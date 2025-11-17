How I Got Scammed For Taylor Swift Tickets And Scammed The Scammer Right Back

I’ve had QUITE an eventful weekend. Got scammed out of £680 for Taylor Swift tickets by someone in a Facebook group.
(Yes, I know. I’m a pure idiot).
But if there is one lesson every scammer should learn in life, it’s this. NEVER cross a graphic designer.
I present, for your enjoyment…a story in 11 slides.
More info: Facebook
Our story begins in a sleepy local Cornish Facebook community group…
Here’s the pure idiot part. I KNOW!
I sense Dave isn’t quite who he says he is…
I’m down but I’m not beaten…
Don’t mess with a Cornish village, Dave…Every good story needs a trusty sidekick…
Every good story needs a trusty sidekick…
Yep. NEVER cross a graphic designer…
Turns out doomscrolling has benefits….
When the student becomes the master…
Obviously don’t buy off men in Facebook groups called Dave
Want more?
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us