85 Times People Were Way Too Confident When They Were In Fact Embarrassingly Wrong

Confidence is key to a lot of success in life, but it’s not some magic solution that allows someone to circumvent reality. However, that has never stopped a certain kind of person who, by the looks of it, makes it their life’s mission to embarrass themselves publicly.

So we’ve gathered some of the best posts from this group dedicated to folks sharing and shaming people who were 100% confident about something they were completely wrong about. Get comfortable as you scroll through, brace yourself for some secondhand embarrassment, upvote your favorite examples and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments down below.

#1 Well Maybe That’s Her Favorite Kind Of Yogurt

Image source: general_kael04

#2 “No Nation Older Than 250 Years”

Image source: Anon-Zer0-Quazar

#3 A+ Biology

Image source: Jacked_Shrimp

#4 Big Brain Time

Image source: zulqarnain_ch

#5 Love This

Image source: Anonymous_Browser_

#6 Indian Billionaires

Image source: Final-Description625

#7 Oh, Lavern

Image source: AdmiralDragonXC

#8 Abigail Must See This Reply As An Instant Win

Image source: MindOf99

#9 Vanilla Abstract

Image source: Malaluan31

#10 An Mistake

Image source: OnePlayerReady

#11 Apparently Peeing Is A Type Of Birth Control

Image source: Curious_Bar348

#12 Imagine Being Called Out By A Book

Image source: reddit.com

#13 Rule

Image source: reddit.com

#14 Why Don’t Tattoo Places Just Euthanize Their Clients

Image source: endlesscosmichorror

#15 My Friend, Who For Some Reason Doesn’t Believe Helen Keller Was Real, Can’t Do Basic Math

Image source: SuperJTB2015

#16 They’re Not Completely Off, I Guess

Image source: Mindless-Run5641

#17 Just Breathe, Just A Few Breaths

Image source: pizzaintensifies

#18 Belgian Whistles

Image source: stormtrooper00

#19 “An Authentic Italian Thanksgiving Dinner”

Image source: Hans-Pottermann

#20 The Holy Trinity Of Trying To Teach Someone What Prefixes Are

Image source: thegovtknows

#21 Stand Office

Image source: chunkyyeti

#22 That’s The Language 570 Million People Speak In *Latin* America

Image source: Hambjerre123

#23 Apparently Europe Has No Food And No “Tech”

Image source: Priamosish

#24 Just Turn It Off

Image source: mulhollandl0ver

#25 Passive Income

Image source: reddit.com

#26 So Close

Image source: TheGayestOfTheGays7

#27 I Really Don’t Know How To Simplify It More For This Guy

Image source: alltheworldschances

#28 Trying To Act Smarter Than A Real Medical Professional

Image source: BigCballer

#29 Big Brain Move From This Fella

Image source: batstewart

#30 Aunt Rap Runner

Image source: jin_of_the_gale

#31 Another Day Of Texans Overestimating How Big Texas Is

For context, this was a discussion on speed cameras in Europe.

To be clear – Texas has between 590k-680k miles of road (depending on which source you believe). European Union (not all of Europe, just the EU member states) has over 3 million.

Image source: reddit.com

#32 All This Time I Could’ve Just Told My Teachers I Didn’t Agree With Their Math

Image source: Thaplayer1209

#33 Just Use Your Brain

Image source: LEC1224

#34 Had To Confirm This Is Really What They Mean. Damsel In This Dress

Image source: OmenLW

#35 Apparently Women Lose Their Autism After Having A Kid

Image source: SabishiSushi

#36 Asos Giving Us Both A Discount Code And An Education

Image source: AromaticPurchase9

#37 Wireless PC’s Don’t Exist

Image source: the123king-reddit

#38 God Bless The American Education System

Image source: KnavishFob

#39 The Restaurant Listed Their Hours As 11 AM To 12 PM

Image source: Evil_Chaos_DX

#40 Ducks Are Not Birds

Image source: Organic_Valuable_610

#41 The Point Of Twins

Image source: Dressagediva

#42 I’d Like To Solve The Puzzle

Image source: tiltedlens

#43 An Interesting Way Of Adding Percentages

Image source: crapigavein

#44 Thats Not How Monitor Size Is Measured

Image source: reddit.com

#45 $15 An Hour = $100k Per Year

Image source: Borizwithaz

#46 Apparently (Red) Is A High School English Teacher. The Confidence In How Incorrect She Was. I’m Concerned For Said Students

Image source: DnnyDevito

#47 On A Post Requesting The Calorie Count Of Fried Chicken That Was Sitting On A Scale Showing 60g

Image source: Expensive_Goal_4200

#48 Blood Is Blue Apparently

Image source: Mundane_Son4631

#49 I Wonder What Could It Be

Image source: slckening

#50 Gas Doesn’t Weigh Anything

Image source: YaBoiJones

#51 British Spelling

Image source: SaltyStU2

#52 Metric System At It Again

Image source: scndaccount112

#53 Spain In Pain

Image source: scndaccount112

#54 Job Prescription

Image source: Temporary_PE_Coach

#55 Well He’s Not Lying

Image source: ladyhaja

#56 Chickens Aren’t Animals

Image source: DUNLEITH

#57 Can’t Wait To Tell Skin Cancer About That

Image source: jeron_gwendolen

#58 Neither Films Nor Geography Are This Guy’s Specialist Subject

Image source: apex204

#59 Redditor Invents Time Travel

Image source: StepMumSanta

#60 Those Darn Coniferous Cats

Image source: Lawliet1031

#61 Time Is Hard

Image source: fallriver1221

#62 Sour Crowd

Image source: Tazaroth

#63 And That’s Why I I’m Never Taking A DNA Test

Image source: Ok-Bother-7611

#64 Chemistry

Image source: FilaGerila

#65 Switching From 24 Frames Per Second To 60 Would Make Movies Too Long

Image source: Thumbs0fDestiny

#66 On A “People Before 500 BC” Type Meme

Image source: Dennis_DZ

#67 This Comment

Image source: Indie_Dragon-897

#68 The Education System Has Failed Ya’ll

Image source: reddit.com

#69 Some Would Say Its Not All Black And White

Image source: reddit.com

#70 But It’s Less Sugar, Right Guys?

Image source: ssesses

#71 Math Is Hard

Image source: Fridnd

#72 Science Isn’t For Everyone

Image source: Melodic-Toe-6985

#73 As Car Goes? Mmm, Delicious

Image source: GeckoRoamin

#74 It’s Up North But Not America

Image source: Balloon_911

#75 Music Publication Gets Called Out For Incorrect Reporting By The Guy They’re Reporting On

Image source: whatsaphoto

#76 Carbon Monoxide Is Not Dangerous

Image source: theSeiyaKuji

#77 I Turned Off My Car’s A/C And Now I’m Not Getting Any Cool Air

Image source: crooked_kangaroo

#78 We’ve Been Pronouncing Chemistry Wrong This Whole Time

Image source: catfishman112

#79 Ah Yes, HO2

Image source: Firewall506

#80 That Is Your Opinion. You’re Entitled To It But It’s Also Completely Medically Incorrect

Image source: cranialbone

#81 English Teacher Misspelled Psychology After Calling Out Students For Spelling It Wrong

Image source: Terrible_Onions

#82 Nobody Could Ever Have 1.5 TB Of Ram?

Image source: olly1999

#83 Going To The Gym Doesn’t Change Your Physique

Image source: rode__16

#84 A True Genius

Image source: chocotaco3030

#85 That’s Not How Averages Work

Image source: Daming06

