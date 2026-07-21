109 Photos That Completely Confused People Until They Looked A Little Closer

Is it a glitch in the matrix? Are our eyes just deceiving us? Or is it a purposefully ridiculously-aligned picture to make us as confused as possible? When we’re talking about confusing pictures and optical illusions, the infamous, confusing blue-and-black/white-and-gold dress from 2015 probably comes to mind for many.
Although that is the one that nobody could escape back in the 2010s, the Internet is full of similar mind-bending and confusing photographs. Bored Panda has scoured online spaces to find the most fascinating and hilarious pictures where something just doesn’t feel right. But don’t worry, Pandas, just take a look a second or a third time, and everything should clear up. Hopefully.
#1 The Angle Of The Reflections Is Making My Brain Hurt
Image source: Substratas
#2 The Railing On This Bridge
Image source: PornOyster
#3 Resting On A Motorbike
Image source: nano_705
#4 The Lady And Her Little Man
Image source: Genesis_the_god_
#5 This Is A Single Photo
Image source: YoggieD
#6 Cats On Stairs
Image source: Emotional-Bag1398
#7 Which Way Is The Horse Facing?
Image source: theGirlfromthatThing
#8 Cryptid Spotted!
Image source: Eevee_XoX
#9 Terrestrial Space Walk
Image source: Dystopia-The-End
#10 Standing On The Wall
Image source: hybridhighway
#11 This Building Having Trouble Loading Textures
Image source: Genesis_the_god_
#12 Unsure Of How This Building Is Still Standing
Image source: Hak-er
#13 My Awesome Hand
Image source: RaspberryJamSir
#14 Showing Off My? Ring
Image source: machinerypeat
#15 Two Cats Turn Into A 2016 AI Photo
Image source: Compote_Jazzlike
#16 Applesauce Jar Portal
Image source: zciwotjowe
#17 Lend Me A Hand! Er…foot
Image source: InvestmentDirect6699
#18 Cat Is Taking A Selfie 🤳🏻
Image source: Opening_Bit_8386
#19 Young Girl Posing With A Bag Of Popcorn
Image source: shellybean23
#20 Thought The Driver Of This Car Was Just Staring Me Down For No Reason
Image source: EasternKanyeWest
#21 Headstand
Image source: ob520
#22 This Falcon Taking A Picture Of Us
Image source: Newmaker_Sei_Zen
#23 Black Cat Looks Like The White Cat’s Shadow
Image source: SuddieBuddie
#24 A Man With 2 Bodies
Image source: itsrockysingh
#25 Took Me A Solid Sec
Image source: shiroTpoison16
#26 My Daughter, Where’s The Rest Of Her?! Ohh I See, Do You?
Image source: MK24ever
#27 Nice Legs
Image source: Boardindundee
#28 Tree Makes It Look Like The Guy Has An Afro
Image source: Speeider
#29 The Shadows Make This Car Look Like Its Floating
Image source: scarronline
#30 Terrifying Teeth
Image source: woweewow
#31 Look Who’s Pregnant
Image source: Sad-Kiwi-3789
#32 The Glass Reflection On Top Of The Örebro Water Tower Looks Like A UFO Is Approaching
Image source: Dr_Zeraox
#33 Another Train Station
Image source: Roverprimus
#34 My Favorite Milk Glass
Image source: Infinite_Factor_6269
#35 Truck With Two Cabs
Image source: No-University-1968
#36 Photo Of A Figure Skater Parallel To The Ground
Image source: Dry_Roll_2009
#37 This Took Me Too Long To Comprehend…
Image source: [deleted]
#38 This Cow May *appear* Far Away, But In Reality, It’s Just Very Small
Image source: CinderX5
#39 She Has Very Rotatable Legs
Image source: kris_2111
#40 I Have This Weird Creature In My Class
Image source: immanuellalala
#41 What’s Going On In This Photo?
This one was fun. I originally saw the picture as it actually is (just a sitting puppy), then a few seconds later my brain randomly switched it to the standing puppy. You shall not pass!
Image source: GlitteringHotel8383
#42 A Miraculous Photo Taken At A Friend’s Wedding
Image source: tobbigray
#43 I Saw This Posted On Twitter
Image source: ramen_robbie
#44 Photo Of A Mosquito Flying In Front Of The Lens Looks Like A Giant In The Mist
Image source: Additional_Berry_977
#45 A Park In Paris
Image source: jimx29
#46 Dalmatian Blends In With The Background
Image source: DMONEYDelano
#47 A Close Look At A Saw Blade?
Image source: Wildcatb
#48 Where Do The Stairs Go?
Image source: THE_NAMELESS125
#49 Skaterina ?
