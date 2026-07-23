63 Times Designers Transformed Ordinary Things So Brilliantly It Made Using Them More Enjoyable

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You’d think that by now, humanity would have perfected the basic objects we use every day. After all, how much better can a simple bucket or a toilet really get?

As it turns out, a lot better.

Some brilliant designers looked at ordinary household items and realized they were long overdue for an upgrade. For example, someone installed a glow-in-the-dark toilet that can light your way without waking everyone up. Another creator found a way to deal with messy spills by inventing a bucket with a flat side that can rest right against the wall.

Bored Panda has gathered photos of some of the most ingenious designs that make everyday life much easier and colorful. These fun ideas might just make you want to fix up your own home.

#1 My Friend’s House Key Is Shaped Like A Sword

63 Times Designers Transformed Ordinary Things So Brilliantly It Made Using Them More Enjoyable

Image source: shroomsaregoooood

63 Times Designers Transformed Ordinary Things So Brilliantly It Made Using Them More Enjoyable

#2 The Lines In This Parking Lot Extend Up Unto The Barrier

63 Times Designers Transformed Ordinary Things So Brilliantly It Made Using Them More Enjoyable

Image source: SonOfWAY

#3 My Local Garden Centre Has Urinals Shaped As Plants

63 Times Designers Transformed Ordinary Things So Brilliantly It Made Using Them More Enjoyable

Image source: anon

Usability and ergonomic design play a major role in how people experience consumer products, which is why even small design improvements can make a surprisingly big difference.

In design, ergonomics is about making products fit our bodies, not forcing our bodies to fit the product. The goal is to eliminate discomfort and risk of injury due to work.

Don Norman, the author of “The Design of Everyday Things,” argues that many everyday frustrations come from poor design, not user mistakes. For example, a door that makes people push when they should pull, or a bottle that is impossible to open.

This usually happens because some designs focus on the requirements of the system and the machines rather than on the requirements of people.

#4 Clock Made Using Books With Numbers On The Cover Page. The Book Lounge In Kirkby Lonsdale

63 Times Designers Transformed Ordinary Things So Brilliantly It Made Using Them More Enjoyable

Image source: Sapulinjing

#5

63 Times Designers Transformed Ordinary Things So Brilliantly It Made Using Them More Enjoyable

#6 The Water Fountain Repair Guy Left Behind A Tiny Water Fountain Calling Card

63 Times Designers Transformed Ordinary Things So Brilliantly It Made Using Them More Enjoyable

Image source: ajchann123

It’s easy to assume that the tools we use every single day were designed for the masses from the start. However, some of the most functional upgrades in modern history didn’t start out as mass-market consumer ideas at all. They began as targeted solutions for people living with physical disabilities, and ended up making life better for everyone else.

This phenomenon is known as the curb cut effect. It proves that laws and programs designed to benefit vulnerable groups, such as the disabled or people of color, often end up benefiting all of society.

In the 1970s, disability activists fought for sloped sidewalk ramps so wheelchair users could cross streets safely. Once the ramps were built, everyone started using them. Parents with strollers, travelers with rolling bags, delivery workers, and bicyclists all use the ramps now because they make moving easier.

Even electric toothbrushes were originally designed for hospital patients with limited arm movement, but are now widely used.

#7 This Microwave Has A Beeper Volume Control

63 Times Designers Transformed Ordinary Things So Brilliantly It Made Using Them More Enjoyable

Image source: [deleted]

#8 The Anglerfish Sauna All Fired Up In The Woods Of Washington State

63 Times Designers Transformed Ordinary Things So Brilliantly It Made Using Them More Enjoyable

Image source: sacrecoeur1206

#9 USB Power Bank Disguised As A Mini Generator

63 Times Designers Transformed Ordinary Things So Brilliantly It Made Using Them More Enjoyable

Image source: metpharaoh

When we talk about clever home designs, it is easy to think of features like glow-in-the-dark toilet seats or motion-activated ambient night lights as mere aesthetics.

But looking closely at injury data reveals that these simple design changes solve a major public health hazard hiding in plain sight.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), roughly 80% of all bathroom injuries are caused by slips and falls.

