Dazzling Colored Glass and Light Installations By Chris Wood

Cambridgeshire-based artist Chris Wood has an excellent eye for light and color, which she uses to create dazzling art installations using only delicate pieces of colored glass. She arranges the little shards and relies on shadows and light to bring light art to life. Her works are mandala-like maze sculptures that mesmerize observers by controlling and trapping the fastest known thing in the universe – light.
Wood explains the passion behind her installation art on her website, “colored glass is a material which allows me to exploit the aesthetic potential of light. Minimal structures, support simple arrangements of glass, which interact with light to create complex patterns of light and shade, which change depending upon the position of the viewer and the angle of the light source.”
If you are as mesmerized by Wood’s unique artworks as we are, be sure to visit her page for more – and read on for comments she shared with Bored Panda!
More info: chriswoodglass.uk (h/t: mymodernmet, thisiscolossal)
“A lot of my glass artwork develops from playing with materials and light,” Wood told Bored Panda. “Sometimes I have an idea that I think will work in a certain way, but then glass and light continue to surprise me and sometimes this takes my work of art in a direction that I didn’t anticipate.“
“I create speculative work for interiors but also specific site orientated works which are developed around the light that a certain place presents.“
Follow Us