That Look Like A Glitch In The Matrix Until You Pay Close Attention (New Pics)

Image source: Don_Antofa

#36 Someone Get The Bike Pump

116 Pics That Look Like A Glitch In The Matrix Until You Pay Close Attention (New Pics)

Image source: Necessary-Win-8730

#37 A Roach In The Fridge

116 Pics That Look Like A Glitch In The Matrix Until You Pay Close Attention (New Pics)

Image source: Redditor_in_Space

#38 I Thought It Was Photoshopped

116 Pics That Look Like A Glitch In The Matrix Until You Pay Close Attention (New Pics)

Image source: 0Default0

#39 Fire Breathing Doggo

116 Pics That Look Like A Glitch In The Matrix Until You Pay Close Attention (New Pics)

Image source: Monsur_Ausuhnom

#40 Found This On Twt!

116 Pics That Look Like A Glitch In The Matrix Until You Pay Close Attention (New Pics)

Image source: Mili_713

#41 Lakeside Portal

116 Pics That Look Like A Glitch In The Matrix Until You Pay Close Attention (New Pics)

Image source: ChefGeodudeLennon

#42 I Think She Entered The Wrong Timeline

116 Pics That Look Like A Glitch In The Matrix Until You Pay Close Attention (New Pics)

Image source: Ashish_ank

#43 I Thought It Was A Pterodactyl

116 Pics That Look Like A Glitch In The Matrix Until You Pay Close Attention (New Pics)

Image source: No_Context_2122

#44 Baby Long-Legs

116 Pics That Look Like A Glitch In The Matrix Until You Pay Close Attention (New Pics)

Image source: HedgehogNo8361

#45 Sure, Jan

116 Pics That Look Like A Glitch In The Matrix Until You Pay Close Attention (New Pics)

Image source: SamMac62

#46 Dogs

116 Pics That Look Like A Glitch In The Matrix Until You Pay Close Attention (New Pics)

Image source: Visible-Pattern198

#47 My Dog’s Floting!?

116 Pics That Look Like A Glitch In The Matrix Until You Pay Close Attention (New Pics)

Image source: Accurate_Ferret_2197

#48 Levitating Cat

116 Pics That Look Like A Glitch In The Matrix Until You Pay Close Attention (New Pics)

Image source: Ghostlynut

#49 🌊🥧

116 Pics That Look Like A Glitch In The Matrix Until You Pay Close Attention (New Pics)

Image source: ToEasyLoL

#50 This Had Me Confused For A Solid 5 Minutes

116 Pics That Look Like A Glitch In The Matrix Until You Pay Close Attention (New Pics)

Image source: RatioOk2644

#51 There Is A Truck In This Photo

116 Pics That Look Like A Glitch In The Matrix Until You Pay Close Attention (New Pics)

Image source: Genesis_the_god_

#52 Thought This Was Nsfw At First 🫣

116 Pics That Look Like A Glitch In The Matrix Until You Pay Close Attention (New Pics)

Image source: amcclurk21

#53 Unfinished Mountain

116 Pics That Look Like A Glitch In The Matrix Until You Pay Close Attention (New Pics)

Image source: Genesis_the_god_

#54 Mirror Showing Her Face

116 Pics That Look Like A Glitch In The Matrix Until You Pay Close Attention (New Pics)

Image source: NewSomethingUnlocked

#55 Cloud Kinda Looks Like The Ocean

116 Pics That Look Like A Glitch In The Matrix Until You Pay Close Attention (New Pics)

Image source: Genesis_the_god_

#56 The Sun Has Always Been A Lightbulb

116 Pics That Look Like A Glitch In The Matrix Until You Pay Close Attention (New Pics)

Image source: Genesis_the_god_

#57 Angle Makes The Woman On The Right Look Like She Has No Torso

116 Pics That Look Like A Glitch In The Matrix Until You Pay Close Attention (New Pics)

Image source: violet_evergarden8

#58 Is The Mlb Logo A Righty Or A Lefty?