The bathroom is, statistically, the most dangerous room in the average house. Hard, slippery surfaces combined with water create a constant risk. The danger spikes drastically at night when people walk into dark bathrooms half-asleep.

#10 The Barcode On This Can Of Hairspray

63 Times Designers Transformed Ordinary Things So Brilliantly It Made Using Them More Enjoyable

Image source: evergreen47

#11 Built A Pyramid PC

63 Times Designers Transformed Ordinary Things So Brilliantly It Made Using Them More Enjoyable

Image source: dessie84

#12 The Ceiling Lights In This Toilet

63 Times Designers Transformed Ordinary Things So Brilliantly It Made Using Them More Enjoyable

Image source: CharliZaard

Simple modifications can actually become life-saving tools.

A Cochrane Systematic Review analyzing data from thousands of participants found that targeted home safety adaptations, such as improving lighting, adding non-slip surfaces, and installing grab bars, reduce overall fall rates by 26%.

They also cut falls among high-risk seniors by up to 38%.

“Make sure that your bathroom lighting is adequately bright enough for your daily needs… You may want to use a nightlight or install an illuminated switch in order to make the bathroom easier to find in the middle of the night. Some even use glow-in-the-dark stickers or markings to create an easy-to-see path from the bedroom to the bathroom,” says Brian O. Sutter of Florida’s All Injuries Law Firm.

#13 Measuring Cups Designed To Visually Depict The Fractions They Represent

63 Times Designers Transformed Ordinary Things So Brilliantly It Made Using Them More Enjoyable

Image source: plainwhitetyler

#14 This Elevator Shows How Close To Capacity It Is Based On The Weight Of The Riders

63 Times Designers Transformed Ordinary Things So Brilliantly It Made Using Them More Enjoyable

Image source: SonOfWAY

#15 This Bench Has WI-Fi, Power Outlets, And A Solar Battery

63 Times Designers Transformed Ordinary Things So Brilliantly It Made Using Them More Enjoyable

Designers often aim to boost productivity and minimize discomfort by tailoring everyday objects to individual requirements. This holds especially true in a workplace environment.

Research from the University of Leicester indicates that ergonomic setups can boost employee productivity by up to 40%. In controlled workplace studies, up to 70% of workers report direct performance improvements after switching to proper ergonomic chairs.

#16 Honda Del Sol With A Trailer That Also Looks Like The Back Of A Del Sol

63 Times Designers Transformed Ordinary Things So Brilliantly It Made Using Them More Enjoyable

Image source: [deleted]

#17 This Ceramic Coffee Mug That Looks Like It’s Made Of Cardboard

63 Times Designers Transformed Ordinary Things So Brilliantly It Made Using Them More Enjoyable

Image source: waquasy

#18 This Guy’s Socks At The Gym

63 Times Designers Transformed Ordinary Things So Brilliantly It Made Using Them More Enjoyable

Image source: beaverkc

Our environment and aesthetics play an equally important role in everyday settings. For example, one company built an office break room styled like the interior of a commercial airplane, complete with simulated cabin windows and row seating.

Stepping into a regular break room that looks just like the rest of the office may not stop work-related stress. Stepping into a room that visually feels like travel can force the brain to take a real mental reset.

#19 This Pen Can Act As A Mobile Holder

63 Times Designers Transformed Ordinary Things So Brilliantly It Made Using Them More Enjoyable

Image source: Anthadvl

#20 This Cruise Ship I Went On Gave Me A USB Drive In The Shape Of The Ship

63 Times Designers Transformed Ordinary Things So Brilliantly It Made Using Them More Enjoyable

Image source: scruffy555

#21 My Bucket Has A Flat Side To Put Against Walls

63 Times Designers Transformed Ordinary Things So Brilliantly It Made Using Them More Enjoyable

Image source: 1NC3PT10N

In modern cities, people spend over 90% of their lives inside buildings. That makes thoughtful interior design essential — not just for style, but because our indoor spaces shape our physical and mental health.

