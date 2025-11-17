51 Pics That Reveal The Rarely Seen Side Of Common Things

There are countless sights in this world worth seeing. And while it’s impossible to visit them all, thankfully, we can find plenty of high quality images of the Taj Mahal, the Mona Lisa, the Grand Canyon and more online. But if you’re looking for a new perspective on some common items and places we all know, we’ve got you covered down below.

We’ve gathered a list of some fascinating, rarely seen photos to provide you pandas with a refreshingly unique view of the world. Enjoy scrolling through, and keep reading to find a conversation with photographer Silvia Reiche!

#1 This Is How Brick Streets Are Laid In The Netherlands

Image source: lordsleepyhead

#2 This Is A Photo NASA Took Of A Space Shuttle Leaving Our Atmosphere

Image source: bucsboy246

#3 What Hundreds Of Crows Roosting In The Snow At Night Looks Like

Image source: ClimbinInYoWindow

#4 Artichokes Are Flowers, Here Is What They Look Like If Not Harvested For Consumption

Image source: saladbars

#5 The Inside Of This Guitar Looks Like An Apartment I Can’t Afford

Image source: OsamaBinBob

#6 This Is What The Underside Of A Lilly Pad Looks Like

Image source: HOTBREADSY

#7 Have You Ever Wondered What A CT Scanner Looks Like Without The Cover On It

Image source: Adderall

#8 The Blood Vessels Of A Hand

#9 Looking Into A Theatre From Behind The Stage

Image source: kiaall

#10 Pearls

Image source: thegodofbigthings

#11 What A Modern Battleship Looks Like With No Water Around It

Image source: kitten_anus

#12 Tortoises Have The Weirdest Looking Skeletons

Image source: CPhotoshopper

#13 Inside Of The Vault Door At The Bank I Work At. Beautiful Engineering From 1800s

Image source: HobieSnacks

#14 This Is What The Inside Of A Bowling Ball Looks Like

Image source: elmielmosong

#15 An Early Human Embryo On The Tip Of A Needle

Image source: mike_pants

#16 Ever Wondered What A Blue Whale’s Blowhole Looks Like?

Image source: FrozenFoodGuy

#17 This Is What A Tumbleweed Looks Like Before It Dies And Roams The Land

Image source: doctor_recommended

#18 A Mature Hedge Cut In Half

Image source: Paul Debois

#19 Just In Case You’ve Ever Wondered What An Eyeball Looks Like After Having A Cornea Transplant

Image source: Methamphetamines

#20 This Is What Cinnamon Looks Like When It’s Fresh Cut From The Tree

Image source: afnas

#21 I Thought You Might Like To See What A Hydrant Looks Like Installed And Unburied

Image source: DRAWKWARD79

#22 A Rare Chance To Grasp The Size Of An Offshore Wind Turbine Blade

Image source: larapooh

#23 What The Light Inside A Lighthouse Looks Like (With The Original Fresnel Lens)

Image source: mack3r

#24 If You Ever Wondered How They Install Those Huge Power Line Towers

Image source: malgoya

#25 Firework Shell

Image source: dittidot

#26 Ever Wonder What The Top Of Everest Looks Like?

Image source: derschwigg

#27 This Is What The Traffic Control Room Looks Like In Beijing

Image source: ThatsJustYourOpinionMan

#28 Ever Wondered What Happens If There Is A Fire In An Airplane Hangar? Suppression System Activated In Yyz North End

Image source: stygarfield

#29 If You’ve Ever Wondered What The Back Of A Bowling Alley Looks Like Here Ya Go! (I’m A Bowling Alley Mechanic)

Image source: buffaloesafterdark

#30 Leica Camera Lens

#31 This Is What 15 Years Of Rust Accumulation Looks Like In A 1 Water Pipe

Image source: FauxHulk

#32 I Can’t Believe This Is How Brussels Sprouts Grow

Image source: loulan

#33 Thats What A Heated Floor Looks Like Before The Hard Floory Stuff Is Put On Top

Image source: robonrenovations

#34 The Inside Of This Air Mattress Looks Like An Alien Cave

Image source: mdgholson

#35 What The Interior Of A Pool Table Looks Like

Image source: Duckman296

#36 This Is What A Gas Station Looks Like Underground

Image source: planemaster

#37 This Is How A Cyclist’s Legs Look After The Tour De France

Image source: p.poljanski

#38 Cactus Cut In Half

Image source: Scout6feetup

#39 The Inside Of The Leaning Tower Of Pisa Is Empty

Image source: Wicked_Aviator

#40 Inside Of The Golf Balls

#41 This Is What The Ball Inside Of A Paint Can Looks Like

Image source: Nocturnal_Majesty

#42 Inside A Toothpaste Tube

Image source: The Poss

#43 So Apparently A 9 Volt Battery Is 6 AAA Batteries Taped Together

Image source: Homeslice619

#44 Zippo Lighter

#45 This Is What Space Mountain Looks Like With The Lights On

Image source: chrono1465

#46 This Is What A Walmart Looks Like After It’s Been Gutted

Image source: adamlc6

#47 This Is What A Bottle Of Water Looks Like In The Factory

Image source: Radioactive_Bee

#48 Ever Wonder What A Furby Looks Like Without Its Fur? Now You Know

Image source: HooHooBigSummerBlowOut

#49 What Lego Plastic Looks Like Before Being Cast Into Legos

Image source: Des57

#50 So Apparently This Is What A Gas Pump Hose Looks Like Underneath The Rubber

Image source: MrCaptain_Sandwich

#51 The Inner Workings Of Shaving Cream

Image source: TrueLordChanka

