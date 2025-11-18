In The Sci-Fi World I Created, Vampires And Werewolves Are Still A Huge Problem (20 New Pics)

STARS is an ongoing webcomic series about the crew of a Starship, comprised of many different life forms. Some of those lifeforms happen to include werewolves and vampires – space is a big place! No matter what the crew encounters, they have to be ready for anything.
More info: webtoons.com | Instagram | reddit.com | patreon.com | twitter.com | tiktok.com | ko-fi.com
#1
#2
#3
#4
#5
#6
#7
#8
#9
#10
#11
#12
#13
#14
#15
#16
#17
#18
#19
#20
