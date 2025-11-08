If You’re As Smart As You Think, Then This 1890s Columbia Exam Should Be Easy

by

Ever wondered if you could have gotten into Columbia University in the 1890s?🤔

Back then, hopeful students faced grueling entrance exams that tested everything. From Latin translation and classical mythology to algebra, chemistry, and history.🧐There were no calculators, no internet, and no second chances.🚫

This quiz is inspired by the actual Columbia College Admission Exam of 1890 – adapted for modern readers. Each question reflects the academic expectations of the era – the kind that once decided who got into the world’s top institutions.🎓

Think you could make the cut? Let’s find out!

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Inside Out 2 Returns with New Emotions and Impressive Box Office Success
3 min read
Aug, 13, 2024
Bride’s Bouquets Replaced By Flying Cats In The Latest Wedding Photography Trend
3 min read
Jul, 26, 2025
Women Of The Movement Tells The Powerful Story of Emmet Till: Premiere Review
3 min read
Feb, 2, 2022
Watch a 4-Ton Wrecking Ball Destroying Cars in Super Slow Motion
3 min read
Jan, 28, 2018
Instacart Shopper Refuses To Carry 168 Bottles And 14 Jugs Of Water Up 17 Floors: “You Have To Use The Stairs”
3 min read
Aug, 6, 2025
NYT Mini Crossword Hints And Answers For 09-November-2025
3 min read
Nov, 8, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.