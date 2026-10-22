Woman Shows Her True Face When Friend Group Decides Her Pregnancy Is Not A Reason To Cancel Their Trip

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Friendships can be complicated. Even though friends are the family we choose, we need to treasure them like any relationship. But some people aren’t very good at maintaining this bond. They don’t realize that sometimes, being selfless is what really matters. After all, the world doesn’t revolve around them.

Speaking of friendships, one woman shared how her group ended up in a dramatic situation because of a trip they had planned for ages. One of their friends got pregnant, and she expected them to cancel the trip. However, they were totally horrified by her reaction when they refused. Here’s what happened…

It’s strange how some people think the world revolves around them

Woman Shows Her True Face When Friend Group Decides Her Pregnancy Is Not A Reason To Cancel Their Trip

https://kaboompics.com/ (not the actual photo)

Woman Shows Her True Face When Friend Group Decides Her Pregnancy Is Not A Reason To Cancel Their Trip

This woman expected her friends to cancel their trip just because she couldn’t go after getting pregnant

Woman Shows Her True Face When Friend Group Decides Her Pregnancy Is Not A Reason To Cancel Their Trip
Woman Shows Her True Face When Friend Group Decides Her Pregnancy Is Not A Reason To Cancel Their Trip
Woman Shows Her True Face When Friend Group Decides Her Pregnancy Is Not A Reason To Cancel Their Trip
Woman Shows Her True Face When Friend Group Decides Her Pregnancy Is Not A Reason To Cancel Their Trip
Woman Shows Her True Face When Friend Group Decides Her Pregnancy Is Not A Reason To Cancel Their Trip
Woman Shows Her True Face When Friend Group Decides Her Pregnancy Is Not A Reason To Cancel Their Trip
Woman Shows Her True Face When Friend Group Decides Her Pregnancy Is Not A Reason To Cancel Their Trip
Woman Shows Her True Face When Friend Group Decides Her Pregnancy Is Not A Reason To Cancel Their Trip
Woman Shows Her True Face When Friend Group Decides Her Pregnancy Is Not A Reason To Cancel Their Trip
Woman Shows Her True Face When Friend Group Decides Her Pregnancy Is Not A Reason To Cancel Their Trip
Woman Shows Her True Face When Friend Group Decides Her Pregnancy Is Not A Reason To Cancel Their Trip
Woman Shows Her True Face When Friend Group Decides Her Pregnancy Is Not A Reason To Cancel Their Trip
Woman Shows Her True Face When Friend Group Decides Her Pregnancy Is Not A Reason To Cancel Their Trip
Woman Shows Her True Face When Friend Group Decides Her Pregnancy Is Not A Reason To Cancel Their Trip
Woman Shows Her True Face When Friend Group Decides Her Pregnancy Is Not A Reason To Cancel Their Trip
Woman Shows Her True Face When Friend Group Decides Her Pregnancy Is Not A Reason To Cancel Their Trip

Nataliya Vaitkevich (not the actual photo)

Woman Shows Her True Face When Friend Group Decides Her Pregnancy Is Not A Reason To Cancel Their Trip
Woman Shows Her True Face When Friend Group Decides Her Pregnancy Is Not A Reason To Cancel Their Trip
Woman Shows Her True Face When Friend Group Decides Her Pregnancy Is Not A Reason To Cancel Their Trip

helpmereddittrip

Netizens advised the author to tell her friend that they couldn’t cancel the trip

Woman Shows Her True Face When Friend Group Decides Her Pregnancy Is Not A Reason To Cancel Their Trip
Woman Shows Her True Face When Friend Group Decides Her Pregnancy Is Not A Reason To Cancel Their Trip
Woman Shows Her True Face When Friend Group Decides Her Pregnancy Is Not A Reason To Cancel Their Trip
Woman Shows Her True Face When Friend Group Decides Her Pregnancy Is Not A Reason To Cancel Their Trip
Woman Shows Her True Face When Friend Group Decides Her Pregnancy Is Not A Reason To Cancel Their Trip
Woman Shows Her True Face When Friend Group Decides Her Pregnancy Is Not A Reason To Cancel Their Trip
Woman Shows Her True Face When Friend Group Decides Her Pregnancy Is Not A Reason To Cancel Their Trip
Woman Shows Her True Face When Friend Group Decides Her Pregnancy Is Not A Reason To Cancel Their Trip
Woman Shows Her True Face When Friend Group Decides Her Pregnancy Is Not A Reason To Cancel Their Trip
Woman Shows Her True Face When Friend Group Decides Her Pregnancy Is Not A Reason To Cancel Their Trip
Woman Shows Her True Face When Friend Group Decides Her Pregnancy Is Not A Reason To Cancel Their Trip
Woman Shows Her True Face When Friend Group Decides Her Pregnancy Is Not A Reason To Cancel Their Trip
Woman Shows Her True Face When Friend Group Decides Her Pregnancy Is Not A Reason To Cancel Their Trip
Woman Shows Her True Face When Friend Group Decides Her Pregnancy Is Not A Reason To Cancel Their Trip
Woman Shows Her True Face When Friend Group Decides Her Pregnancy Is Not A Reason To Cancel Their Trip
Woman Shows Her True Face When Friend Group Decides Her Pregnancy Is Not A Reason To Cancel Their Trip
Woman Shows Her True Face When Friend Group Decides Her Pregnancy Is Not A Reason To Cancel Their Trip
Woman Shows Her True Face When Friend Group Decides Her Pregnancy Is Not A Reason To Cancel Their Trip
Woman Shows Her True Face When Friend Group Decides Her Pregnancy Is Not A Reason To Cancel Their Trip
Woman Shows Her True Face When Friend Group Decides Her Pregnancy Is Not A Reason To Cancel Their Trip

