This Online Community Is Dedicated To Calling Out Instagrammers Who Edit Their Photos Way Too Much (50 New Pics)

A quick scroll through social media and you might begin to think that you’re not good enough. There, people look so happy, so beautiful, it’s as if the whole world is theirs.

But it’s important to remember that their uploads are just snapshots and that they often don’t reflect the full story, either. To illustrate this point, we present to you the subreddit ‘Instagram Reality.’

Its 1.2 million members regularly share images that expose the fake people online, highlighting just how ridiculous their photo editing has become. There’s always more than meets the eye.

#1 What She Posted vs. What The Man On The Right Posted

Image source: audalp

#2 When You Skip Left Arm Day On Photoshop?

Image source: thetrumpetplayer

#3 No Words, None

Image source: Wild_Ebb4584

#4 She Looks Better Without Editing The Photos

Image source: kei31-

#5 Come On…seriously?！?

Image source: fashionforever7

#6 What She Posted vs. The Clinic

Image source: saffron2sage

#7 The Proportions And The Face Are Just Not Human

Image source: auryylmao

#8 She Posts A Lotta Videos So I Didn’t Expect This Stark Of A Difference

Image source: Bowling_Cabbages

#9 Posted And Tagged

Image source: Thereisn0store

#10 I Was Checking Out Tagged Photos Of A Restaurant And Stumbled Upon This

Image source: emirozu

#11 Why Do People Edit Their Heads So Small? Her Hand Is Literally Twice The Size

Image source: coldComforts

#12 She Uses This Filter Not Only For Her But For Everyone Else

Image source: crstien

#13 Her Left Brow Has An Escape Plan

Image source: milysta

#14 Her Posts Have Seriously Helped Me Feel Better About My Body! Love Seeing These Types Of Photos

Image source: ancienthoneydew11

#15 This Lady Lives Somewhere Near Me And Frequents Dating Apps. Genuinely Disturbed Upset By Her Appearance Every Time It Crosses My Path

Image source: theexpertmark

#16 This Girl Has Gained A Huge Following Of Mostly Men And Young Girls Because Of Her Tiny Waist. Recently She Posted Photos From A Photoshoot, Then The Photographer Posted The Originals

Image source: happymilfday

#17 A Little Side Head

Image source: johnwayne2413

#18 Twin Reality TV Star’s Instagram Post vs. Tagged Story Post…

Image source: TangerineBusy9771

#19 Legs For Days!

Image source: menacemeiniac

#20 Found By A Friend In The Wild: Filter Madness

Image source: mashko

#21 Need Help Reaching The Top Shelf?

Image source: severedfinger

#22 The Way This Is Not A Parody Account…

Image source: Hereforthatandthis

#23 How Anything Thinks This Extreme Photo Shopping Looks Good/Believable Is Beyond Me

Image source: chiquita_pam

#24 I vs. R

Image source: kei31-

#25 A Totally Real Body For Sure

Image source: vikezz

#26 Something Is Very Wrong Here

Image source: havla1312

#27 She Swears She’s A Baddie

Image source: toxic-roses

#28 Back In Black

Image source: ConcreteFormality

#29 How Can They Smell Without Nostrils

Image source: MansionOfficial

#30 This Woman I Met Years Ago Posting Progressively Weirder Stuff On Facebook

Image source: SaBatAmi

#31 What She Posts vs. What She Looks Like Irl

Image source: Wolfie1805

#32 This Makes Me So Sad. There’s So Many Things Wrong About This

Image source: Alicebluei

#33 Mother/Daughter? Nope, The Same Person

Image source: jpct88

#34 Pic By Photographer vs. Pic From Her Instagram

Image source: captive_cosplay_

#35 Found One In The Wilds Of My Ig Feed

Image source: rlm236

#36 My 60 Something Year Old Aunt Discovered Filters And Promptly Lost Her Nose 🫠

Image source: Notoriouslyd

#37 People Love To Look Ai Generated

Image source: VespertineQueen

#38 Posted vs. Tagged

Image source: SilviOnPC

#39 I Love Hear

Image source: Phoenixie_fairy

#40 People In The Comments Are Insisting It’s Real…

Image source: zombiie_exe

#41 Travel-Fluencer Simply Photoshopped Herself Into The Location. 1m+ Followers

Image source: _IndianGentleman_

#42 Ok Is It Just Me Or Did She Photoshop Herself In Front Of A Crowd

Image source: [deleted]

#43 The Background Is So Bad, Everyone Is Calling It Out In The Comments

Image source: planty_hoes

#44 This Is Insane!

Image source: BooLdn

#45 Do People Really Think This Is Normal?

Image source: LSnell02

#46 Found On Facebook

Image source: Laterafterdinner

#47 Ouch

Image source: democra-seed

#48 Mom Come Pick Me Up I’m Scared

Image source: mouthofleviathan

#49 Found This One In The Wild. How The Hell Do People Think This Is Real?

Image source: carbonatedgravy69

#50 The Number Of Likes Tho

Image source: amayaelr

