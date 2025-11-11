I Photograph Foods Dissolving Into Clouds Of Colours

Chemistry classes in films and cartoons look very exciting: with tiny explosions, clouds of pink smoke and liquids changing colours in seconds. Real chemistry class never was that theatrical. But when you’re a still life photographer, you can easily make up for that with the help of lab glassware, acrylic paint, and a fish tank.
You can even imagine yourself as a future nutritionist who is trying to create a new sort of instantly dissolving broccoli or chili paper.
As one of the commenters on my DA page said: This looks like the best excuse for not eating your broccoli…
“Bobby! Eat your broccoli!”
“I can’t, Ma!”
“Why not?”
“It vaporizes on impact!”
More info: Instagram
Disintegrated chili pepper
Disintegrated broccoli
Disintegrated orange
Scent of lavender
Disintegrated tomato
Chemistry class
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us