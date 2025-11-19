22 Comics That Prove Love Is Equal Parts Sweet And Totally Ridiculous By This Artist

by

Life is absurd, and Anna Otake embraces it in her art. ‘I love bums, farts, and my dorky English boyfriend,’ she says, and that love shines in her comics. With humor as her paintbrush, she transforms everyday moments into comics that are both funny and relatable (especially if you have a partner). From the relatable chaos of morning coffee to some more sensitive topics, Anna’s art is a reminder that the little things in life often make the best stories.

Let’s face it: life with a partner is a mix of loving moments and savage comebacks, and Anna Otake’s comics capture it all. Whether she’s diving into ridiculous squabbles over couch space or showing the lengths her boyfriend goes to wake her up (hint: coffee doesn’t always help), Anna’s comics feel like an inside joke we all get.

More info: Instagram | linktr.ee

#1

22 Comics That Prove Love Is Equal Parts Sweet And Totally Ridiculous By This Artist

Image source: otake_u

#2

22 Comics That Prove Love Is Equal Parts Sweet And Totally Ridiculous By This Artist

Image source: otake_u

#3

22 Comics That Prove Love Is Equal Parts Sweet And Totally Ridiculous By This Artist

Image source: otake_u

#4

22 Comics That Prove Love Is Equal Parts Sweet And Totally Ridiculous By This Artist

Image source: otake_u

#5

22 Comics That Prove Love Is Equal Parts Sweet And Totally Ridiculous By This Artist

Image source: otake_u

#6

22 Comics That Prove Love Is Equal Parts Sweet And Totally Ridiculous By This Artist

Image source: otake_u

#7

22 Comics That Prove Love Is Equal Parts Sweet And Totally Ridiculous By This Artist

Image source: otake_u

#8

22 Comics That Prove Love Is Equal Parts Sweet And Totally Ridiculous By This Artist

Image source: otake_u

#9

22 Comics That Prove Love Is Equal Parts Sweet And Totally Ridiculous By This Artist

Image source: otake_u

#10

22 Comics That Prove Love Is Equal Parts Sweet And Totally Ridiculous By This Artist

Image source: otake_u

#11

22 Comics That Prove Love Is Equal Parts Sweet And Totally Ridiculous By This Artist

Image source: otake_u

#12

22 Comics That Prove Love Is Equal Parts Sweet And Totally Ridiculous By This Artist

Image source: otake_u

#13

22 Comics That Prove Love Is Equal Parts Sweet And Totally Ridiculous By This Artist

Image source: otake_u

#14

22 Comics That Prove Love Is Equal Parts Sweet And Totally Ridiculous By This Artist

Image source: otake_u

#15

22 Comics That Prove Love Is Equal Parts Sweet And Totally Ridiculous By This Artist

Image source: otake_u

#16

22 Comics That Prove Love Is Equal Parts Sweet And Totally Ridiculous By This Artist

Image source: otake_u

#17

22 Comics That Prove Love Is Equal Parts Sweet And Totally Ridiculous By This Artist

Image source: otake_u

#18

22 Comics That Prove Love Is Equal Parts Sweet And Totally Ridiculous By This Artist

Image source: otake_u

#19

22 Comics That Prove Love Is Equal Parts Sweet And Totally Ridiculous By This Artist

Image source: otake_u

#20

22 Comics That Prove Love Is Equal Parts Sweet And Totally Ridiculous By This Artist

Image source: otake_u

#21

22 Comics That Prove Love Is Equal Parts Sweet And Totally Ridiculous By This Artist

Image source: otake_u

#22

22 Comics That Prove Love Is Equal Parts Sweet And Totally Ridiculous By This Artist

Image source: otake_u

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Cruel Owner Leads Tail-Wagging Senior Labrador Into The Woods, Abandons Him, And Drives Off In Her Tesla
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Hey Pandas, Have Any Good Music Recommendations?
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
NYT Wordle Hints And Answers For 02-September-2025
3 min read
Sep, 1, 2025
Hey Pandas, What Is Your Comfort Food? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
A Collection of 148 Plant Puns That Will Leaf You Chuckling
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Hey Pandas, If You Could Go Back In Time And Change One Decision You Made, What Would It Be? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.