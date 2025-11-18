I Make Comics Inspired By Classic Cartoons But With A Modern Twist (20 Pics)

Hey, I’m Pryce, and I’m delighted for the opportunity to share my strange little comics with you!

Ever since I was little, I’ve been a fan of cartoons and comics, and it didn’t take long for me to start making my own for fun. It was around high school that I started to take the hobby a lot more seriously and to this day, I’ve been creating comics out of sheer passion, love for the medium, and fun.

Below is a sampling of comics from what I discussed above. If you like what you see, please give me a follow over on my Instagram. I’m currently in the progress of some behind-the-scenes reworkings, but I’m planning on releasing a new wave of comics throughout 2024. Thank you!

#1 Awesome Hat

#2 Hide ‘N Seek

#3 Garbage Day

#4 Never Too Old

#5 Job Description

#6 Besties

#7 Customer Service

#8 The Bond Of Marriage

#9 Mental Health Day

#10 A Corporate Welcome

#11 Late

#12 High Effort

#13 Along Came A Spider

#14 Needs Therapy

#15 Common Bachelor Dinner

#16 Truly Alone

#17 Make Believe

#18 Going In Style

#19 Promotion

#20 What’s Important In Life

Patrick Penrose
