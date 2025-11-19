20 Hilariously Relatable Comics By Sarah Graley About Life With Her Husband And Four Cats (New Pics)

by

If you’ve ever found yourself laughing at the little quirks of relationships or the everyday chaos of living with cats, you’re in for a treat. Sarah Graley’s comics capture these relatable moments in a way that’s both heartwarming and hilarious. With more than 673K followers on Instagram, Sarah has built a devoted audience who love her unique blend of humor, love, and all things feline.

From her life with her husband Stef to their four adorable cats—Pesto, Toby, Pixel, and Wilson—Sarah’s “Our Super Adventure” comics reflect the simple joys and occasional mishaps of everyday life. Her illustrations offer a glimpse into what it’s like to balance love, laughter, and a house full of furry friends. If you’re a cat lover or just enjoy lighthearted stories about relationships, Sarah Graley’s work is a perfect mix of warmth and humor that might make your day a little brighter.

More info: Instagram | sarahgraley.com | oursuperadventure.com | Facebook | x.com | tiktok.com | youtube.com

#1

20 Hilariously Relatable Comics By Sarah Graley About Life With Her Husband And Four Cats (New Pics)

Image source: sarahgraley

#2

20 Hilariously Relatable Comics By Sarah Graley About Life With Her Husband And Four Cats (New Pics)

Image source: sarahgraley

#3

20 Hilariously Relatable Comics By Sarah Graley About Life With Her Husband And Four Cats (New Pics)

Image source: sarahgraley

#4

20 Hilariously Relatable Comics By Sarah Graley About Life With Her Husband And Four Cats (New Pics)

Image source: sarahgraley

#5

20 Hilariously Relatable Comics By Sarah Graley About Life With Her Husband And Four Cats (New Pics)

Image source: sarahgraley

#6

20 Hilariously Relatable Comics By Sarah Graley About Life With Her Husband And Four Cats (New Pics)

Image source: sarahgraley

#7

20 Hilariously Relatable Comics By Sarah Graley About Life With Her Husband And Four Cats (New Pics)

Image source: sarahgraley

#8

20 Hilariously Relatable Comics By Sarah Graley About Life With Her Husband And Four Cats (New Pics)

Image source: sarahgraley

#9

20 Hilariously Relatable Comics By Sarah Graley About Life With Her Husband And Four Cats (New Pics)

Image source: sarahgraley

#10

20 Hilariously Relatable Comics By Sarah Graley About Life With Her Husband And Four Cats (New Pics)

Image source: sarahgraley

#11

20 Hilariously Relatable Comics By Sarah Graley About Life With Her Husband And Four Cats (New Pics)

Image source: sarahgraley

#12

20 Hilariously Relatable Comics By Sarah Graley About Life With Her Husband And Four Cats (New Pics)

Image source: sarahgraley

#13

20 Hilariously Relatable Comics By Sarah Graley About Life With Her Husband And Four Cats (New Pics)

Image source: sarahgraley

#14

20 Hilariously Relatable Comics By Sarah Graley About Life With Her Husband And Four Cats (New Pics)

Image source: sarahgraley

#15

20 Hilariously Relatable Comics By Sarah Graley About Life With Her Husband And Four Cats (New Pics)

Image source: sarahgraley

#16

20 Hilariously Relatable Comics By Sarah Graley About Life With Her Husband And Four Cats (New Pics)

Image source: sarahgraley

#17

20 Hilariously Relatable Comics By Sarah Graley About Life With Her Husband And Four Cats (New Pics)

Image source: sarahgraley

#18

20 Hilariously Relatable Comics By Sarah Graley About Life With Her Husband And Four Cats (New Pics)

Image source: sarahgraley

#19

20 Hilariously Relatable Comics By Sarah Graley About Life With Her Husband And Four Cats (New Pics)

Image source: sarahgraley

#20

20 Hilariously Relatable Comics By Sarah Graley About Life With Her Husband And Four Cats (New Pics)

Image source: sarahgraley

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
