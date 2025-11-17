This Online Community Is Dedicated To Calling Out Instagrammers Who Edit Their Photos Way Too Much (50 New Pics)

A quick scroll through social media and you might begin to think that you’re not good enough. There, people look so happy, so beautiful, it’s as if the whole world is theirs.
But it’s important to remember that their uploads are just snapshots and that they often don’t reflect the full story, either. To illustrate this point, we present to you the subreddit ‘Instagram Reality.’
Its 1.2 million members regularly share images that expose the fake people online, highlighting just how ridiculous their photo editing has become. There’s always more than meets the eye.
#1 What She Posted vs. What The Man On The Right Posted
#2 When You Skip Left Arm Day On Photoshop?
#3 No Words, None
#4 She Looks Better Without Editing The Photos
#5 Come On…seriously?！?
#6 What She Posted vs. The Clinic
#7 The Proportions And The Face Are Just Not Human
#8 She Posts A Lotta Videos So I Didn’t Expect This Stark Of A Difference
#9 Posted And Tagged
#10 I Was Checking Out Tagged Photos Of A Restaurant And Stumbled Upon This
#11 Why Do People Edit Their Heads So Small? Her Hand Is Literally Twice The Size
#12 She Uses This Filter Not Only For Her But For Everyone Else
#13 Her Left Brow Has An Escape Plan
#14 Her Posts Have Seriously Helped Me Feel Better About My Body! Love Seeing These Types Of Photos
#15 This Lady Lives Somewhere Near Me And Frequents Dating Apps. Genuinely Disturbed Upset By Her Appearance Every Time It Crosses My Path
#16 This Girl Has Gained A Huge Following Of Mostly Men And Young Girls Because Of Her Tiny Waist. Recently She Posted Photos From A Photoshoot, Then The Photographer Posted The Originals
#17 A Little Side Head
#18 Twin Reality TV Star’s Instagram Post vs. Tagged Story Post…
#19 Legs For Days!
#20 Found By A Friend In The Wild: Filter Madness
#21 Need Help Reaching The Top Shelf?
#22 The Way This Is Not A Parody Account…
#23 How Anything Thinks This Extreme Photo Shopping Looks Good/Believable Is Beyond Me
#24 I vs. R
#25 A Totally Real Body For Sure
#26 Something Is Very Wrong Here
#27 She Swears She’s A Baddie
#28 Back In Black
#29 How Can They Smell Without Nostrils
#30 This Woman I Met Years Ago Posting Progressively Weirder Stuff On Facebook
#31 What She Posts vs. What She Looks Like Irl
#32 This Makes Me So Sad. There’s So Many Things Wrong About This
#33 Mother/Daughter? Nope, The Same Person
#34 Pic By Photographer vs. Pic From Her Instagram
#35 Found One In The Wilds Of My Ig Feed
#36 My 60 Something Year Old Aunt Discovered Filters And Promptly Lost Her Nose 🫠
#37 People Love To Look Ai Generated
#38 Posted vs. Tagged
#39 I Love Hear
#40 People In The Comments Are Insisting It’s Real…
#41 Travel-Fluencer Simply Photoshopped Herself Into The Location. 1m+ Followers
#42 Ok Is It Just Me Or Did She Photoshop Herself In Front Of A Crowd
#43 The Background Is So Bad, Everyone Is Calling It Out In The Comments
#44 This Is Insane!
#45 Do People Really Think This Is Normal?
#46 Found On Facebook
#47 Ouch
#48 Mom Come Pick Me Up I’m Scared
#49 Found This One In The Wild. How The Hell Do People Think This Is Real?
#50 The Number Of Likes Tho
