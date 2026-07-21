109 Photos That Completely Confused People Until They Looked A Little Closer

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Is it a glitch in the matrix? Are our eyes just deceiving us? Or is it a purposefully ridiculously-aligned picture to make us as confused as possible? When we’re talking about confusing pictures and optical illusions, the infamous, confusing blue-and-black/white-and-gold dress from 2015 probably comes to mind for many.

Although that is the one that nobody could escape back in the 2010s, the Internet is full of similar mind-bending and confusing photographs. Bored Panda has scoured online spaces to find the most fascinating and hilarious pictures where something just doesn’t feel right. But don’t worry, Pandas, just take a look a second or a third time, and everything should clear up. Hopefully.

#1 The Angle Of The Reflections Is Making My Brain Hurt

109 Photos That Completely Confused People Until They Looked A Little Closer

Image source: Substratas

109 Photos That Completely Confused People Until They Looked A Little Closer

#2 The Railing On This Bridge

109 Photos That Completely Confused People Until They Looked A Little Closer

Image source: PornOyster

#3 Resting On A Motorbike

109 Photos That Completely Confused People Until They Looked A Little Closer

Image source: nano_705

#4 The Lady And Her Little Man

109 Photos That Completely Confused People Until They Looked A Little Closer

Image source: Genesis_the_god_

#5 This Is A Single Photo

109 Photos That Completely Confused People Until They Looked A Little Closer

Image source: YoggieD

#6 Cats On Stairs

109 Photos That Completely Confused People Until They Looked A Little Closer

Image source: Emotional-Bag1398

#7 Which Way Is The Horse Facing?

109 Photos That Completely Confused People Until They Looked A Little Closer

Image source: theGirlfromthatThing

#8 Cryptid Spotted!

109 Photos That Completely Confused People Until They Looked A Little Closer

Image source: Eevee_XoX

#9 Terrestrial Space Walk

109 Photos That Completely Confused People Until They Looked A Little Closer

Image source: Dystopia-The-End

#10 Standing On The Wall

109 Photos That Completely Confused People Until They Looked A Little Closer

Image source: hybridhighway

#11 This Building Having Trouble Loading Textures

109 Photos That Completely Confused People Until They Looked A Little Closer

Image source: Genesis_the_god_

#12 Unsure Of How This Building Is Still Standing

109 Photos That Completely Confused People Until They Looked A Little Closer

Image source: Hak-er

#13 My Awesome Hand

109 Photos That Completely Confused People Until They Looked A Little Closer

Image source: RaspberryJamSir

#14 Showing Off My? Ring

109 Photos That Completely Confused People Until They Looked A Little Closer

Image source: machinerypeat

#15 Two Cats Turn Into A 2016 AI Photo

109 Photos That Completely Confused People Until They Looked A Little Closer

Image source: Compote_Jazzlike

#16 Applesauce Jar Portal

109 Photos That Completely Confused People Until They Looked A Little Closer

Image source: zciwotjowe

#17 Lend Me A Hand! Er…foot

109 Photos That Completely Confused People Until They Looked A Little Closer

Image source: InvestmentDirect6699

#18 Cat Is Taking A Selfie 🤳🏻

109 Photos That Completely Confused People Until They Looked A Little Closer

Image source: Opening_Bit_8386

#19 Young Girl Posing With A Bag Of Popcorn

109 Photos That Completely Confused People Until They Looked A Little Closer

Image source: shellybean23

#20 Thought The Driver Of This Car Was Just Staring Me Down For No Reason

109 Photos That Completely Confused People Until They Looked A Little Closer

Image source: EasternKanyeWest

#21 Headstand

109 Photos That Completely Confused People Until They Looked A Little Closer

Image source: ob520

#22 This Falcon Taking A Picture Of Us

109 Photos That Completely Confused People Until They Looked A Little Closer

Image source: Newmaker_Sei_Zen

#23 Black Cat Looks Like The White Cat’s Shadow

109 Photos That Completely Confused People Until They Looked A Little Closer

Image source: SuddieBuddie

#24 A Man With 2 Bodies

109 Photos That Completely Confused People Until They Looked A Little Closer

Image source: itsrockysingh

#25 Took Me A Solid Sec

109 Photos That Completely Confused People Until They Looked A Little Closer

Image source: shiroTpoison16

#26 My Daughter, Where’s The Rest Of Her?! Ohh I See, Do You?

