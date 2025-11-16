30 Relatable And Funny Comics About The Little Moments In Life, Mental Health Issues, And Other Situations Made By This Artist (New Pics)

It’s hard to imagine a day without scrolling through social media and enjoying a few jokes. Among the many forms of artistic expression, comics stand out as a delightful way to convey ideas. Often beginning with sketches, artists infuse their drawings with humor to create comic strips that make us smile and forget our worries.

Yaplaws Comics is one such artist, using his talent to explore everyday life, mental health, and personal musings. Since his debut in 2018, Yaplaws has gained a following of 57,107 fans on Instagram who appreciate the artist’s unique perspective. Through the power of humor, Yaplaws’ comics never fail to evoke deep emotions and leave a lasting impact on their audience.

 If you are interested in seeing his previous works posted on Bored Panda you can click here.

More info: Instagram | youtube.com

#1

Image source: yaplaws

#2

Image source: yaplaws

#3

Image source: yaplaws

#4

Image source: yaplaws

#5

Image source: yaplaws

#6

Image source: yaplaws

#7

Image source: yaplaws

#8

Image source: yaplaws

#9

Image source: yaplaws

#10

Image source: yaplaws

#11

Image source: yaplaws

#12

Image source: yaplaws

#13

Image source: yaplaws

#14

Image source: yaplaws

#15

Image source: yaplaws

#16

Image source: yaplaws

#17

Image source: yaplaws

#18

Image source: yaplaws

#19

Image source: yaplaws

#20

Image source: yaplaws

#21

Image source: yaplaws

#22

Image source: yaplaws

#23

Image source: yaplaws

#24

Image source: yaplaws

#25

Image source: yaplaws

#26

Image source: yaplaws

#27

Image source: yaplaws

#28

Image source: yaplaws

#29

Image source: yaplaws

#30

Image source: yaplaws

Patrick Penrose