Getty Images (not the actual photo)

An update revealed that the pregnant woman lashed out at her friends as they planned to go ahead with the trip

Woman Shows Her True Face When Friend Group Decides Her Pregnancy Is Not A Reason To Cancel Their Trip
Woman Shows Her True Face When Friend Group Decides Her Pregnancy Is Not A Reason To Cancel Their Trip
Woman Shows Her True Face When Friend Group Decides Her Pregnancy Is Not A Reason To Cancel Their Trip
Woman Shows Her True Face When Friend Group Decides Her Pregnancy Is Not A Reason To Cancel Their Trip
Woman Shows Her True Face When Friend Group Decides Her Pregnancy Is Not A Reason To Cancel Their Trip
Woman Shows Her True Face When Friend Group Decides Her Pregnancy Is Not A Reason To Cancel Their Trip
Woman Shows Her True Face When Friend Group Decides Her Pregnancy Is Not A Reason To Cancel Their Trip
Woman Shows Her True Face When Friend Group Decides Her Pregnancy Is Not A Reason To Cancel Their Trip
Woman Shows Her True Face When Friend Group Decides Her Pregnancy Is Not A Reason To Cancel Their Trip
Woman Shows Her True Face When Friend Group Decides Her Pregnancy Is Not A Reason To Cancel Their Trip
Woman Shows Her True Face When Friend Group Decides Her Pregnancy Is Not A Reason To Cancel Their Trip
Woman Shows Her True Face When Friend Group Decides Her Pregnancy Is Not A Reason To Cancel Their Trip
Woman Shows Her True Face When Friend Group Decides Her Pregnancy Is Not A Reason To Cancel Their Trip
Woman Shows Her True Face When Friend Group Decides Her Pregnancy Is Not A Reason To Cancel Their Trip
Woman Shows Her True Face When Friend Group Decides Her Pregnancy Is Not A Reason To Cancel Their Trip
Woman Shows Her True Face When Friend Group Decides Her Pregnancy Is Not A Reason To Cancel Their Trip
Woman Shows Her True Face When Friend Group Decides Her Pregnancy Is Not A Reason To Cancel Their Trip
Woman Shows Her True Face When Friend Group Decides Her Pregnancy Is Not A Reason To Cancel Their Trip
Woman Shows Her True Face When Friend Group Decides Her Pregnancy Is Not A Reason To Cancel Their Trip
Woman Shows Her True Face When Friend Group Decides Her Pregnancy Is Not A Reason To Cancel Their Trip

Vitaly Gariev (not the actual photo)

Woman Shows Her True Face When Friend Group Decides Her Pregnancy Is Not A Reason To Cancel Their Trip
Woman Shows Her True Face When Friend Group Decides Her Pregnancy Is Not A Reason To Cancel Their Trip
Woman Shows Her True Face When Friend Group Decides Her Pregnancy Is Not A Reason To Cancel Their Trip

helpmereddittrip

Traveling with supportive friends can be good for our well-being

Friendships can be really amazing. Sometimes, they even show up for us when our family won’t. Knowing that we will always have someone on our side is an incredible feeling. People often celebrate their friendships by going on trips together. Exploring new places with the people we are most comfortable with is a different kind of thrill, and it’s hard to find anywhere else.

According to a survey done in January 2026, 61% of Americans planned to travel this year. It also found that Gen Z (25%) prioritizes traveling with friends more than Baby Boomers (9%). While the purpose of travel can be very different, such as celebrating a milestone or just exploring new cultures, it’s the shared experience that matters the most.