109 Photos That Completely Confused People Until They Looked A Little Closer

Image source: MK24ever

#27 Nice Legs

109 Photos That Completely Confused People Until They Looked A Little Closer

Image source: Boardindundee

#28 Tree Makes It Look Like The Guy Has An Afro

109 Photos That Completely Confused People Until They Looked A Little Closer

Image source: Speeider

#29 The Shadows Make This Car Look Like Its Floating

109 Photos That Completely Confused People Until They Looked A Little Closer

Image source: scarronline

#30 Terrifying Teeth

109 Photos That Completely Confused People Until They Looked A Little Closer

Image source: woweewow

#31 Look Who’s Pregnant

109 Photos That Completely Confused People Until They Looked A Little Closer

Image source: Sad-Kiwi-3789

#32 The Glass Reflection On Top Of The Örebro Water Tower Looks Like A UFO Is Approaching

109 Photos That Completely Confused People Until They Looked A Little Closer

Image source: Dr_Zeraox

#33 Another Train Station

109 Photos That Completely Confused People Until They Looked A Little Closer

Image source: Roverprimus

#34 My Favorite Milk Glass

109 Photos That Completely Confused People Until They Looked A Little Closer

Image source: Infinite_Factor_6269

#35 Truck With Two Cabs

109 Photos That Completely Confused People Until They Looked A Little Closer

Image source: No-University-1968

#36 Photo Of A Figure Skater Parallel To The Ground

109 Photos That Completely Confused People Until They Looked A Little Closer

Image source: Dry_Roll_2009

#37 This Took Me Too Long To Comprehend…

109 Photos That Completely Confused People Until They Looked A Little Closer

Image source: [deleted]

#38 This Cow May *appear* Far Away, But In Reality, It’s Just Very Small

109 Photos That Completely Confused People Until They Looked A Little Closer

Image source: CinderX5

#39 She Has Very Rotatable Legs

109 Photos That Completely Confused People Until They Looked A Little Closer

Image source: kris_2111

#40 I Have This Weird Creature In My Class

109 Photos That Completely Confused People Until They Looked A Little Closer

Image source: immanuellalala

#41 What’s Going On In This Photo?

This one was fun. I originally saw the picture as it actually is (just a sitting puppy), then a few seconds later my brain randomly switched it to the standing puppy. You shall not pass!

109 Photos That Completely Confused People Until They Looked A Little Closer

Image source: GlitteringHotel8383

#42 A Miraculous Photo Taken At A Friend’s Wedding

109 Photos That Completely Confused People Until They Looked A Little Closer

Image source: tobbigray

#43 I Saw This Posted On Twitter

109 Photos That Completely Confused People Until They Looked A Little Closer

Image source: ramen_robbie

#44 Photo Of A Mosquito Flying In Front Of The Lens Looks Like A Giant In The Mist

109 Photos That Completely Confused People Until They Looked A Little Closer

Image source: Additional_Berry_977

#45 A Park In Paris

109 Photos That Completely Confused People Until They Looked A Little Closer

Image source: jimx29

#46 Dalmatian Blends In With The Background

109 Photos That Completely Confused People Until They Looked A Little Closer

Image source: DMONEYDelano

#47 A Close Look At A Saw Blade?

109 Photos That Completely Confused People Until They Looked A Little Closer

Image source: Wildcatb

#48 Where Do The Stairs Go?

109 Photos That Completely Confused People Until They Looked A Little Closer

Image source: THE_NAMELESS125

#49 Skaterina ?

109 Photos That Completely Confused People Until They Looked A Little Closer

Image source: veg_sezwaan_mumus

#50 Where Is He?

