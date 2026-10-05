47 Of The Funniest Wildlife Photos From The 2026 Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards Finalists

Wildlife photography is already pretty amazing on its own, but every now and then, animals do something so random you can’t help but laugh. And that’s exactly what the Comedy Wildlife Awards are all about.
The 2026 Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards have just announced this year’s finalists, bringing together some of the funniest and most adorable moments captured in the wild. These are animals caught in hilariously awkward poses, proving that wildlife doesn’t always take itself too seriously.
The competition celebrates the lighter side of the natural world while also highlighting the importance of wildlife conservation. And with the Sterna People’s Choice Award vote now open, we also get a chance to pick our own favorite finalist. So, Pandas, scroll down to check out this year’s finalists and see which photo makes you laugh the most. And if you find your favorite, you can cast your vote for it – you could even win £500!
The overall competition winners will be announced on December 8, but for now, let’s enjoy these funny moments captured in the wild. And, as we always do when sharing photos from this contest, let’s have fun coming up with our own interpretations of what’s going on in these wonderfully unserious shots.
More info: comedywildlifephoto.com | Instagram | Facebook | x.com
#1 “Spicy Orangutan” By Tanner Mansell
Image source: comedywildlifephoto
#2 “Angry Bird” By Jan Wittmer
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#3 “Little Godzilla” By Udo Harms
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#4 “Sexy Mantis” By Diego Perez
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#5 “The Different One” By Dirk Koster
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#6 “Oops – I Think I Just Parped” By Carolyn Moore
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#7 “Two Birds One Vision” By Lynn Emery
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#8 “A Very Pressured Spadefish” By Kyo Chen
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#9 “Fashion Fades. Feather Coats Are Forever.” By Tapani Linnanmäki
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#10 “The Leap He’ll Never Forget/Crash Landing. (Under 25 Category)” By David Lee
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#11 “The Secret Kiss” By Jeetendra Chaware
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#12 “This Is My Best Side” By Natalie Veekmans
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#13 “Just A Gentle Nudge… For Traffic Discipline” By Shailza Singhal
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#14 “Hair Check Before The Family Photo” By Subi Sridharan
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#15 “Playing Dress-Up” By Phiané Oosthuizen
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#16 “Sneeze” By Alexander Hormann
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#17 “African Bullfrog Attacks Rival” By Jeremy Richards
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#18 “Doris With Her Hat” By Andy Rouse
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#19 “Bears Sharing A Joke” By Charles Janson
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#20 “Cheeky Little Elephant. (Under 25 Category)” By Hannah Dietl
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#21 “Are You Kidding Me?” By Kevin Lohman
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#22 “Nature’s Window” By Lee Frost
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#23 “Squirrel Wars” By Remi Schnell
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#24 “Heard The One About The Fox?” By Jack Brackley
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#25 “Push Over” By Barbara Seiberl-Stark
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#26 “If I Can’t See You” By Cliff Fawcett
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#27 “Zonkling” By Celine Nic Oireachtaigh
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#28 “Lessons” By Heather Cudworth
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#29 “Resting Owl Face” By Ka Chum Jacky Sung
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#30 “Oooh, That Tickles…” By Doug Gimesy
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#31 “Did I Sleep Past My Alarm?” By Fabi Fregonesi
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#32 “Elvis” By Paolo Torre
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#33 “#forthegram” By Rosie Barrett
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#34 “Ballet Dancer” By Robert Nairn
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#35 “Morning Calisthenics” By Scott Suraino
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#36 “Out Of Water” By Thong Duy Vu
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#37 “Walking To School At 7 Am In Winter” By Matei Maracineanu
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#38 “Mischief” By Heather Smith
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#39 “If I Were Just A Little Faster…” By Eric Boren
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#40 “The Handstand” By Homagni Sahana
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#41 “Exhausted Badger Cub” By Lukas Andree Andersen
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#42 “Sea Gangsters” By Marek Jackowski
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#43 “Smile” By Marek Jackowski
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#44 “The Ground Is Lava!” By Robert Gondek
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#45 “Highway Robbery” By Curt Lundeen
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#46 “Fish-Headed Bird” By Eigil B Jensen
Image source: comedywildlifephoto
#47 “Hercules, The Baboon” By Andy Parkinson
Image source: comedywildlifephoto
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