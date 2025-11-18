30 Of The Funniest Photos From This Year’s Nikon Wildlife Photography Contest That Are Comedy Gold

The Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards have once again captured the charm and quirky side of the animal kingdom, with this year’s shortlist featuring some truly hilarious moments. From a cheetah cleverly hiding behind a tree to a fish chasing an eagle across the sky, the finalists bring together humor and the beauty of nature in a unique way for this year’s competition.
With nearly 9,000 entries from 98 countries, the awards continue to highlight the wonders of wildlife while promoting the important message of conservation. And now, the public has the chance to get involved by voting in the People’s Choice Award, where one lucky voter could win a whopping £500.
The Overall Winner, Category and Highly Commended Winners will be announced on Tuesday 10th December at an Awards Night in London, which will be followed by a glorious exhibition for one week (and one week only) from 10 – 16th of December showcasing all the 2024 Award Finalists at the Gallery@Oxo, thanks to the support of competition partners at Nikon.
More info: comedywildlifephoto.com | Instagram | Facebook
#1 Scott Frier, “Nagging Is A Universal Concept”
I liked this image as It reminds me of the old TV commercial for Maxell audio cassette tapes called: “Blown Away Guy”. On safari in Serengeti National Park in Tanzania, we hung around a Kopji of rocks because there were lion cubs being nursed when this action happened. I was just lucky enough to catch it. I have this image printed and hung on a wall of my home, everybody who sees it laughs at it. One of those people mentioned that I should enter it in this contest so here it is.
Image source: © Scott Frier / Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards
#2 Philippe Ricordel, “Easy Fellas – Hajime!”
Hajime! This is the term used by the referee in Judo to invite opponents to start fighting. Here, the standing bear seems to be saying this to the other two, adopting the gesture that referees use when they say this word.
Image source: © Philippe Ricordel / Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards
#3 Przemyslaw Jakubczyk, “Unexpected Role Swap”
Every annoyed and overtired fish needs to de-stress by hunting for a bald eagle.
Image source: © Przemyslaw Jakubczyk / Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards
#4 Tapani Linnanmäki, “Shake Ruffle Rattle And Roll”
In the picture, a white-tailed eagle is ruffling its feathers. The picture was taken with the Nikon Z9’s auto-capture feature. The camera is placed on top of the sea ice on top of a bag of nuts at the level of the ice. I couldn’t believe my eyes when I saw this picture. There were more than ten funny poses and expressions in the photo series.
Image source: © Tapani Linnanmäki / Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards
#5 Christine Haines, “Saying My Prayers”
I visited Lake Clark National Park to photograph bears. While there, I had an opportunity to travel to Duck Island where I saw an otter floating next to the boat. Otters hold their food with their paws making it appear like they are praying.
Image source: © Christine Haines / Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards
#6 Gabriel Rojo, “Smiley Elephant Seal”
These multi-ton giants fight to keep their harem of females. In the instant of the photo, the animal seems to be smiling… but the reality of the situation is that its expression of astonishment and smile is at the moment of fleeing quickly, because the dominant male was on his way to a bloody fight. It is better to preserve physical integrity… I’d better go…
Image source: © Gabriel Rojo / Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards
#7 Milko Marchetti, “Stuck Squirrel”
When the squirrel entered, he removed his feet from the trunk for a moment, and for that moment it seemed as if he was blocked at the entrance to the burrow.
Image source: © Milko Marchetti / Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards
#8 Andy Rouse, “Alright Mate, Back Off- This Is My Bird!”
This image was taken in South Georgia, it really does show a male king penguin trying to make a move on a female who has already paired up with her male. The body position and wing posture make the message clear – “Back off!”
This image was highly commended in the 2006 BBC Wildlife Photographer of the Year.
Image source: © Andy Rouse / Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards
#9 Ingo Hamann, “Laughing Out Loud”
This newborn seal seems to be laughing at a good joke.
Image source: © Ingo Hamann / Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards
#10 Leslie Mcleod, “Hide And Seek”
We were on safari in Kenya and happened upon this beautiful female who was looking for a mate. A group of topi were also keeping a pretty close eye on her as she left messages for a potential partner on various trees. This shot makes me think that the cheetah is just about to shout out, “ready or not, here I come!”
Image source: © Leslie Mcleod / Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards
#11 Sanjay Patil, “The Rock Star”
Fan-throated lizards are found only in the Indian subcontinent, where they have evolved under the influence of changing climates. These lizards are colorful and belong to the category of reptiles. Female Lizards do not display fans as they do not have. Male lizards inflate their attractive neck pouch to attract the female in the hot summer season. Here is the female lizard standing upright to escape the summer heat.
Image source: © Sanjay Patil / Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards
#12 Sarosh Lodhi, “Wait…which Zebra Is In Front?!”
Wait! Which Zebra is in front!!!
Description: An image that causes optical illusion making it difficult for the viewer to tell which zebra is in front. Shot in Kenya, I stayed focused on these two as they started coming towards each other. I was expecting them to interact, nozzle or maybe fight, but they coincidentally got aligned in a way to cause this beautiful optical illusion.
