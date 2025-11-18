“Seeing Double Edits”: 20 Animals Meet Their Puppy Selves In Adorable Photo Edits, By This Artist

by

Mandy Helwege, the talent behind Seeing Double Edits, creates amazing portraits that combine a dog’s puppy and adult photos into one heartwarming image. It all started with her Great Dane, Elliott, and quickly turned into a popular service for pet owners who want to capture their dog’s journey.

With years of art education and self-taught photography skills, Mandy carefully blends each picture using over 75 layers in Photoshop to make the images look as real as possible. She even works with stock photos for dogs that were rescued as adults, matching markings and features to imagine what they might have looked like as puppies. Mandy’s work has become so popular that she now has a waitlist that books months in advance, showing just how much people love her unique way of celebrating their furry friends.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | seeingdoubleedits.com

#1

Image source: seeingdoubleedits

#2

Image source: seeingdoubleedits

#3

Image source: seeingdoubleedits

#4

Image source: seeingdoubleedits

#5

Image source: seeingdoubleedits

#6

Image source: seeingdoubleedits

#7

Image source: seeingdoubleedits

#8

Image source: seeingdoubleedits

#9

Image source: seeingdoubleedits

#10

Image source: seeingdoubleedits

#11

Image source: seeingdoubleedits

#12

Image source: seeingdoubleedits

#13

Image source: seeingdoubleedits

#14

Image source: seeingdoubleedits

#15

Image source: seeingdoubleedits

#16

Image source: seeingdoubleedits

#17

Image source: seeingdoubleedits

#18

Image source: seeingdoubleedits

#19

Image source: seeingdoubleedits

#20

Image source: seeingdoubleedits