Image source: veg_sezwaan_mumus
#50 Where Is He?
Image source: Extension_Future2942
#51 At First I Thought The Tree Was Looking At Me
Image source: InFlames235
#52 I Got So Confused Seeing This Without Glasses On
Image source: GapSweet3100
#53 Mangled Leg Actually A Yam
Image source: herzel3id
#54 The White Lines Are Camels And The Black Are Their Shadows
Image source: Coasterglitch
#55 What In The World!
Image source: [deleted]
#56 I Laughed So Hard At Myself, I Figured I Can’t Keep This From The World
Image source: lisapmg
#57 Long Cat
Image source: Promise-Due
#58 Horned Cat
Image source: buh2001j
#59 Levitating Brownie
Image source: bushie5
#60 These Guys Are Not Holding Hands
Image source: Trohk
#61 The Cows Are Long In France
Image source: stealinggreen
#62 When The Camouflage Matches The Surroundings Just Right
Image source: dread3ddie
#63 Great Legs…
Image source: bucket_of_frogs
#64 Shy Chair Leg
Image source: SCH1Z01D
#65 It Was Taken From The Outside, The Landscape Is A Reflection On The Glass
Image source: Kelly240361
#66 Floating Bin
Image source: seyfaro
#67 Mr Sausagehead
Image source: [deleted]
#68 Giant Hotdog Finger
Image source: JZEve
#69 The “Lake” Is Actually The Roof Of My Car. Took This Picture During A Recent Road Trip
Image source: Nipunski
#70 Still Looking For The Kid’s Head
Image source: mistressofmayhem02
#71 You Have To Zoom In To See The Netting
Image source: icleanjaxfl
#72 Nerfed Cat
Image source: sh0tgunben
#73 The Sphinx, But Dog
Image source: SinisterVeteran
#74 A Floating Handrail
Image source: marsupilamoe
#75 This Made My Brain Hurt At First
Image source: random_user208
#76 Squat/Handstand Or Bridge/Boat?
Image source: Frank_Jesus
#77 I Think I Need To Update My Graphics Card After Seeing This Tree
Image source: EndersGame_Reviewer
#78 Is There A Word For This Behavior In Pinnipeds? Where They Put Their Snouts Toward The Sky To Enable Sight On Their Backside?
Image source: Traditional_Desk2338
#79 Fell Asleep With The Remote
Image source: mabgx230
#80 It’s Ok, Nobody Was Injured
Image source: Mungo_Clump
#81 Fire, But Not Building
Image source: GlitteringHotel8383
#82 Bert
Image source: machukahn
#83 You Can’t Park Here… Oh, Nevermind
Image source: HoneyRush
#84 Supervillain Two-Face?
Image source: SeaPrince
#85 Thought This Belonged Here “These Espresso Martinis Look Like Bar Stools Sitting On A Wood Floor”
Image source: XanPizza
#86 Took Me A Second
Image source: GlitteringHotel8383
#87 The Most Friendly Tree Ever
Image source: LarryCapija26
#88 Floating Above A Manhole
Image source: woonie
#89 The Headless Rider
Image source: IveGotStockinOptions
#90 This Mountain Looks Like An Explosion
Image source: MrCheapCheap
#91 Day 14 Of Quarantine And I Can’t Take It Anymore. I’m Gonna Jump
Image source: StiffYogurt
#92 Holding That Ice Cream
Image source: Marascaaa2
#93 Thanks, I Hate Beards
Image source: galaxykinks
#94 Supersized Good Boi
Image source: True-Source
#95 Very Confusing
Image source: 14thCenturyHood
#96 Rich Mccor (Paperboyo) Uses Confusing Perspective To Create Artistic Effects Like These
Image source: Ashish_ank
#97 My Daughter Fell In The Snow
Image source: aper4c
#98 Confusing Perspective At First Glance
Image source: GlitteringHotel8383
#99 Beach-Spective
Image source: wSekii
#100 Not A Sketch
Image source: greedygarlic69
#101 A Really Bad Sunburn 🥵
Image source: Ok-Profit5226
#102 Goliaths!!!
Image source: gentlebrun3ss
#103 This Market On A Cloudy Day
Image source: Chris-the-Big-Bug
#104 A Distant Galaxy? No, Just My Campfire In The Snow
Image source: U235EU
#105 Confusing Perspective
Image source: GlitteringHotel8383
#106 Tram
Image source: SniffsBalls
#107 21st Centaury Problems
Image source: veg_sezwaan_mumus
#108 Camera Angles Are Wild…
Image source: Ashish_ank
#109 Is The Wall Caving In? Oh NM… Just Snake In Predicament
Image source: pigtails_and_pain
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