“A well-designed environment can help us relax and restore, but it can also sharpen our minds, enhance our creativity, and put us in a good mood,” says Dr. Joel Frank, a licensed clinical psychologist and neuropsychologist at Duality Psychological Services.

#22 Can’t Believe A Tanker Has A Better Vibe Than Me

63 Times Designers Transformed Ordinary Things So Brilliantly It Made Using Them More Enjoyable

Image source: CloggyMcArteries

#23 My Fish Oil Capsules Are Shaped Like Fish

63 Times Designers Transformed Ordinary Things So Brilliantly It Made Using Them More Enjoyable

Image source: EarlTheLiveCat

Smart fixes — like a pen that doubles as a phone stand, or a microwave with volume control — prove that small details can bring genuine ease and joy to your routine.

So next time something in your home bugs you, don’t just live with it. Ask what a small tweak could fix. The next clever idea on this list could be yours.

#24 The Plastic Utensils At This Tacqueria Have Wrappers Only Around The Mouth-End To Save Plastic

63 Times Designers Transformed Ordinary Things So Brilliantly It Made Using Them More Enjoyable

Image source: cpclemens

#25 My Local Police Department Has A 24 Hour Clock

63 Times Designers Transformed Ordinary Things So Brilliantly It Made Using Them More Enjoyable

Image source: jscheer98

#26 My Childhood Doctors Office Has A Mini Door Installed For Younger Patients

63 Times Designers Transformed Ordinary Things So Brilliantly It Made Using Them More Enjoyable

Image source: 23×3

#27 Union Jack Taillights For The Mini Are A Pretty Neat Idea For A Car With British Roots

63 Times Designers Transformed Ordinary Things So Brilliantly It Made Using Them More Enjoyable

Image source: lokumithai7

#28 Cash Counter At Paradise Biryani Restaurant In Hyderabad

63 Times Designers Transformed Ordinary Things So Brilliantly It Made Using Them More Enjoyable

Image source: jprbruce

#29 Bizarre Looking Chairs

63 Times Designers Transformed Ordinary Things So Brilliantly It Made Using Them More Enjoyable

Image source: Architecture & Design

#30 Mouse Pad Carpet

63 Times Designers Transformed Ordinary Things So Brilliantly It Made Using Them More Enjoyable

#31 Anyone Know Where To Find And Buy This Cat Pot?

63 Times Designers Transformed Ordinary Things So Brilliantly It Made Using Them More Enjoyable

Image source: miakialia

#32 When Your Clothes Aren’t Hung, You Can Let The Bat “Sleep” 🦇✨

63 Times Designers Transformed Ordinary Things So Brilliantly It Made Using Them More Enjoyable

Image source: Bat Cave

#33 This Train Has An Information Screen Which Shows How Full Each Carriage Is

63 Times Designers Transformed Ordinary Things So Brilliantly It Made Using Them More Enjoyable

Image source: Aquilaro

#34 University Printer Rotates Each Separate Document To Avoid Confusing Multiple Students Work

63 Times Designers Transformed Ordinary Things So Brilliantly It Made Using Them More Enjoyable

Image source: p50cal

#35 This Basin Combined The Soap, Water, & Hand Dryer Into A Satisfying Combo-Meal Sink