While we all know the mental health benefits of traveling, doing it with friends also has some perks. Dr. Charlotte Russell, a clinical psychologist and founder of The Travel Psychologist, explains that traveling with friends offers an amazing opportunity to connect and to build trust. It can also help us to learn and grow as a person and can be good for our well-being. 

Having said that, she also warns that the quality of our friendship is important. “We benefit most when traveling with trusted friends. We are much less likely to benefit from traveling with friends where the relationship is ambivalent, unsupportive, or when there is an absence of mutual support and trust,” Dr. Russell adds.

Well, it seems that having good friends is important for a trip to succeed. Naturally, people would be skeptical about traveling with someone who is selfish and only cares about their own needs. In fact, people often burn bridges with such entitled people who think that the world revolves around them.

Experts advise reducing contact with toxic friends

In the poster’s case, it’s hard to see why anyone would want to be friends with the entitled woman after what she said. Experts at Verywell Mind emphasize that someone with a sense of entitlement has a self-absorbed view of the world and little regard for, or empathy about, their impact on others. 

They also add that it can be challenging to deal with people who seem entitled and selfish. Such relationships can create stress and wear on your own sense of self-worth. The way she treated the poster, who was just trying to talk to her, was extremely harsh. After all, nobody has any right to body-shame someone else.

Professionals highlight that body shaming can lead to mental health issues. “It fuels insecurity, promotes unhealthy behaviors, and reinforces that our value is tied to our appearance. It also contributes to eating disorders, depression, anxiety, low self-esteem, and body dysmorphia, as well as the general feeling of hating one’s body,” they add.

Also, the pregnant woman had the nerve to look down on her friends from lower-income families. Netizens couldn’t help but point out that it all indicated she was truly toxic. Research stresses that toxic friendships can be harmful. If boundaries don’t work, it’s important to reduce contact and create distance. 

Many people online told the poster to stop entertaining her entitled friend. What about you? What would you do in such a situation? Let us know your thoughts in the comments. Also, feel free to check out another friendship drama!

Netizens sided with the poster and called out her selfish friend

Woman Shows Her True Face When Friend Group Decides Her Pregnancy Is Not A Reason To Cancel Their Trip
Woman Shows Her True Face When Friend Group Decides Her Pregnancy Is Not A Reason To Cancel Their Trip
Woman Shows Her True Face When Friend Group Decides Her Pregnancy Is Not A Reason To Cancel Their Trip
Woman Shows Her True Face When Friend Group Decides Her Pregnancy Is Not A Reason To Cancel Their Trip
Woman Shows Her True Face When Friend Group Decides Her Pregnancy Is Not A Reason To Cancel Their Trip
Woman Shows Her True Face When Friend Group Decides Her Pregnancy Is Not A Reason To Cancel Their Trip
Woman Shows Her True Face When Friend Group Decides Her Pregnancy Is Not A Reason To Cancel Their Trip
Woman Shows Her True Face When Friend Group Decides Her Pregnancy Is Not A Reason To Cancel Their Trip
Woman Shows Her True Face When Friend Group Decides Her Pregnancy Is Not A Reason To Cancel Their Trip
Woman Shows Her True Face When Friend Group Decides Her Pregnancy Is Not A Reason To Cancel Their Trip
Woman Shows Her True Face When Friend Group Decides Her Pregnancy Is Not A Reason To Cancel Their Trip
Woman Shows Her True Face When Friend Group Decides Her Pregnancy Is Not A Reason To Cancel Their Trip
Woman Shows Her True Face When Friend Group Decides Her Pregnancy Is Not A Reason To Cancel Their Trip
Woman Shows Her True Face When Friend Group Decides Her Pregnancy Is Not A Reason To Cancel Their Trip
Woman Shows Her True Face When Friend Group Decides Her Pregnancy Is Not A Reason To Cancel Their Trip
Woman Shows Her True Face When Friend Group Decides Her Pregnancy Is Not A Reason To Cancel Their Trip
Woman Shows Her True Face When Friend Group Decides Her Pregnancy Is Not A Reason To Cancel Their Trip
Woman Shows Her True Face When Friend Group Decides Her Pregnancy Is Not A Reason To Cancel Their Trip
Woman Shows Her True Face When Friend Group Decides Her Pregnancy Is Not A Reason To Cancel Their Trip
Woman Shows Her True Face When Friend Group Decides Her Pregnancy Is Not A Reason To Cancel Their Trip
Woman Shows Her True Face When Friend Group Decides Her Pregnancy Is Not A Reason To Cancel Their Trip
Woman Shows Her True Face When Friend Group Decides Her Pregnancy Is Not A Reason To Cancel Their Trip
Woman Shows Her True Face When Friend Group Decides Her Pregnancy Is Not A Reason To Cancel Their Trip

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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