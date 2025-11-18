50 Of The Funniest And Most Ridiculous Fashion Design Fails (New Pics)

While fashion is completely subjective, once in a while a garment is produced that is such a blatant embodiment of poor quality and design that it’s hard to argue otherwise. Just like failed knock-offs of known brands, pants with tiny pockets that can’t fit anything, or dresses that are somehow too short and too long at the same time.

These and so many more fashion fails can be found below if you would just find a minute to scroll down. Courtesy of the Bored Panda team, let’s embark on a list of some of the worst garments created that people on the streets should never be caught wearing. 

While you’re at it, don’t forget to check out a conversation with slow fashion designer and company director at Church of Sanctus, Lucinda Sinclair, and fashion stylist and writer at Elemental Spot, Luis Huber, who kindly agreed to explain how fashion mishaps come to be.

#1 Sports Bra Inserts. Why Do These Inserts Exist? Either Sew Them In, Delete Them, Or Add An Extra Layer Of Thick Cloth

Image source: TenEyeSeeHoney

#2 The Pocket Size In Female vs. Male Levi’s Jeans

Image source: Suspicious_Salad_864

#3 New Sports Bra Comes With 20+ Tags Sewn In

Image source: CitizenVixen

#4 Garfield

Image source: NoidAvoid123

#5 Simultaneously Too High And Too Low – This Dress

Image source: Tessa7

#6 Callme Kelvins

Image source: CobaltArachnid00

#7 Do What Now?

Image source: tarsier808

#8 “Inspirational” Patch On My Son’s Clothing

Image source: GrayAreaHeritage

#9 “Adida” Adidas Jacket Is Missing An “S” (Bought From The Official Website)

Image source: MessagesFromLife

#10 Forget Nike. We Got Bike

Image source: Thick_Nightmare_5823

#11 Bought Some Jammies For My Grandson

Image source: gronk087

#12 The Simfsons

Image source: Xatolos

#13 Demon Goose

Image source: the_wight_king

#14 Sizing Discrepancies In Women’s Clothing

I tried both of these pants on in Old Navy today. The size 2 was significantly bigger than the size 16. I couldn’t get the size 16 zipped or buttoned. The size 2 fit well. I typically wear between a size 8 and size 12 in shorts/pants from Old Navy.

Image source: Substantial_Step_975

#15 Don’t Know If That’s What You Want To Have

Image source: reddit.com

#16 Hope They Don’t Need New Ink Cartridges

Image source: FellMentKE

#17 These Socks Have The Logo On The Sole Of Your Foot So That You Feel It With Every Step

Image source: throwaway_185051108

#18 And Make Believe Always It Happen

Image source: misterpants8

#19 Surprised?

Image source: manaluuu

#20 “Tiger” Pattern On My Kid’s Onesie Is Actually Leopard

Image source: scorpiosultan

#21 Found This Gem In Brixton Market

Image source: yayrubyy

#22 Keysmash Shoe

Image source: FIKTOREK

#23 This Thing On My Pants Is Completely Useless Because It’s Just Glued On

Image source: idiot7002

#24 Shrek Smash

Image source: WielderOfTheSpear

#25 Bike

Image source: jakezhang94

#26 That Dipped-In-Mud Look

Image source: ImRussell

#27 My New Jeans Have More Thigh Ribbing On The Left Leg Than The Right Leg. Also, They Smell Weird

Image source: FroggyPhevoli

#28 It’s Boardwalk Time

Image source: UrameshiYuusuke

#29 Wait, What?

Image source: joaquinelchapo

#30 Yesterday I Was In The “Turkish” Part Of The Cyprus (Northern Cyprus) And Oh My God

Image source: Loud-Ad-4720

#31 Funny-Looking Bridge

Image source: emilylovescats2

#32 I’m Sorry What?

Image source: Space___Sheep

#33 Bionic, Gotta Go Phrash

Image source: Milo_Mio

#34 We Have Calvin Klein At Home. Calvin Klein At Home:

Image source: Pleegsteertje

#35 Ghldin Kldin

Image source: schooqschee

#36 Upside Down Shirt

Image source: lyn_low

#37 Internet Explorer Pajama

Image source: Cyrusmarikit

#38 Good, Good, Times, Times

Image source: TropicHorror

#39 Socks Usually Come In Pairs Because People Usually Have 2 Feet, But In This Case The “Usually” Comes Into Play

Image source: saxophone_is_thebest

#40 We Is Se Words

Image source: SkepticWolf

#41 Caeli Keleie

Image source: Stunnerer

#42 These Shoes Were “On Sale”

Image source: Qikdiv

#43 My Brand New Adidas Shoes Fresh From The Store Are Essentially Different Colors

Image source: VariationNo1158

#44 One Of My Shoes Is Missing A Letter

Image source: Oc7ave

#45 Wild Er Into The Ness

Image source: SpongeGob

#46 Fly And Higher Reach The Sky You Can

Image source: Critical-Yam-2386

#47 This Hat

Image source: yeet-to-the-beet

#48 Smart Girl

Image source: VXXXHGXXXXI

#49 Just Did It

Image source: Pengentot

#50 The Dog Dress Shows The Front Of The Human Torso On The Dog’s Back

Image source: ConnnieX

#51 Just Did It

#52 Bro Is Dripping With The Air Joan’s

