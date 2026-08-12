Absurd-Yet-Funny Situations: 20 New Comics By This Artist

by

Australian cartoonist and animator Mike Greaney is the creator of Cosmic Dirtbag, a comic series he launched during the 2020 pandemic to bring a little more fun to himself and his readers. His comics mix silly ideas, unexpected twists, and plenty of strange characters, often inspired by werewolves, witches, and random “what if?” questions.

Greaney has also worked in animation for clients including Green Day and Sesame Street, and his work has appeared across both television and online platforms. In a previous conversation with Bored Panda, he even joked that every cartoonist must first seek approval from the “LORD OF COMICS” before creating a comic.

Scroll down to enjoy a selection of Mike’s latest strips and see where his imagination takes you.

More info: mikegreaney.com | cosmicdirtbag.com | Instagram | tiktok.com | youtube.com | x.com

#1

Absurd-Yet-Funny Situations: 20 New Comics By This Artist

Image source: grichael.meaney

Absurd-Yet-Funny Situations: 20 New Comics By This Artist

#2

Absurd-Yet-Funny Situations: 20 New Comics By This Artist

Image source: grichael.meaney

#3

Absurd-Yet-Funny Situations: 20 New Comics By This Artist

Image source: grichael.meaney

#4

Absurd-Yet-Funny Situations: 20 New Comics By This Artist

Image source: grichael.meaney

#5

Absurd-Yet-Funny Situations: 20 New Comics By This Artist

Image source: grichael.meaney

#6

Absurd-Yet-Funny Situations: 20 New Comics By This Artist

Image source: grichael.meaney

#7

Absurd-Yet-Funny Situations: 20 New Comics By This Artist

Image source: grichael.meaney

#8

Absurd-Yet-Funny Situations: 20 New Comics By This Artist

Image source: grichael.meaney

#9

Absurd-Yet-Funny Situations: 20 New Comics By This Artist

Image source: grichael.meaney

#10

Absurd-Yet-Funny Situations: 20 New Comics By This Artist

Image source: grichael.meaney

#11

Absurd-Yet-Funny Situations: 20 New Comics By This Artist

Image source: grichael.meaney

#12

Absurd-Yet-Funny Situations: 20 New Comics By This Artist

Image source: grichael.meaney

#13

Absurd-Yet-Funny Situations: 20 New Comics By This Artist

Image source: grichael.meaney

#14

Absurd-Yet-Funny Situations: 20 New Comics By This Artist

Image source: grichael.meaney

#15

Absurd-Yet-Funny Situations: 20 New Comics By This Artist

Image source: grichael.meaney

#16

Absurd-Yet-Funny Situations: 20 New Comics By This Artist

Image source: grichael.meaney

#17

Absurd-Yet-Funny Situations: 20 New Comics By This Artist

Image source: grichael.meaney

#18

Absurd-Yet-Funny Situations: 20 New Comics By This Artist

Image source: grichael.meaney

#19

Absurd-Yet-Funny Situations: 20 New Comics By This Artist

Image source: grichael.meaney

#20

Absurd-Yet-Funny Situations: 20 New Comics By This Artist

Image source: grichael.meaney

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Guy Is Sick And Tired Of Servers Who Keep Slamming Non-Tipping Customers, Gives Them A Reality Check
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Husband Upset After Wife Refuses To Help Change The Child While Cooking Dinner
3 min read
Sep, 17, 2025
Extremely Religious Lady Makes It Her Mission To Convert Daughter’s Unreligious BF, Gets Banned Fast
3 min read
Jan, 27, 2026
Hey Pandas, What Did A Florida Woman Do On Your Birthday? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
If You’re As Good As An FBI Agent At Reading Someone’s Emotions, You Might Ace This Quiz
3 min read
Nov, 19, 2025
My Comics Show What It’s Like To Be Stuck With Each Other In A Small Apartment (30 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025