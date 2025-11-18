In The Sci-Fi World I Created, Vampires And Werewolves Are Still A Huge Problem (20 New Pics)

by

STARS is an ongoing webcomic series about the crew of a Starship, comprised of many different life forms. Some of those lifeforms happen to include werewolves and vampires – space is a big place! No matter what the crew encounters, they have to be ready for anything.

More info: webtoons.com | Instagram | reddit.com | patreon.com | twitter.com | tiktok.com | ko-fi.com

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

#17

#18

#19

#20

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
