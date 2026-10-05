47 Of The Funniest Wildlife Photos From The 2026 Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards Finalists

by

Wildlife photography is already pretty amazing on its own, but every now and then, animals do something so random you can’t help but laugh. And that’s exactly what the Comedy Wildlife Awards are all about.

The 2026 Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards have just announced this year’s finalists, bringing together some of the funniest and most adorable moments captured in the wild. These are animals caught in hilariously awkward poses, proving that wildlife doesn’t always take itself too seriously.

The competition celebrates the lighter side of the natural world while also highlighting the importance of wildlife conservation. And with the Sterna People’s Choice Award vote now open, we also get a chance to pick our own favorite finalist. So, Pandas, scroll down to check out this year’s finalists and see which photo makes you laugh the most. And if you find your favorite, you can cast your vote for it – you could even win £500!

The overall competition winners will be announced on December 8, but for now, let’s enjoy these funny moments captured in the wild. And, as we always do when sharing photos from this contest, let’s have fun coming up with our own interpretations of what’s going on in these wonderfully unserious shots.

More info: comedywildlifephoto.com | Instagram | Facebook | x.com

#1 “Spicy Orangutan” By Tanner Mansell

47 Of The Funniest Wildlife Photos From The 2026 Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards Finalists

Image source: comedywildlifephoto

47 Of The Funniest Wildlife Photos From The 2026 Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards Finalists

#2 “Angry Bird” By Jan Wittmer

47 Of The Funniest Wildlife Photos From The 2026 Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards Finalists

Image source: comedywildlifephoto

#3 “Little Godzilla” By Udo Harms

47 Of The Funniest Wildlife Photos From The 2026 Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards Finalists

Image source: comedywildlifephoto

#4 “Sexy Mantis” By Diego Perez

47 Of The Funniest Wildlife Photos From The 2026 Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards Finalists

Image source: comedywildlifephoto

#5 “The Different One” By Dirk Koster

47 Of The Funniest Wildlife Photos From The 2026 Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards Finalists

Image source: comedywildlifephoto

#6 “Oops – I Think I Just Parped” By Carolyn Moore

47 Of The Funniest Wildlife Photos From The 2026 Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards Finalists

Image source: comedywildlifephoto

#7 “Two Birds One Vision” By Lynn Emery

47 Of The Funniest Wildlife Photos From The 2026 Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards Finalists

Image source: comedywildlifephoto

#8 “A Very Pressured Spadefish” By Kyo Chen

47 Of The Funniest Wildlife Photos From The 2026 Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards Finalists

Image source: comedywildlifephoto

#9 “Fashion Fades. Feather Coats Are Forever.” By Tapani Linnanmäki

47 Of The Funniest Wildlife Photos From The 2026 Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards Finalists

Image source: comedywildlifephoto

#10 “The Leap He’ll Never Forget/Crash Landing. (Under 25 Category)” By David Lee

