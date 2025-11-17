How I Got Scammed For Taylor Swift Tickets And Scammed The Scammer Right Back

by

I’ve had QUITE an eventful weekend. Got scammed out of £680 for Taylor Swift tickets by someone in a Facebook group. 

(Yes, I know. I’m a pure idiot).

But if there is one lesson every scammer should learn in life, it’s this. NEVER cross a graphic designer.

I present, for your enjoyment…a story in 11 slides.

More info: Facebook

How I Got Scammed For Taylor Swift Tickets And Scammed The Scammer Right Back

Our story begins in a sleepy local Cornish Facebook community group…

How I Got Scammed For Taylor Swift Tickets And Scammed The Scammer Right Back

Here’s the pure idiot part. I KNOW!

How I Got Scammed For Taylor Swift Tickets And Scammed The Scammer Right Back

I sense Dave isn’t quite who he says he is…

How I Got Scammed For Taylor Swift Tickets And Scammed The Scammer Right Back

I’m down but I’m not beaten…

How I Got Scammed For Taylor Swift Tickets And Scammed The Scammer Right Back

Don’t mess with a Cornish village, Dave…Every good story needs a trusty sidekick…

How I Got Scammed For Taylor Swift Tickets And Scammed The Scammer Right Back

Every good story needs a trusty sidekick…

How I Got Scammed For Taylor Swift Tickets And Scammed The Scammer Right Back

Yep. NEVER cross a graphic designer…

How I Got Scammed For Taylor Swift Tickets And Scammed The Scammer Right Back

Turns out doomscrolling has benefits….

How I Got Scammed For Taylor Swift Tickets And Scammed The Scammer Right Back

When the student becomes the master…

How I Got Scammed For Taylor Swift Tickets And Scammed The Scammer Right Back

Obviously don’t buy off men in Facebook groups called Dave

How I Got Scammed For Taylor Swift Tickets And Scammed The Scammer Right Back

