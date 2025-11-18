I Make Comics Inspired By Classic Cartoons But With A Modern Twist (20 Pics)

Hey, I’m Pryce, and I’m delighted for the opportunity to share my strange little comics with you!
Ever since I was little, I’ve been a fan of cartoons and comics, and it didn’t take long for me to start making my own for fun. It was around high school that I started to take the hobby a lot more seriously and to this day, I’ve been creating comics out of sheer passion, love for the medium, and fun.
Below is a sampling of comics from what I discussed above. If you like what you see, please give me a follow over on my Instagram. I’m currently in the progress of some behind-the-scenes reworkings, but I’m planning on releasing a new wave of comics throughout 2024. Thank you!
More info: Instagram
#1 Awesome Hat
#2 Hide ‘N Seek
#3 Garbage Day
#4 Never Too Old
#5 Job Description
#6 Besties
#7 Customer Service
#8 The Bond Of Marriage
#9 Mental Health Day
#10 A Corporate Welcome
#11 Late
#12 High Effort
#13 Along Came A Spider
#14 Needs Therapy
#15 Common Bachelor Dinner
#16 Truly Alone
#17 Make Believe
#18 Going In Style
#19 Promotion
#20 What’s Important In Life
