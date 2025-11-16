“Won’t Pay Me For My Cancelled Event? Pay Me To Go Instead”: Employee Makes Boss Cover £4,000 In Expenses After Refusal To Refund Canceled Trip

by

Recently, Redditor Modokon turned to the Malicious Compliance subreddit to share a story from a few years ago when he worked for a company on an unnamed project and was away in California for five weeks instead of the planned two.

“I had a milestone birthday present which was driving a supercar around a circuit for a day,” Modokon wrote. He explained that this was a big birthday present from his wife and worth around £800 at the time.

The problem arose when the unplanned extra 3 weeks overlapped the long-awaited Driving Event day. “If my company wanted me to stay that weekend, they would need to compensate me for the lost event money,” Modokon wrote.

However, the management had their own solution which ended up costing them way more than necessary.

The company refused to refund their employee’s long-awaited and non-cancellable event which was a present from his wife, so he maliciously complied

&#8220;Won&#8217;t Pay Me For My Cancelled Event? Pay Me To Go Instead&#8221;: Employee Makes Boss Cover £4,000 In Expenses After Refusal To Refund Canceled Trip

Image credits: Mizuno K (not the actual photo)

&#8220;Won&#8217;t Pay Me For My Cancelled Event? Pay Me To Go Instead&#8221;: Employee Makes Boss Cover £4,000 In Expenses After Refusal To Refund Canceled Trip
&#8220;Won&#8217;t Pay Me For My Cancelled Event? Pay Me To Go Instead&#8221;: Employee Makes Boss Cover £4,000 In Expenses After Refusal To Refund Canceled Trip
&#8220;Won&#8217;t Pay Me For My Cancelled Event? Pay Me To Go Instead&#8221;: Employee Makes Boss Cover £4,000 In Expenses After Refusal To Refund Canceled Trip
&#8220;Won&#8217;t Pay Me For My Cancelled Event? Pay Me To Go Instead&#8221;: Employee Makes Boss Cover £4,000 In Expenses After Refusal To Refund Canceled Trip
&#8220;Won&#8217;t Pay Me For My Cancelled Event? Pay Me To Go Instead&#8221;: Employee Makes Boss Cover £4,000 In Expenses After Refusal To Refund Canceled Trip
&#8220;Won&#8217;t Pay Me For My Cancelled Event? Pay Me To Go Instead&#8221;: Employee Makes Boss Cover £4,000 In Expenses After Refusal To Refund Canceled Trip
&#8220;Won&#8217;t Pay Me For My Cancelled Event? Pay Me To Go Instead&#8221;: Employee Makes Boss Cover £4,000 In Expenses After Refusal To Refund Canceled Trip
&#8220;Won&#8217;t Pay Me For My Cancelled Event? Pay Me To Go Instead&#8221;: Employee Makes Boss Cover £4,000 In Expenses After Refusal To Refund Canceled Trip
&#8220;Won&#8217;t Pay Me For My Cancelled Event? Pay Me To Go Instead&#8221;: Employee Makes Boss Cover £4,000 In Expenses After Refusal To Refund Canceled Trip

Image credits: Costa Mokola (not the actual photo)

Later, the author shared some more details about the whole situation

&#8220;Won&#8217;t Pay Me For My Cancelled Event? Pay Me To Go Instead&#8221;: Employee Makes Boss Cover £4,000 In Expenses After Refusal To Refund Canceled Trip
&#8220;Won&#8217;t Pay Me For My Cancelled Event? Pay Me To Go Instead&#8221;: Employee Makes Boss Cover £4,000 In Expenses After Refusal To Refund Canceled Trip
&#8220;Won&#8217;t Pay Me For My Cancelled Event? Pay Me To Go Instead&#8221;: Employee Makes Boss Cover £4,000 In Expenses After Refusal To Refund Canceled Trip
&#8220;Won&#8217;t Pay Me For My Cancelled Event? Pay Me To Go Instead&#8221;: Employee Makes Boss Cover £4,000 In Expenses After Refusal To Refund Canceled Trip

Image credits: Modokon

The Redditor then answered some questions in response to these comments

&#8220;Won&#8217;t Pay Me For My Cancelled Event? Pay Me To Go Instead&#8221;: Employee Makes Boss Cover £4,000 In Expenses After Refusal To Refund Canceled Trip
&#8220;Won&#8217;t Pay Me For My Cancelled Event? Pay Me To Go Instead&#8221;: Employee Makes Boss Cover £4,000 In Expenses After Refusal To Refund Canceled Trip
&#8220;Won&#8217;t Pay Me For My Cancelled Event? Pay Me To Go Instead&#8221;: Employee Makes Boss Cover £4,000 In Expenses After Refusal To Refund Canceled Trip
&#8220;Won&#8217;t Pay Me For My Cancelled Event? Pay Me To Go Instead&#8221;: Employee Makes Boss Cover £4,000 In Expenses After Refusal To Refund Canceled Trip

And this is how other people reacted to the whole story

&#8220;Won&#8217;t Pay Me For My Cancelled Event? Pay Me To Go Instead&#8221;: Employee Makes Boss Cover £4,000 In Expenses After Refusal To Refund Canceled Trip
&#8220;Won&#8217;t Pay Me For My Cancelled Event? Pay Me To Go Instead&#8221;: Employee Makes Boss Cover £4,000 In Expenses After Refusal To Refund Canceled Trip
&#8220;Won&#8217;t Pay Me For My Cancelled Event? Pay Me To Go Instead&#8221;: Employee Makes Boss Cover £4,000 In Expenses After Refusal To Refund Canceled Trip
&#8220;Won&#8217;t Pay Me For My Cancelled Event? Pay Me To Go Instead&#8221;: Employee Makes Boss Cover £4,000 In Expenses After Refusal To Refund Canceled Trip
&#8220;Won&#8217;t Pay Me For My Cancelled Event? Pay Me To Go Instead&#8221;: Employee Makes Boss Cover £4,000 In Expenses After Refusal To Refund Canceled Trip
&#8220;Won&#8217;t Pay Me For My Cancelled Event? Pay Me To Go Instead&#8221;: Employee Makes Boss Cover £4,000 In Expenses After Refusal To Refund Canceled Trip

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
A1 Bentley: Unraveling the Drama and Secrets of the Love & Hip Hop Star
3 min read
Apr, 6, 2020
Pareidolia: I See Faces Everywhere I Go, So I Turn Them Into Characters
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Princessless Stories – Stories About Love, Family, And Happiness
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
30 Times People Couldn’t Believe Their Luck In Thrift Stores
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Kelvin-Gastelum-TUF
The Ultimate Fighter 17.12 ‘The Semis’ Review
3 min read
Apr, 9, 2013
Watch the First Video of Most Dangerous Rope-Free Climb Ever by Alex Honnold
3 min read
Jun, 7, 2017
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.