Secret Stories Hidden In The Clouds, Revealed By This Creative Artist (22 New Pics)

Gazing at clouds can be relaxing or, in this case, entertaining as the artist Monse Ascencio always finds fun and unique characters lingering in the clouds. To help us see what she sees, Monse illustrates directly over the clouds, revealing the playful images hidden within. And once you see them, they’re hard to unsee.

From cute creatures to funny scenes and sometimes even poetic little moments, the sky is always full of surprises if you have time to embrace it. For Monse, it’s something she has done her whole life. “When I was little, I remember looking up at the sky and picturing a parade of animals and things floating up in the clouds. I think it’s good to let your imagination run wild every once in a while and have a little taste of what life was like when we were carefree as children,” the artist previously shared.

#1

Image source: rayando.nubes

#2

Image source: rayando.nubes

#3

Image source: rayando.nubes

#4

Image source: rayando.nubes

#5

Image source: rayando.nubes

#6

Image source: rayando.nubes

#7

Image source: rayando.nubes

#8

Image source: rayando.nubes

#9

Image source: rayando.nubes

#10

Image source: rayando.nubes

#11

Image source: rayando.nubes

#12

Image source: rayando.nubes

#13

Image source: rayando.nubes

#14

Image source: rayando.nubes

#15

Image source: rayando.nubes

#16

Image source: rayando.nubes

#17

Image source: rayando.nubes

#18

Image source: rayando.nubes

#19

Image source: rayando.nubes

#20

Image source: rayando.nubes

#21

Image source: rayando.nubes

#22

Image source: rayando.nubes

