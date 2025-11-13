My Comics Based On The Tragic Story Of A Girl Who Can No Longer Be A Bride Because This Person Didn’t Drive Safely

All I want to say is, just love when you can, because you can never tell the future.
Here I would like to share a sad and heartbreaking story about a young girl who can no longer be a bride.
I hope you will enjoy it!
Today was supposed to be the best day of my life. Today was supposed to be the day I married my best friend.
I was supposed to wake up, put on my wedding dress and walk down the aisle to the man of my dreams.
Today, in front of all of our family and friends Randy and I were going to express our love for each other once again, and our vows that we would hold sacred to our hearts.
Today was supposed to be the day I have dreamt about since I was a little girl. Today I was supposed to become a wife. Today I was supposed to become Mrs. Zimmerman.
…but today I woke up alone as I do every day. Today I woke up with my heart broken all over again.
Today my daddy will not walk me down the aisle.
Today I will not get to see the look on Randy’s face at the end of that aisle when he gets his first look at me in my wedding dress, the dress I had to hide from him because he couldn’t wait to see it.
Today I will not see all of our friends and family. Today I will not marry the love of my life. Today I will not have a husband…
…and that is because a person made a choice that has forever changed my life, a choice to NOT stop at a stop sign, to NOT stop when he saw my fiance coming toward him on his motorcycle, but instead tried to hurry across the street.
Please, I beg each and every one of you that reads this post, WATCH FOR MOTORCYCLES, stop at stop signs and drive with care because you never know whose whole world is on that bike. Maybe if that person stopped, I’d be marrying my Randy, my best friend, the love of my life. I love you, Randy Z Zimmerman. Forever and always, we promised!
Follow Us