47 Of The Funniest Wildlife Photos From The 2026 Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards Finalists

Image source: comedywildlifephoto

#11 “The Secret Kiss” By Jeetendra Chaware

47 Of The Funniest Wildlife Photos From The 2026 Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards Finalists

Image source: comedywildlifephoto

#12 “This Is My Best Side” By Natalie Veekmans

47 Of The Funniest Wildlife Photos From The 2026 Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards Finalists

Image source: comedywildlifephoto

#13 “Just A Gentle Nudge… For Traffic Discipline” By Shailza Singhal

47 Of The Funniest Wildlife Photos From The 2026 Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards Finalists

Image source: comedywildlifephoto

#14 “Hair Check Before The Family Photo” By Subi Sridharan

47 Of The Funniest Wildlife Photos From The 2026 Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards Finalists

Image source: comedywildlifephoto

#15 “Playing Dress-Up” By Phiané Oosthuizen

47 Of The Funniest Wildlife Photos From The 2026 Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards Finalists

Image source: comedywildlifephoto

#16 “Sneeze” By Alexander Hormann

47 Of The Funniest Wildlife Photos From The 2026 Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards Finalists

Image source: comedywildlifephoto

#17 “African Bullfrog Attacks Rival” By Jeremy Richards

47 Of The Funniest Wildlife Photos From The 2026 Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards Finalists

Image source: comedywildlifephoto

#18 “Doris With Her Hat” By Andy Rouse

47 Of The Funniest Wildlife Photos From The 2026 Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards Finalists

Image source: comedywildlifephoto

#19 “Bears Sharing A Joke” By Charles Janson

47 Of The Funniest Wildlife Photos From The 2026 Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards Finalists

Image source: comedywildlifephoto

#20 “Cheeky Little Elephant. (Under 25 Category)” By Hannah Dietl

47 Of The Funniest Wildlife Photos From The 2026 Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards Finalists

Image source: comedywildlifephoto

#21 “Are You Kidding Me?” By Kevin Lohman

47 Of The Funniest Wildlife Photos From The 2026 Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards Finalists

Image source: comedywildlifephoto

#22 “Nature’s Window” By Lee Frost

47 Of The Funniest Wildlife Photos From The 2026 Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards Finalists

Image source: comedywildlifephoto

#23 “Squirrel Wars” By Remi Schnell

47 Of The Funniest Wildlife Photos From The 2026 Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards Finalists

Image source: comedywildlifephoto

#24 “Heard The One About The Fox?” By Jack Brackley

47 Of The Funniest Wildlife Photos From The 2026 Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards Finalists

Image source: comedywildlifephoto

#25 “Push Over” By Barbara Seiberl-Stark

47 Of The Funniest Wildlife Photos From The 2026 Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards Finalists

Image source: comedywildlifephoto

#26 “If I Can’t See You” By Cliff Fawcett

47 Of The Funniest Wildlife Photos From The 2026 Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards Finalists

Image source: comedywildlifephoto

#27 “Zonkling” By Celine Nic Oireachtaigh

47 Of The Funniest Wildlife Photos From The 2026 Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards Finalists

Image source: comedywildlifephoto

#28 “Lessons” By Heather Cudworth

47 Of The Funniest Wildlife Photos From The 2026 Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards Finalists

Image source: comedywildlifephoto

#29 “Resting Owl Face” By Ka Chum Jacky Sung

47 Of The Funniest Wildlife Photos From The 2026 Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards Finalists

Image source: comedywildlifephoto

#30 “Oooh, That Tickles…” By Doug Gimesy

47 Of The Funniest Wildlife Photos From The 2026 Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards Finalists

Image source: comedywildlifephoto

#31 “Did I Sleep Past My Alarm?” By Fabi Fregonesi

47 Of The Funniest Wildlife Photos From The 2026 Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards Finalists

Image source: comedywildlifephoto

#32 “Elvis” By Paolo Torre

47 Of The Funniest Wildlife Photos From The 2026 Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards Finalists

Image source: comedywildlifephoto

#33 “#forthegram” By Rosie Barrett

47 Of The Funniest Wildlife Photos From The 2026 Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards Finalists

Image source: comedywildlifephoto

#34 “Ballet Dancer” By Robert Nairn

47 Of The Funniest Wildlife Photos From The 2026 Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards Finalists

Image source: comedywildlifephoto

#35 “Morning Calisthenics” By Scott Suraino

47 Of The Funniest Wildlife Photos From The 2026 Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards Finalists

Image source: comedywildlifephoto

#36 “Out Of Water” By Thong Duy Vu

47 Of The Funniest Wildlife Photos From The 2026 Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards Finalists

Image source: comedywildlifephoto

#37 “Walking To School At 7 Am In Winter” By Matei Maracineanu

47 Of The Funniest Wildlife Photos From The 2026 Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards Finalists

Image source: comedywildlifephoto

#38 “Mischief” By Heather Smith

47 Of The Funniest Wildlife Photos From The 2026 Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards Finalists

Image source: comedywildlifephoto

#39 “If I Were Just A Little Faster…” By Eric Boren

47 Of The Funniest Wildlife Photos From The 2026 Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards Finalists

Image source: comedywildlifephoto

#40 “The Handstand” By Homagni Sahana

47 Of The Funniest Wildlife Photos From The 2026 Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards Finalists

Image source: comedywildlifephoto

#41 “Exhausted Badger Cub” By Lukas Andree Andersen

47 Of The Funniest Wildlife Photos From The 2026 Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards Finalists

Image source: comedywildlifephoto

#42 “Sea Gangsters” By Marek Jackowski

47 Of The Funniest Wildlife Photos From The 2026 Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards Finalists

Image source: comedywildlifephoto

#43 “Smile” By Marek Jackowski

47 Of The Funniest Wildlife Photos From The 2026 Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards Finalists

Image source: comedywildlifephoto

#44 “The Ground Is Lava!” By Robert Gondek

47 Of The Funniest Wildlife Photos From The 2026 Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards Finalists

Image source: comedywildlifephoto

#45 “Highway Robbery” By Curt Lundeen

47 Of The Funniest Wildlife Photos From The 2026 Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards Finalists

Image source: comedywildlifephoto

#46 “Fish-Headed Bird” By Eigil B Jensen

47 Of The Funniest Wildlife Photos From The 2026 Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards Finalists

Image source: comedywildlifephoto

#47 “Hercules, The Baboon” By Andy Parkinson

47 Of The Funniest Wildlife Photos From The 2026 Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards Finalists

Image source: comedywildlifephoto

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
I’ve Created A Page Design For A New Fantasy Rpg
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
I Visited The Maple Alley In Złoty Potok, Poland To Capture The True Heart Of Autumn
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Woman Causes A Scene On A Plane After A Man Who Paid Extra Just To Be There Refused To Switch Seats With Her
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Here Are My 29 Pumpkin Carvings That Look Like Horror Scene Characters
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Creatures From Greek Mythology Come Back To Life In My Sculptures
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
“I Teach Swimming To Kids For Free. Mom Demands That I Teach Her Son Exclusively And Give Her The Money”
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025