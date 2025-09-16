85 Times People Were Way Too Confident When They Were In Fact Embarrassingly Wrong

Confidence is key to a lot of success in life, but it’s not some magic solution that allows someone to circumvent reality. However, that has never stopped a certain kind of person who, by the looks of it, makes it their life’s mission to embarrass themselves publicly.
So we’ve gathered some of the best posts from this group dedicated to folks sharing and shaming people who were 100% confident about something they were completely wrong about. Get comfortable as you scroll through, brace yourself for some secondhand embarrassment, upvote your favorite examples and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments down below.
#1 Well Maybe That’s Her Favorite Kind Of Yogurt
#2 “No Nation Older Than 250 Years”
#3 A+ Biology
#4 Big Brain Time
#5 Love This
#6 Indian Billionaires
#7 Oh, Lavern
#8 Abigail Must See This Reply As An Instant Win
#9 Vanilla Abstract
#10 An Mistake
#11 Apparently Peeing Is A Type Of Birth Control
#12 Imagine Being Called Out By A Book
#13 Rule
#14 Why Don’t Tattoo Places Just Euthanize Their Clients
#15 My Friend, Who For Some Reason Doesn’t Believe Helen Keller Was Real, Can’t Do Basic Math
#16 They’re Not Completely Off, I Guess
#17 Just Breathe, Just A Few Breaths
#18 Belgian Whistles
#19 “An Authentic Italian Thanksgiving Dinner”
#20 The Holy Trinity Of Trying To Teach Someone What Prefixes Are
#21 Stand Office
#22 That’s The Language 570 Million People Speak In *Latin* America
#23 Apparently Europe Has No Food And No “Tech”
#24 Just Turn It Off
#25 Passive Income
#26 So Close
#27 I Really Don’t Know How To Simplify It More For This Guy
#28 Trying To Act Smarter Than A Real Medical Professional
#29 Big Brain Move From This Fella
#30 Aunt Rap Runner
#31 Another Day Of Texans Overestimating How Big Texas Is
For context, this was a discussion on speed cameras in Europe.
To be clear – Texas has between 590k-680k miles of road (depending on which source you believe). European Union (not all of Europe, just the EU member states) has over 3 million.
#32 All This Time I Could’ve Just Told My Teachers I Didn’t Agree With Their Math
#33 Just Use Your Brain
#34 Had To Confirm This Is Really What They Mean. Damsel In This Dress
#35 Apparently Women Lose Their Autism After Having A Kid
#36 Asos Giving Us Both A Discount Code And An Education
#37 Wireless PC’s Don’t Exist
#38 God Bless The American Education System
#39 The Restaurant Listed Their Hours As 11 AM To 12 PM
#40 Ducks Are Not Birds
#41 The Point Of Twins
#42 I’d Like To Solve The Puzzle
#43 An Interesting Way Of Adding Percentages
#44 Thats Not How Monitor Size Is Measured
#45 $15 An Hour = $100k Per Year
#46 Apparently (Red) Is A High School English Teacher. The Confidence In How Incorrect She Was. I’m Concerned For Said Students
#47 On A Post Requesting The Calorie Count Of Fried Chicken That Was Sitting On A Scale Showing 60g
#48 Blood Is Blue Apparently
#49 I Wonder What Could It Be
#50 Gas Doesn’t Weigh Anything
#51 British Spelling
#52 Metric System At It Again
#53 Spain In Pain
#54 Job Prescription
#55 Well He’s Not Lying
#56 Chickens Aren’t Animals
#57 Can’t Wait To Tell Skin Cancer About That
#58 Neither Films Nor Geography Are This Guy’s Specialist Subject
#59 Redditor Invents Time Travel
#60 Those Darn Coniferous Cats
#61 Time Is Hard
#62 Sour Crowd
#63 And That’s Why I I’m Never Taking A DNA Test
#64 Chemistry
#65 Switching From 24 Frames Per Second To 60 Would Make Movies Too Long
#66 On A “People Before 500 BC” Type Meme
#67 This Comment
#68 The Education System Has Failed Ya’ll
#69 Some Would Say Its Not All Black And White
#70 But It’s Less Sugar, Right Guys?
#71 Math Is Hard
#72 Science Isn’t For Everyone
#73 As Car Goes? Mmm, Delicious
#74 It’s Up North But Not America
#75 Music Publication Gets Called Out For Incorrect Reporting By The Guy They’re Reporting On
#76 Carbon Monoxide Is Not Dangerous
#77 I Turned Off My Car’s A/C And Now I’m Not Getting Any Cool Air
#78 We’ve Been Pronouncing Chemistry Wrong This Whole Time
#79 Ah Yes, HO2
#80 That Is Your Opinion. You’re Entitled To It But It’s Also Completely Medically Incorrect
#81 English Teacher Misspelled Psychology After Calling Out Students For Spelling It Wrong
#82 Nobody Could Ever Have 1.5 TB Of Ram?
#83 Going To The Gym Doesn’t Change Your Physique
#84 A True Genius
#85 That’s Not How Averages Work