63 Times Designers Transformed Ordinary Things So Brilliantly It Made Using Them More Enjoyable

Image source: thefrozenfoodsection

#36 This British Coin Has A Skull On It

63 Times Designers Transformed Ordinary Things So Brilliantly It Made Using Them More Enjoyable

Image source: MechaGuru

#37 Mom’s New Apartment Has A Glow In The Dark Toilet

63 Times Designers Transformed Ordinary Things So Brilliantly It Made Using Them More Enjoyable

Image source: aground96

#38 My Gardening Tool Kit Came With A Claw Glove

63 Times Designers Transformed Ordinary Things So Brilliantly It Made Using Them More Enjoyable

Image source: Shrimpio

#39 This DIY Rocket Lamp

63 Times Designers Transformed Ordinary Things So Brilliantly It Made Using Them More Enjoyable

Image source: karmagheden

#40 Keyhole On A Side Door Of The Bourdeux Cathedral, France

63 Times Designers Transformed Ordinary Things So Brilliantly It Made Using Them More Enjoyable

Image source: Rich-Infamous

#41 Was Told You Would Enjoy

63 Times Designers Transformed Ordinary Things So Brilliantly It Made Using Them More Enjoyable

Image source: abdthat

#42 Double Sink

63 Times Designers Transformed Ordinary Things So Brilliantly It Made Using Them More Enjoyable

#43 The Clock In My Hotel Room Has A Second Display On The Side

63 Times Designers Transformed Ordinary Things So Brilliantly It Made Using Them More Enjoyable

Image source: grano1a

#44 This Soap Holder Allows Excess Soap Water To Drain Back Into Sink

63 Times Designers Transformed Ordinary Things So Brilliantly It Made Using Them More Enjoyable

Image source: CertifiedPizzatarian

#45 Relative Was Given This Chocolate Ear From Her Hearing Aid Company

63 Times Designers Transformed Ordinary Things So Brilliantly It Made Using Them More Enjoyable

Image source: diegobrandolover

#46

63 Times Designers Transformed Ordinary Things So Brilliantly It Made Using Them More Enjoyable

#47

63 Times Designers Transformed Ordinary Things So Brilliantly It Made Using Them More Enjoyable

#48 Hmmmm

63 Times Designers Transformed Ordinary Things So Brilliantly It Made Using Them More Enjoyable

Image source: Zanderb4

#49 Pray Periwinkle Jesus

63 Times Designers Transformed Ordinary Things So Brilliantly It Made Using Them More Enjoyable

Image source: [deleted]

#50 This Bag

63 Times Designers Transformed Ordinary Things So Brilliantly It Made Using Them More Enjoyable

Image source: [deleted]

#51 Itable

63 Times Designers Transformed Ordinary Things So Brilliantly It Made Using Them More Enjoyable

Image source: ElectronGuru

#52 Digital Hangers Show Size And Prize

63 Times Designers Transformed Ordinary Things So Brilliantly It Made Using Them More Enjoyable

Image source: Jackinmybox

#53 These Glow In The Dark Stair Stickers At My Work

63 Times Designers Transformed Ordinary Things So Brilliantly It Made Using Them More Enjoyable

Image source: Sloth_Luvs_Chunk

#54 This Tire Has Tread Depth Measuring Built Into The Rubber

63 Times Designers Transformed Ordinary Things So Brilliantly It Made Using Them More Enjoyable

Image source: [deleted]

#55 My Office Break Room Is Styled Like The Inside Of An Airplane For Some Reason

63 Times Designers Transformed Ordinary Things So Brilliantly It Made Using Them More Enjoyable

Image source: yahguyconnor

#56 That’s My Kind Of Sofa

63 Times Designers Transformed Ordinary Things So Brilliantly It Made Using Them More Enjoyable

Image source: SongOfBlueEyes

#57 This Work Laptop Has A Webcam Cover

63 Times Designers Transformed Ordinary Things So Brilliantly It Made Using Them More Enjoyable

Image source: SonOfWAY

#58 My New Bicycle Is Belt Driven. No Chain

63 Times Designers Transformed Ordinary Things So Brilliantly It Made Using Them More Enjoyable

Image source: ChefArtorias

#59 Truck With Purple Tail Lights

63 Times Designers Transformed Ordinary Things So Brilliantly It Made Using Them More Enjoyable

Image source: klystron88

#60

63 Times Designers Transformed Ordinary Things So Brilliantly It Made Using Them More Enjoyable

#61 Shoe Bag

63 Times Designers Transformed Ordinary Things So Brilliantly It Made Using Them More Enjoyable

#62 This Boat You Can Sit Underneath The Water In

63 Times Designers Transformed Ordinary Things So Brilliantly It Made Using Them More Enjoyable

Image source: Enviro_1

#63 AirPods Charging Phone Case Holder

63 Times Designers Transformed Ordinary Things So Brilliantly It Made Using Them More Enjoyable

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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