116 Pics That Look Like A Glitch In The Matrix Until You Pay Close Attention (New Pics)

Image source: Unique_Ad2704

#59 I Thought Someone Opened All The Popcorn

116 Pics That Look Like A Glitch In The Matrix Until You Pay Close Attention (New Pics)

Image source: Skepticwithoutacause

#60 Floating Horse Head

116 Pics That Look Like A Glitch In The Matrix Until You Pay Close Attention (New Pics)

Image source: sekiroborne

#61 This Huge Cat

116 Pics That Look Like A Glitch In The Matrix Until You Pay Close Attention (New Pics)

Image source: Genesis_the_god_

#62 She Making Out With Mcdonalds

116 Pics That Look Like A Glitch In The Matrix Until You Pay Close Attention (New Pics)

Image source: molecularorbilat

#63 Terrestrial Space Walk

116 Pics That Look Like A Glitch In The Matrix Until You Pay Close Attention (New Pics)

Image source: Dystopia-The-End

#64 School Basement Hallway

116 Pics That Look Like A Glitch In The Matrix Until You Pay Close Attention (New Pics)

Image source: Genesis_the_god_

#65 Guys Leg Is On Fire

116 Pics That Look Like A Glitch In The Matrix Until You Pay Close Attention (New Pics)

Image source: Necessary-Win-8730

#66 Sad Dog

116 Pics That Look Like A Glitch In The Matrix Until You Pay Close Attention (New Pics)

Image source: Necessary-Win-8730

#67 Which Way Is The Horse Facing?

116 Pics That Look Like A Glitch In The Matrix Until You Pay Close Attention (New Pics)

Image source: theGirlfromthatThing

#68 This Building Having Trouble Loading Textures

116 Pics That Look Like A Glitch In The Matrix Until You Pay Close Attention (New Pics)

Image source: Genesis_the_god_

#69 Shadow Realm

116 Pics That Look Like A Glitch In The Matrix Until You Pay Close Attention (New Pics)

Image source: Necessary-Win-8730

#70 Sausage-Man

116 Pics That Look Like A Glitch In The Matrix Until You Pay Close Attention (New Pics)

Image source: Genesis_the_god_

#71 Uncontacted Man From North Sentinel Island Warns Approaching Visitors

116 Pics That Look Like A Glitch In The Matrix Until You Pay Close Attention (New Pics)

Image source: tmesisno

#72 This Facebook Post From A Pizza Restaurant In My Town

116 Pics That Look Like A Glitch In The Matrix Until You Pay Close Attention (New Pics)

Image source: Hupacmoneybags2

#73 Stonker!

