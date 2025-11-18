Living As An Introvert: My 30 Comics About Social Struggles

by

I am a cartoonist who has worked for well-known British comics such as The Beano and Viz. One of my most popular comics to date is the more personally inspired Socially Awkward Misfit. The main character in the comic has also been brought to life in animation, which has already debuted in film festivals…as well as my Youtube channel.

Here are my 40 comics about being an introvert featuring my introverted character Sam (Socially Awkward Misfit). I have just completed my fourth book, which is now on Kickstarter here.

More info: rosshendrick.co.uk | sociallyawkwardmisfit.com | Instagram | X | webtoons.com | Facebook | Youtube

#1 Go Big Or Go Home

#2 Put Phone On Silent

#3 Recharging

#4 Awfully Quiet

#5 Coldcall

#6

#7 Get Out Of The House

#8 Stay And Chat

#9 Nothing Planned

#10 Call/Text

#11 Bored And Lonely

#12 Are You Busy?

#13 Silent Treatment

#14

#15 Alone

#16 Benefits

#17 Coming To The Party?

#18 Friends

#19 Introvert/Extrovert Differences

#20 Party Trick

#21 Halloween

#22 You’re Really Quiet

#23 Supermarket

#24 Group Conversations

#25 Salesman

#26 Thanks

#27 Want To Come Out?

#28 Recovery

#29 World’s Biggest Extrovert

#30 Interesting

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
