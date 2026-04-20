Coachella Weekend 2’s Most Absurd Looks And Biggest Fashion Fails

The iconic music festival held in Indio, California, has come to an end after two weeks of memorable performances and eye-catching outfits.
Though Coachella is known for its laid-back, boho aesthetic, some artists took the unwritten casual dress code too far.
Some, like Justin Bieber and Billie Eilish, put in so little effort that the outfits they chose could have been worn while lounging at home.
Then there were others, like James Charles, who used the festival to showcase the craziest outfits they could think of.
Here are some of the most bizarre looks from the second weekend of Coachella.
#1 James Charles
The beauty guru, a regular at Coachella, is known for always trying to make his festival outfits more daring than his last.
However, originality comes at a price—not everyone will be a fan of his looks.
For weekend two, James wore a rainbow-colored bodysuit with matching colorful eyeshadow.
“His shirt looks like what an infrared camera would see if he farted and he heat traveled up his body” one person said.
“It’s giving weather map,” someone else said.
“What’s the temperature today?” a third asked.
In a picture posted on social media, the 26-year-old makeup artist can be seen playfully pulling down his neon blue pants and striking a cheeky pose.
Image source: jamescharles
#2 Paris Hilton
Paris’ outfit for the California desert seemed more appropriate for Halloween.
The Hilton heiress wore kitten ears, hot pink tights, a matching bodysuit, and a faux-fur mini skirt.
She completed the colorful look with a butterfly choker necklace, a rainbow handbag, and white sunglasses.
“Paris Hilton only ever wears costumes,” one viewer said.
“Is Paris Hilton ever going to grow up and stop looking ridiculous?” asked another critic.
“Trick or treat!” another commenter joked.
Image source: parishilton
#3 Addison Rae
Addison left little to the imagination in a bold, hot pink latex bikini.
The pop star paired the outfit with an odd red bottom featuring fringe details, along with matching sheer thigh-highs and heels.
In addition to bringing Olivia Rodrigo as a surprise guest, Addison performed her biggest hit, Diet Pepsi.
“Must everything in the entertainment industry these days have to be raunchy and trashy?” one critic asked.
“Look up old 2000’s Britney Spears looks and try and make them look as tacky as possible,” another commented.
“I’d like to know what Addison Rae’s stylist does for a living,” said a third.
A separate observer said the look gave “Temu Lady Marmalade” vibes.
Image source: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
#4 Justin Bieber
After being criticized for singing over his own YouTube music videos on the first weekend, headliner Justin Bieber returned to the stage for his second performance and was joined by an array of special guests.
These included Big Sean, who appeared to perform their hit As Long As You Love Me.
Justin put little effort into his outfit, which consisted of a red beanie, a matching sleeveless hoodie, and black oversized shorts.
“Was he wearing the shorts on the shop?” one person asked.
“Better than Halloween!!!” joked another.
During his “Bieberchella” set, the Canadian superstar played songs from his latest albums SWAG and SWAG II, as well as snippets of hits from throughout his career, including U Smile and Baby.
Image source: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
#5 Lance Bass
The former NSYNC member was pictured at YouTube Backstage Studio, embracing the 1990s double denim trend.
Lance sported light gray Bermuda shorts along with a matching jacket and gray T-shirt.
He completed the look with white sneakers, a pair of Ray-Bans, and a patterned bandana-style scarf.
Since his boy band days came to an end, Lance has made a number of TV appearances, including in RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars and as the host of Bachelor in Paradise.
He also started a podcast titled Frosted Tips.
Image source: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images
#6 Sabrina Carpenter
Sabrina, a headliner at this year’s Coachella, delighted fans by bringing Madonna onstage to perform a duet of Vogue and Like A Prayer.
The surprise performance also featured a song that seemingly came from Madonna’s upcoming album.
Taking to Instagram, Sabrina later shared a backstage outfit that failed to impress fans.
On social media, many gave her sparkly homage to California a thumbs down.
Image source: sabrinacarpenter
#7 Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish was called onstage to be serenaded by her friend Justin Bieber during his hit One Less Lonely Girl.
For the occasion, the Birds of a Feather star opted for an oversized, sporty look that many said missed the mark.
She wore a Supreme x Nike purple track jacket with silver detailing and black pants.
Image source: shutupari_
#8 Olivia Rodrigo
Olivia hinted at the aesthetic of her upcoming album, You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love, during her surprise appearance with Addison Rae.
The Driver’s License hitmaker failed to impress in a leather pink “gift-wrapped” top from R & M Leathers, paired with vintage Diesel jeans.
She completed her festival look with a pair of white Christian Louboutin shoes.
“They need a new stylist so bad 😭😭” one viewer said of Olivia and Addison’s looks. “They’re all so beautiful there’s no reason they should be going out on stage looking a mess like that.”
“Olivia’s outfit looks like she’s a girl in her room dancing around in a br* her mom just got her jeans,” joked a separate user.
Others said the look was uncoordinated, writing, “The white heels are awful :(“
Image source: iamhalsey
#9 Taye Diggs
Taye sported a very casual look, which consisted of a white T-shirt emblazoned with the MTV logo, distressed beige pants, and black boots.
He finished the chaotic look with a necklace, a crossbody bag, sunglasses, and a cream fedora.
Image source: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images
#10 SZA
On weekend 2, Justin Bieber brought SZA as one of his surprise guests.
SZA was the closing guest artist and performed Snooze with Justin. They previously performed the song last year at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium as part of her co-headlining tour with Kendrick Lamar.
The singer, whose real name is Solána Imani Rowe, wore a baggy look consisting of a denim Balenciaga jacket, jeans, and a red flannel.
“Why does it look like SZA’S outfit look close to Kendrick’s from his Coachella performance with the jean jacket and plaid shirt?” one person asked.
“She looks garbage in my book,” someone else said.
“Why did she dress like that? Can’t even recognize her,” admitted one fan.
Image source: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
#11 Ava Max
Ava opted for an all-black ensemble featuring a silk maxi skirt, long-sleeved sheer crop top, chunky heeled boots, a crossbody bag, and sunglasses.
While you can never go wrong with an all-black look, Ava’s had too many accessories, which felt distracting and ruined an otherwise perfect Coachella outfit.
“We’re seeing a steady move away from the hyper-saturated boho maximalism of years past toward something a bit more grounded and, frankly, a lot darker,” website Celeb Mafia wrote of the outfit.
Ava did not perform this year but attended the Lollipop Star brand launch.
At last year’s Coachella, the pop star made a surprise appearance, joining electronic music powerhouse Alok and stunning the crowd by cutting her hair live on stage.
Image source: Tiffany Rose/Getty Images
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