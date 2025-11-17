My 17 Comics About An Intensely Funny Night Of Guarding That Turned To Grave Robbing

by

I love mixing up the sagas with real-life events. The character of Thrand has been on my mind for 18 years now. The man he’s based on passed away a couple of years ago, but his memory stays strong. I made this partially to honor his outlandish personality, and partially to warn about people like him. I hope to explore him more later; he has a lot more to say and a lot more hatred to spew out. I hope you enjoy these devilish adventures; please do let me know if there’s a character you want to see more of. If the comics go out of order because of upvoting (… or downvoting) worry not, I wrote them so that they stand alone as well!

#1

My 17 Comics About An Intensely Funny Night Of Guarding That Turned To Grave Robbing

#2

My 17 Comics About An Intensely Funny Night Of Guarding That Turned To Grave Robbing

#3

My 17 Comics About An Intensely Funny Night Of Guarding That Turned To Grave Robbing

#4

My 17 Comics About An Intensely Funny Night Of Guarding That Turned To Grave Robbing

#5

My 17 Comics About An Intensely Funny Night Of Guarding That Turned To Grave Robbing

#6

My 17 Comics About An Intensely Funny Night Of Guarding That Turned To Grave Robbing

#7

My 17 Comics About An Intensely Funny Night Of Guarding That Turned To Grave Robbing

#8

My 17 Comics About An Intensely Funny Night Of Guarding That Turned To Grave Robbing

#9

My 17 Comics About An Intensely Funny Night Of Guarding That Turned To Grave Robbing

#10

My 17 Comics About An Intensely Funny Night Of Guarding That Turned To Grave Robbing

#11

My 17 Comics About An Intensely Funny Night Of Guarding That Turned To Grave Robbing

#12

My 17 Comics About An Intensely Funny Night Of Guarding That Turned To Grave Robbing

#13

My 17 Comics About An Intensely Funny Night Of Guarding That Turned To Grave Robbing

#14

My 17 Comics About An Intensely Funny Night Of Guarding That Turned To Grave Robbing

#15

My 17 Comics About An Intensely Funny Night Of Guarding That Turned To Grave Robbing

#16

My 17 Comics About An Intensely Funny Night Of Guarding That Turned To Grave Robbing

#17

My 17 Comics About An Intensely Funny Night Of Guarding That Turned To Grave Robbing