116 Pics That Look Like A Glitch In The Matrix Until You Pay Close Attention (New Pics)

Image source: daaave33

#74 Do You Want Sprinkles With Your Vanilla Ice Cream Cone

116 Pics That Look Like A Glitch In The Matrix Until You Pay Close Attention (New Pics)

Image source: tmesisno

#75 Lines And Chairs

116 Pics That Look Like A Glitch In The Matrix Until You Pay Close Attention (New Pics)

Image source: neo4025

#76 80% Bike Loaded

116 Pics That Look Like A Glitch In The Matrix Until You Pay Close Attention (New Pics)

Image source: Genesis_the_god_

#77 One Eye. Infinite Judgment

116 Pics That Look Like A Glitch In The Matrix Until You Pay Close Attention (New Pics)

Image source: Much-Week6734

#78 Giants Looking Over The City

116 Pics That Look Like A Glitch In The Matrix Until You Pay Close Attention (New Pics)

Image source: Genesis_the_god_

#79 Only The Head Spawned Today

116 Pics That Look Like A Glitch In The Matrix Until You Pay Close Attention (New Pics)

Image source: Ashish_ank

#80 Which Way Is The Person Sitting

116 Pics That Look Like A Glitch In The Matrix Until You Pay Close Attention (New Pics)

Image source: jdjdarya

#81 Mrs. Tickle

116 Pics That Look Like A Glitch In The Matrix Until You Pay Close Attention (New Pics)

Image source: Necessary-Win-8730

#82 Spray, Oregon Rodeo Parade

116 Pics That Look Like A Glitch In The Matrix Until You Pay Close Attention (New Pics)

Image source: Puzzled-Bid1735

#83 This Is One Single Photo

116 Pics That Look Like A Glitch In The Matrix Until You Pay Close Attention (New Pics)

Image source: SanHoloist

#84 I Cut A Squash With My New Peeler And It Came Out Looking Pixelated

116 Pics That Look Like A Glitch In The Matrix Until You Pay Close Attention (New Pics)

Image source: juleskills1189

#85 Temple In Thailand

116 Pics That Look Like A Glitch In The Matrix Until You Pay Close Attention (New Pics)

Image source: BreakfastTop6899

#86 Massive Pigeon

116 Pics That Look Like A Glitch In The Matrix Until You Pay Close Attention (New Pics)

Image source: Necessary-Win-8730

#87 At First Glance…

116 Pics That Look Like A Glitch In The Matrix Until You Pay Close Attention (New Pics)

Image source: Hollow-Apollo27

#88 The Horse Community Is Getting Out Of Hand

116 Pics That Look Like A Glitch In The Matrix Until You Pay Close Attention (New Pics)

Image source: SeaworthinessLive456

#89 When Two Become One

116 Pics That Look Like A Glitch In The Matrix Until You Pay Close Attention (New Pics)

Image source: Ltusflwr

#90 Random Snapshot I Took In The Museum Of Natural History In Berlin

116 Pics That Look Like A Glitch In The Matrix Until You Pay Close Attention (New Pics)

Image source: mrtzstnbl

#91 Foot Gymnast

116 Pics That Look Like A Glitch In The Matrix Until You Pay Close Attention (New Pics)

Image source: Necessary-Win-8730

#92 Playing With My Son

116 Pics That Look Like A Glitch In The Matrix Until You Pay Close Attention (New Pics)

Image source: dittidot

#93 Hedge Legs

116 Pics That Look Like A Glitch In The Matrix Until You Pay Close Attention (New Pics)

Image source: Necessary-Win-8730

#94 This Is Not A Woman With A Dog Face

116 Pics That Look Like A Glitch In The Matrix Until You Pay Close Attention (New Pics)

Image source: sarsodasaag

#95 Lil Moose

116 Pics That Look Like A Glitch In The Matrix Until You Pay Close Attention (New Pics)

Image source: kwenlu

#96 Subway Feet

116 Pics That Look Like A Glitch In The Matrix Until You Pay Close Attention (New Pics)

Image source: Apprehensive-tool

#97 A Lady On The Horse Looks Like A Centauride

116 Pics That Look Like A Glitch In The Matrix Until You Pay Close Attention (New Pics)

Image source: Evening-Insurance893

#98 Flat Cat

116 Pics That Look Like A Glitch In The Matrix Until You Pay Close Attention (New Pics)

Image source: Necessary-Win-8730

#99 Balancing Cat

116 Pics That Look Like A Glitch In The Matrix Until You Pay Close Attention (New Pics)

Image source: pessimistic_damsel

#100 The Color Of Her Shirt Matches The Color Of The Girl’s Shirt Behind Her

116 Pics That Look Like A Glitch In The Matrix Until You Pay Close Attention (New Pics)

Image source: jkitty_1960

#101 I Thought The Person Stands Behind A Wall

116 Pics That Look Like A Glitch In The Matrix Until You Pay Close Attention (New Pics)

Image source: Ashish_ank

#102 Thought I Lost My Mind

116 Pics That Look Like A Glitch In The Matrix Until You Pay Close Attention (New Pics)

Image source: hbtok

#103 There’s 4 Arms In This Picture…

116 Pics That Look Like A Glitch In The Matrix Until You Pay Close Attention (New Pics)

Image source: Necessary-Win-8730

#104 Today At The Hairdresser

116 Pics That Look Like A Glitch In The Matrix Until You Pay Close Attention (New Pics)

Image source: NoRoomForDoom

#105 Floating Cake

116 Pics That Look Like A Glitch In The Matrix Until You Pay Close Attention (New Pics)

Image source: mru2020

#106 Camera Angles Are Wild…

116 Pics That Look Like A Glitch In The Matrix Until You Pay Close Attention (New Pics)

Image source: Ashish_ank

#107 This Shoe

116 Pics That Look Like A Glitch In The Matrix Until You Pay Close Attention (New Pics)

Image source: esn97

#108 Night Vision

116 Pics That Look Like A Glitch In The Matrix Until You Pay Close Attention (New Pics)

Image source: r0k0h0y0w

#109 Smh

116 Pics That Look Like A Glitch In The Matrix Until You Pay Close Attention (New Pics)

Image source: Particular-Visit-245

#110 Maternity Photo

116 Pics That Look Like A Glitch In The Matrix Until You Pay Close Attention (New Pics)

Image source: ToEasyLoL

#111 Woas

116 Pics That Look Like A Glitch In The Matrix Until You Pay Close Attention (New Pics)

Image source: sach_tky

#112 Spotted Doggo

116 Pics That Look Like A Glitch In The Matrix Until You Pay Close Attention (New Pics)

Image source: ToEasyLoL

#113 Weird Looking Dog

116 Pics That Look Like A Glitch In The Matrix Until You Pay Close Attention (New Pics)

Image source: Necessary-Win-8730

#114 It Took Me A While To Realise I’m Not Staring At A Picture Of A Really Disturbed Dog

116 Pics That Look Like A Glitch In The Matrix Until You Pay Close Attention (New Pics)

Image source: Necessary-Win-8730

#115 Big Eyes Of Racoon Dogs

116 Pics That Look Like A Glitch In The Matrix Until You Pay Close Attention (New Pics)

Image source: Teppenwolf456

#116 Took Me Awhile

116 Pics That Look Like A Glitch In The Matrix Until You Pay Close Attention (New Pics)

Image source: Particular-Visit-245

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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