109 Photos That Completely Confused People Until They Looked A Little Closer

Image source: Extension_Future2942

#51 At First I Thought The Tree Was Looking At Me

109 Photos That Completely Confused People Until They Looked A Little Closer

Image source: InFlames235

#52 I Got So Confused Seeing This Without Glasses On

109 Photos That Completely Confused People Until They Looked A Little Closer

Image source: GapSweet3100

#53 Mangled Leg Actually A Yam

109 Photos That Completely Confused People Until They Looked A Little Closer

Image source: herzel3id

#54 The White Lines Are Camels And The Black Are Their Shadows

109 Photos That Completely Confused People Until They Looked A Little Closer

Image source: Coasterglitch

#55 What In The World!

109 Photos That Completely Confused People Until They Looked A Little Closer

Image source: [deleted]

#56 I Laughed So Hard At Myself, I Figured I Can’t Keep This From The World

109 Photos That Completely Confused People Until They Looked A Little Closer

Image source: lisapmg

#57 Long Cat

109 Photos That Completely Confused People Until They Looked A Little Closer

Image source: Promise-Due

#58 Horned Cat

109 Photos That Completely Confused People Until They Looked A Little Closer

Image source: buh2001j

#59 Levitating Brownie

109 Photos That Completely Confused People Until They Looked A Little Closer

Image source: bushie5

#60 These Guys Are Not Holding Hands

109 Photos That Completely Confused People Until They Looked A Little Closer

Image source: Trohk

#61 The Cows Are Long In France

109 Photos That Completely Confused People Until They Looked A Little Closer

Image source: stealinggreen

#62 When The Camouflage Matches The Surroundings Just Right

109 Photos That Completely Confused People Until They Looked A Little Closer

Image source: dread3ddie

#63 Great Legs…

109 Photos That Completely Confused People Until They Looked A Little Closer

Image source: bucket_of_frogs

#64 Shy Chair Leg

109 Photos That Completely Confused People Until They Looked A Little Closer

Image source: SCH1Z01D

#65 It Was Taken From The Outside, The Landscape Is A Reflection On The Glass

109 Photos That Completely Confused People Until They Looked A Little Closer

Image source: Kelly240361

#66 Floating Bin

109 Photos That Completely Confused People Until They Looked A Little Closer

Image source: seyfaro

#67 Mr Sausagehead

109 Photos That Completely Confused People Until They Looked A Little Closer

Image source: [deleted]

#68 Giant Hotdog Finger

109 Photos That Completely Confused People Until They Looked A Little Closer

Image source: JZEve

#69 The “Lake” Is Actually The Roof Of My Car. Took This Picture During A Recent Road Trip

109 Photos That Completely Confused People Until They Looked A Little Closer

Image source: Nipunski

#70 Still Looking For The Kid’s Head

109 Photos That Completely Confused People Until They Looked A Little Closer

Image source: mistressofmayhem02

#71 You Have To Zoom In To See The Netting

109 Photos That Completely Confused People Until They Looked A Little Closer

Image source: icleanjaxfl

#72 Nerfed Cat

109 Photos That Completely Confused People Until They Looked A Little Closer

Image source: sh0tgunben

#73 The Sphinx, But Dog

109 Photos That Completely Confused People Until They Looked A Little Closer

Image source: SinisterVeteran

#74 A Floating Handrail

109 Photos That Completely Confused People Until They Looked A Little Closer

Image source: marsupilamoe

#75 This Made My Brain Hurt At First

109 Photos That Completely Confused People Until They Looked A Little Closer

Image source: random_user208

#76 Squat/Handstand Or Bridge/Boat?

109 Photos That Completely Confused People Until They Looked A Little Closer

Image source: Frank_Jesus

#77 I Think I Need To Update My Graphics Card After Seeing This Tree

109 Photos That Completely Confused People Until They Looked A Little Closer

Image source: EndersGame_Reviewer

#78 Is There A Word For This Behavior In Pinnipeds? Where They Put Their Snouts Toward The Sky To Enable Sight On Their Backside?

