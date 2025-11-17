This Church Is Going Viral For Their Openness And Their Sign Game Is Epic (30 New Pics)

Love your neighbor as yourself. Turn the other cheek. And remove the plank in your own eye before worrying about the speck in someone else’s.
If you’ve ever been to a Christian church, you’re likely familiar with the standard lessons they teach. But it’s not every day that pastors also address xenophobia, transphobia, police brutality and various refugee crises. The Clackamas United Church of Christ in Milwaukie, Oregon, however, doesn’t shy away from any of these topics.
Below, you’ll find some of the best messages that this progressive church has posted outside of their congregation to make it clear to everyone where they stand on certain issues. Keep reading to also find a conversation we were lucky enough to have with Pastor Adam Ericksen, and be sure to upvote the signs that make you want to pay a visit to Clackamas this Sunday!
#1 Clever Signs
Image source: Clackamas United Church of Christ, Milwaukie, OR
#2 Clever Signs
Image source: Clackamas United Church of Christ, Milwaukie, OR
#3 Amy Wants You To Know That Banning Books Based On Violence And Sexuality Means We Ban The Bible
Image source: Clackamas United Church of Christ, Milwaukie, OR
#4 Clever Signs
Image source: Clackamas United Church of Christ, Milwaukie, OR
#5 Clever Signs
Image source: Clackamas United Church of Christ, Milwaukie, OR
#6 Trans Rights Are Human Rights
Image source: Clackamas United Church of Christ, Milwaukie, OR
#7 May God Save Us From Violent Christian Theology
Image source: Clackamas United Church of Christ, Milwaukie, OR
#8 Clever Signs
Image source: Clackamas United Church of Christ, Milwaukie, OR
#9 For All The Women Who Died From Illegal Abortions, We Pray
Image source: Clackamas United Church of Christ, Milwaukie, OR
#10 Clever Signs
Image source: Clackamas United Church of Christ, Milwaukie, OR
#11 We Can Solve The Houseless Problem In The United States Because The Cost To House Everyone Is Less Than The Cost Of One Aircraft Carrier
Image source: Clackamas United Church of Christ, Milwaukie, OR
#12 This Church Supports The Right To An Abortion. C-Ucc.org For More
Image source: Clackamas United Church of Christ, Milwaukie, OR
#13 We Love Lori’s Message. It’s True. Be Kind. Everyone Is Struggling. Just Be Kind
Image source: Clackamas United Church of Christ, Milwaukie, OR
#14 Clever Signs
Image source: Clackamas United Church of Christ, Milwaukie, OR
#15 Clever Signs
Image source: Clackamas United Church of Christ, Milwaukie, OR
#16 Our Transgender Siblings Are Made In The Image Of God
Image source: Clackamas United Church of Christ, Milwaukie, OR
#17 Christians Homophobia Has A Strategy When It Comes To The Laws In Leviticus. This Strategy Allows Christian Homophobia To Do What It Normally Declares Is A Sin – Pick And Choose Which Passages Of The Bible To Follow
Image source: Clackamas United Church of Christ, Milwaukie, OR
#18 Clever Signs
Image source: Clackamas United Church of Christ, Milwaukie, OR
#19 I Will Always Love You. -Whitney, Dolly And God
Image source: Clackamas United Church of Christ, Milwaukie, OR
#20 Clever Signs
Image source: Clackamas United Church of Christ, Milwaukie, OR
#21 Clever Signs
Image source: Clackamas United Church of Christ, Milwaukie, OR
#22 Clever Signs
Image source: Clackamas United Church of Christ, Milwaukie, OR
#23 There Were 3,800 Anti-Asian Incidents Last Year. Stop Asian Hate
Image source: Clackamas United Church of Christ, Milwaukie, OR
#24 Clever Signs
Image source: Clackamas United Church of Christ, Milwaukie, OR
#25 Clever Signs
Image source: Clackamas United Church of Christ, Milwaukie, OR
#26 Systemic Racism Is Everywhere In The United States, Including Our Medical System. We Need To Name It To Transform It
Image source: Clackamas United Church of Christ, Milwaukie, OR
#27 This Church Rejects Christian Nationalism. Jews, Muslims, Atheists, Etc. Belong
Image source: Clackamas United Church of Christ, Milwaukie, OR
#28 Let Your Religion Be Less Theory And More Love. -Gk Chesterton
Image source: Clackamas United Church of Christ, Milwaukie, OR
#29 We Pray For Refugees From Ukraine, Syria, & Throughout The World
Image source: Clackamas United Church of Christ, Milwaukie, OR
#30 Amy Hopes Something Good Happens To You Today
Image source: Clackamas United Church of Christ, Milwaukie, OR
