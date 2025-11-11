I Photograph Foods Dissolving Into Clouds Of Colours

by

Chemistry classes in films and cartoons look very exciting: with tiny explosions, clouds of pink smoke and liquids changing colours in seconds. Real chemistry class never was that theatrical. But when you’re a still life photographer, you can easily make up for that with the help of lab glassware, acrylic paint, and a fish tank.

You can even imagine yourself as a future nutritionist who is trying to create a new sort of instantly dissolving broccoli or chili paper.

As one of the commenters on my DA page said: This looks like the best excuse for not eating your broccoli…
“Bobby! Eat your broccoli!”
“I can’t, Ma!”
“Why not?”
“It vaporizes on impact!”

More info: Instagram

Disintegrated chili pepper

I Photograph Foods Dissolving Into Clouds Of Colours

Disintegrated broccoli

I Photograph Foods Dissolving Into Clouds Of Colours

Disintegrated orange

I Photograph Foods Dissolving Into Clouds Of Colours

Scent of lavender

I Photograph Foods Dissolving Into Clouds Of Colours

Disintegrated tomato

I Photograph Foods Dissolving Into Clouds Of Colours

Chemistry class

I Photograph Foods Dissolving Into Clouds Of Colours

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
What About Bob? Is Becoming an NBC Comedy with Female Lead
3 min read
Jan, 26, 2017
No One Wanted This Puppy Because It Was Different, So Hilary Duff Decided To Adopt It
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
France Just Became The First Country To Ban Plastic Cups, Plates And Cutlery
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
The Middle 5.18 Review: “The Smell”
3 min read
Apr, 3, 2014
10 Famous Logos Affected By Their Products
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Student Draws Friendly Monsters And They Are Amazing
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.