109 Photos That Completely Confused People Until They Looked A Little Closer

Image source: Traditional_Desk2338

#79 Fell Asleep With The Remote

109 Photos That Completely Confused People Until They Looked A Little Closer

Image source: mabgx230

#80 It’s Ok, Nobody Was Injured

109 Photos That Completely Confused People Until They Looked A Little Closer

Image source: Mungo_Clump

#81 Fire, But Not Building

109 Photos That Completely Confused People Until They Looked A Little Closer

Image source: GlitteringHotel8383

#82 Bert

109 Photos That Completely Confused People Until They Looked A Little Closer

Image source: machukahn

#83 You Can’t Park Here… Oh, Nevermind

109 Photos That Completely Confused People Until They Looked A Little Closer

Image source: HoneyRush

#84 Supervillain Two-Face?

109 Photos That Completely Confused People Until They Looked A Little Closer

Image source: SeaPrince

#85 Thought This Belonged Here “These Espresso Martinis Look Like Bar Stools Sitting On A Wood Floor”

109 Photos That Completely Confused People Until They Looked A Little Closer

Image source: XanPizza

#86 Took Me A Second

109 Photos That Completely Confused People Until They Looked A Little Closer

Image source: GlitteringHotel8383

#87 The Most Friendly Tree Ever

109 Photos That Completely Confused People Until They Looked A Little Closer

Image source: LarryCapija26

#88 Floating Above A Manhole

109 Photos That Completely Confused People Until They Looked A Little Closer

Image source: woonie

#89 The Headless Rider

109 Photos That Completely Confused People Until They Looked A Little Closer

Image source: IveGotStockinOptions

#90 This Mountain Looks Like An Explosion

109 Photos That Completely Confused People Until They Looked A Little Closer

Image source: MrCheapCheap

#91 Day 14 Of Quarantine And I Can’t Take It Anymore. I’m Gonna Jump

109 Photos That Completely Confused People Until They Looked A Little Closer

Image source: StiffYogurt

#92 Holding That Ice Cream

109 Photos That Completely Confused People Until They Looked A Little Closer

Image source: Marascaaa2

#93 Thanks, I Hate Beards

109 Photos That Completely Confused People Until They Looked A Little Closer

Image source: galaxykinks

#94 Supersized Good Boi

109 Photos That Completely Confused People Until They Looked A Little Closer

Image source: True-Source

#95 Very Confusing

109 Photos That Completely Confused People Until They Looked A Little Closer

Image source: 14thCenturyHood

#96 Rich Mccor (Paperboyo) Uses Confusing Perspective To Create Artistic Effects Like These

109 Photos That Completely Confused People Until They Looked A Little Closer

Image source: Ashish_ank

#97 My Daughter Fell In The Snow

109 Photos That Completely Confused People Until They Looked A Little Closer

Image source: aper4c

#98 Confusing Perspective At First Glance

109 Photos That Completely Confused People Until They Looked A Little Closer

Image source: GlitteringHotel8383

#99 Beach-Spective

109 Photos That Completely Confused People Until They Looked A Little Closer

Image source: wSekii

#100 Not A Sketch

109 Photos That Completely Confused People Until They Looked A Little Closer

Image source: greedygarlic69

#101 A Really Bad Sunburn 🥵

109 Photos That Completely Confused People Until They Looked A Little Closer

Image source: Ok-Profit5226

#102 Goliaths!!!

109 Photos That Completely Confused People Until They Looked A Little Closer

Image source: gentlebrun3ss

#103 This Market On A Cloudy Day

109 Photos That Completely Confused People Until They Looked A Little Closer

Image source: Chris-the-Big-Bug

#104 A Distant Galaxy? No, Just My Campfire In The Snow

109 Photos That Completely Confused People Until They Looked A Little Closer

Image source: U235EU

#105 Confusing Perspective

109 Photos That Completely Confused People Until They Looked A Little Closer

Image source: GlitteringHotel8383

#106 Tram

109 Photos That Completely Confused People Until They Looked A Little Closer

Image source: SniffsBalls

#107 21st Centaury Problems

109 Photos That Completely Confused People Until They Looked A Little Closer

Image source: veg_sezwaan_mumus

#108 Camera Angles Are Wild…

109 Photos That Completely Confused People Until They Looked A Little Closer

Image source: Ashish_ank

#109 Is The Wall Caving In? Oh NM… Just Snake In Predicament

109 Photos That Completely Confused People Until They Looked A Little Closer

Image source: pigtails_and_pain

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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