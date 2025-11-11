40 Chucklesome Comics By Tom Gauld That Might Take Some Brain Power To Fully Understand (New Pics)

Tom Gauld is a cartoonist who has mastered the art of saying a lot with very little. His clean lines, quiet humor, and sharp observations have earned him a place in publications like The Guardian, The New Yorker, and New Scientist, where readers have come to look forward to his gentle yet pointed commentary on books, science, daily life, and the small absurdities that tie them all together.

Gauld’s work often takes familiar ideas and nudges them just enough to reveal the strange logic hiding underneath, reminding us that both creativity and comedy can thrive in the simplest shapes and the most precise words.

More info: Instagram | tomgauld.com | x.com | myjetpack.tumblr.com

#1

Image source: tomgauld

#2

Image source: tomgauld

#3

Image source: tomgauld

#4

Image source: tomgauld

#5

Image source: tomgauld

#6

Image source: tomgauld

#7

Image source: tomgauld

#8

Image source: tomgauld

#9

Image source: tomgauld

#10

Image source: tomgauld

#11

Image source: tomgauld

#12

Image source: tomgauld

#13

Image source: tomgauld

#14

Image source: tomgauld

#15

Image source: tomgauld

#16

Image source: tomgauld

#17

Image source: tomgauld

#18

Image source: tomgauld

#19

Image source: tomgauld

#20

Image source: tomgauld

#21

Image source: tomgauld

#22

Image source: tomgauld

#23

Image source: tomgauld

#24

Image source: tomgauld

#25

Image source: tomgauld

#26

Image source: tomgauld

#27

Image source: tomgauld

#28

Image source: tomgauld

#29

Image source: tomgauld

#30

Image source: tomgauld

#31

Image source: tomgauld

#32

Image source: tomgauld

#33

Image source: tomgauld

#34

Image source: tomgauld

#35

Image source: tomgauld

#36

Image source: tomgauld

#37

Image source: tomgauld

#38

Image source: tomgauld

#39

Image source: tomgauld

#40

Image source: tomgauld

Patrick Penrose
