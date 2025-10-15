Woman, 23, Loses Her Life In “Freak Accident” At Music Festival She Attended To See Post Malone

A young concertgoer tragically lost her life in a “freak accident” at a popular country music festival in Utah.
23-year-old Ava Ahlander was attending the Redwest Music Festival at the Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City with friends when the tragedy occurred.
Her family described her as “a beautiful soul whose kindness, warmth, and adventurous spirit touched everyone around her.”
Ava Ahlander, a passionate music lover, passed away after being struck by debris from a nearby construction site
The fatal incident occurred shortly after 5 p.m. on Saturday, when officers and firefighters responded to a report of an injured person near the festival grounds.
The weather had suddenly taken a turn for the worse, and the concert was suspended as a thunderstorm swept across the Wasatch Front.
Like many attendees, Ava and three of her friends ran for cover to avoid the lightning, rain, and strong gusts of wind.
As they reached their vehicle, a 30-foot-tall plank from a nearby construction site was reportedly blown by the wind and struck Ava and her car, leaving her critically injured and crushing the vehicle.
According to Salt Lake Police, she was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Ahlander was attending the country music festival with three of her friends when the weather worsened and the concert was suspended
In the early hours of Monday, almost two days after sustaining critical injuries, a family representative confirmed her passing.
According to Ava’s uncle, Bobby Ahlander, the family donated her organs to the hospital after doctors determined she had lost brain activity.
He told KSL, “She just always loved having fun. It was really fun to be around her. Honestly, it’s been excruciating. The grief and the sorrow, and of course, it’s such a big surprise; and it’s just such a huge loss.”
She was kept on life support just long enough for all family members to say their final goodbyes.
The Seattle resident had returned to the Beehive State with friends to enjoy the music festival and see Post Malone perform live, according to Bobby.
The 23-year-old was fatally hit by a 30-foot-tall plank that had been blown away by strong gusts of wind
Shortly after her passing, a GoFundMe page was organized by Ava’s family members, John and Ben Ahlander.
The campaign, titled Honoring Ava Ahlander’s Beautiful Life, aims to raise money “to help with expenses related to a memorial celebration of life, burial costs, medical bills, and counseling services for those affected by this loss.”
Highlighting Ava’s organ donation, the description read, “Even in her passing, Ava continues to give the gift of life to others as an organ donor—a final act of generosity that truly reflects her caring nature and desire to help those in need.”
The fundraising goal is $18,000, and so far, nearly $17,000 has been raised.
The Ahlander family also emphasized that if any donated money remains, “it will be donated to a charity in Ava’s name.”
The deceased victim’s organs were donated to a Utah hospital as “a final act of generosity”
“Thank you for your kindness and support during this difficult time as we honor and remember Ava’s beautiful life.”
The funeral service is scheduled for Saturday, October 18.
Netizens expressed their sympathies for the family, calling Ava’s passing “heartbreaking” and “horrible.”
One user wrote, “What a gorgeous girl taken way too soon. We have your family in our prayers…”
Another added, “What a wholly unexpected sorrow! When a family, even in their sorrow, chooses to donate organs to save others it raises the divinity of mankind exponentially.”
“This is just devastating news! She was just out to have a good time with friends and listen to music…”
A GoFundMe page has been created to help cover the cost of the memorial service and medical bills
Bobby also shared an emotional Facebook post yesterday, announcing the tragedy and highlighting the GoFundMe for those who wish to contribute.
He wrote, “My niece Ava suffered a tragic accident on Saturday night and has passed away. As you can imagine, this was absolutely devastating news and I am grief stricken.”
“She was an avid concert goer and had flown in from Seattle to go see Post Malone with her friends. I love her and will miss her.”
He concluded by saying that the donation link was added to his bio “in case anyone would like to help.”
According to Bobby, Ava was not only a lover of music but also cherished the outdoors, the ocean, and her life in the Pacific Northwest.
She had attended American Fork High School before moving to the Portland, Oregon, area for college and later to Seattle.
“This is a terrible accident. She was so young, she had her whole life ahead of her. I feel bad for her family,” wrote one user online