Image source: © Sarosh Lodhi / Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards
#13 Artur Stankiewicz, “I’m Too Sexy For My Love”
On one of the ‘lazy’ mornings, we decided to stop by the pool with hippos while in Mana Pools NP. My idea was to try and catch fighting hippos, yet, they all were quite peaceful. I positioned on the bank, safely from the potential charge, and waited. Some of them raised their heads in curiosity or when proximity to the other individuals was too close. Then I got this idea to catch the portrait with water plants decorating the head, It looked like the guy just got out of the hairdresser with a big smile on his face! :)
Image source: © Artur Stankiewicz / Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards
#14 Jan Piecha, “I’ll Tell You A Secret”
A tiny raccoon is telling a secret to its mum while whispering in her ear.
Image source: © Jan Piecha / Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards
#15 Takashi Kubo, “Mafia Boss”
It looked like he was sucking a cigar, and he looked like a mafia boss.
Image source: © Takashi Kubo / Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards
#16 Eberhard Ehmke, “Frog In A Balloon”
During a photo shoot at the pond, I discovered this frog with its head in a bubble. This resembles a tree bell.
Image source: © Eberhard Ehmke / Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards
#17 Kingston Tam, “Awkward Smiley Frog”
I asked this frog to smile for the camera but it seemed a little shy.
Image source: © Kingston Tam / Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards
#18 Jörn Clausen, “Where Do You Think You Are Going?”
This picture was taken in 2015 during my first visit to the Farne Islands (UK). The islands were full of puffins, kittywakes, shags, guillemots, and razorbills, and I never before and since then have taken so many photos in such a short time. I think I really “saw” this image only later that day when I checked my haul.
Image source: © Jörn Clausen / Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards
#19 Jose Miguel Gallego Molina, “Mantis Flamenca”
On my way back from my photo walk in a swamp near my town (Pantano el Sitjar), I suddenly stopped my car on the road when I saw someone ordering me to stop. This was when I saw my friend the Flemish Mantis for the first time. You can imagine the faces of the other cars passing by, seeing a car with the indicators on and the door open, stopped on the roadside and a madman lying on the ground with his camera in his hand.
Image source: © Jose Miguel Gallego Molina / Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards
#20 Wim Bellemans, “Parrotfish Likes To Be Washed”
I saw this parrotfish with 2 other fish cleaning him. The smile on his face shows that he really loves it. Picture shot while diving in Dahab, Egypt.
Image source: © Wim Bellemans / Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards
#21 Arvind Mohandas, “The Contemplative Chimpanzee”
Shot in the jungles of Uganda, following a group of around 50 chimpanzees. This one was obviously contemplating an important issue, on a day of realization and reaffirmation of how close chimpanzees are to humans!
Image source: © Arvind Mohandas / Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards
#22 Andy Rouse, “England Cricket’s Latest Secret Weapon!”
I took this photo of a dancing sifaka in Madagascar; as it ran towards us, it created all sorts of funny shapes. But this one was the best, it looks to me like it is practicing its bowling action ready for an England call-up!
Image source: © Andy Rouse / Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards
#23 Randy Herman, “You’re Not My Mother”
This female Red-bellied Woodpecker had been investigating this Screech Owl nest for a couple of days; perhaps it was her nest last year? This little owlet was definitely startled, and didn’t seem to know what to make of this intruder. The woodpecker moved on, and the owlet fledged with its two siblings about an hour late.
Image source: © Randy Herman / Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards
#24 Christopher Arnold, “Monday Again”
I photographed this nutria directly from the canoe. It was busy grooming itself.
Image source: © Christopher Arnold / Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards
#25 Inés Godínez, “I Am Coming”
Razorbill was attempting a very wobbly landing!
Image source: © Inés Godínez / Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards
#26 Mark Meth-Cohn, “The Speed Skater”
Stellers Sea Eagle in the drifting sea ice off Rausu, Hokkaido, Japan.
Image source: © Mark Meth-Cohn / Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards
#27 Kath Aggiss, “Song Of The Zeisel”
Ground Squirrel (local name Zeisel) calling to family that he’s found food.
Image source: © Kath Aggiss / Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards
#28 Ralph Robinson, “Gang Of Four”
On the penguin highway, these rockhoppers are moving into town, and this town ain’t big enough for all of them! I set up my camera a good distance from this ridge, where rockhopper penguins were returning from feeding in the southern Atlantic Ocean in the Falkland Islands. The long lens pulled them into the frame without disturbing their return to nests on the hill. I love photographing penguins after they’ve been in the water as they are cleaner! These birds look like they are ready to kick some penguin a*s!
Image source: © Ralph Robinson / Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards
#29 Sarthak Ranganadhan, “Smooching Owlets”
Our parents always find a way to embarrass us, I guess that’s also true in the case of spotted owlets. It was truly a funny sight to see two owlets trying to get some privacy as their little offspring stood next to them with a grin shut eyes.
Image source: © Sarthak Ranganadhan / Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards
#30 Fred Amico, “The Pavarotti Of Owls”
This area has always been a nesting place for burrowing owls, so I visit frequently. When I saw this image on the computer it just looked like this little owl was singing his heart out.
Image source: © Fred Amico / Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards
