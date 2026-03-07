79 Comebacks So Sharp, Recovery Wasn’t An Option (New Pics)

There’s nothing better than thinking of the perfect, most brilliant comeback for someone else’s snarky remark. But there’s nothing worse than coming up with it 30 seconds too late. We’ve all been there: as you’re driving home, you suddenly think of a clever reply. But it’s too late, and now that interaction will haunt you for years…
Luckily, on the internet, we have a bit more time to craft the best responses. Here’s a list of screenshots from the Clever Comebacks subreddit that might inspire you to use your wits more often. Enjoy scrolling through these pics, and be sure to upvote the ones that would make your 12-year-old self say, “Ooh, burn!”
#1 Just Wait
Image source: perineumoan
#2 Flat Earthers Make Me Happy Because I Know I’m Not A Complete Failure
Image source: svrmster103
#3 Show People They Matter With The Colour Of Your Money
Image source: BelleAriel
Pretty much everyone has been in a situation where a clever comeback could have saved them, either from embarrassment or from unsolicited comments. But it’s also a universal experience to be unable to spit out the perfect comeback in time. There’s even a Seinfeld episode dedicated to it, where George ruminates on the fact that he thought of, “Well, the Jerk Store called, and they’re running out of you,” too late.
Unfortunately, most of us do concoct the perfect replies too late, which is why the Clever Comebacks subreddit is such a satisfying place. This community has 1.2 million visitors weekly, so there’s absolutely no shortage of new, brilliant content on any given day. From roasting trolls to obliterating misogynists with one comment, this is the place to be if you want to improve your comeback game.
#4 Apply Directly To The Burn
Image source: Sertzul79
#5 Thoughtful Guy
Image source: Seaweedbrain16
#6 Someone Needs To Send Help
Image source: Marti_Suls
Now, not every situation warrants a brutal comeback. Sometimes, the mature thing to do is simply show the other person grace and hope that they respond nicely to your kindness. But if a person makes an offensive comment, rudely mocks your physical appearance, or clearly has no interest in being polite, you will be justified in sharing an epic comeback.
And if you’re looking for some to keep up your sleeve, Reader’s Digest has got you covered. First, there’s the iconic, “That sounds like a you problem.” It’s simple, but a classic for a reason. You can also give someone a backhanded compliment, such as, “Someday you’ll go far– and I really hope you stay there.”
#7 Just A Gender Reveal
Image source: RestiveP
#8 No One Delegates Like Elon
Image source: NotPennysBoat-815
#9 Rush That Man To The Burn Unit. Stat
Image source: NotPennysBoat-815
Reader’s Digest also has some suggestions for comebacks to use in specific situations. For example, if someone mocks an aspect of your physical appearance, you can hit them with something along the lines of, “Beauty is only skin deep, but ugly goes clean to the bone.” And if you simply can’t stand someone’s behavior, it might be time to tell them, “You bring everyone a lot of joy… when you leave the room.”
#10 Anyone Use An Ad Blocking Software?
Image source: thhoney08
#11 Idk If This Has Been Posted Before, But I Love His Little Smile
Image source: twinkletoes_44
#12 I Mean, He’s Not Wrong
Image source: CeWash
If you’re wondering why you always think of a comeback moments too late, you’re certainly not alone. In fact, the French even have a term for this experience: l’esprit de l’escalier or “staircase wit.” This was coined by 18th-century philosopher Denis Diderot, but it’s still just as relevant today.
#13 I’ll Take Made-Up Stories For $500, Alex
Image source: Smitherd
#14 The Call Is Coming From Inside The House
Image source: Post-Narrow
#15 Both Magnus Carlsen And I Can Play Chess
Image source: Ntheboss
Apparently, there’s even a scientific explanation for why our brains freeze up when we’re tasked with creating a brilliant comeback on the spot. This is partially because, when faced with confrontation, your amygdala takes over. This is the part of the brain that processes fear and anxiety, and it plays a key role in our fight or flight response. That’s why our instincts tend to take the wheel in these situations, and we can’t be as clever or suave as we’d like to be.
#16 Well, Is She Wrong?!
Image source: BelleAriel
#17 When Your You Put Both Feet In Your Mouth
Image source: Short_Fun9155
#18 Rules Are Rules
Image source: beerbellybegone
Unless you’re on an improv troupe or you’ve been blessed with the brain and tongue of an Aaron Sorkin character, there’s a good chance you’re not perfect at comebacks. And you know what, that’s totally fine! It’s unrealistic to expect yourself to be sharp and witty at all times. Plus, sinking to a rude person’s level by insulting them back isn’t always the most mature move to make. As Michelle Obama says, “When they go low, we go high.”
#19 Twitter Has Gotten Funnier Recently
Image source: BelleAriel
#20 Truer Words Have Never Been Spoken
Image source: judgyjudgersen
#21 We See You Kevin!
Image source: Arkbud93
We hope you’re enjoying your scroll through these clever and brutal comebacks, pandas! Keep upvoting the ones that you’ll be keeping in your back pocket, and let us know in the comments below if you have any more comebacks that could absolutely obliterate a bully. Then, if you’re interested in checking out another Bored Panda list featuring satisfying encounters like these, look no further than right here!
#22 Why In The World Is This A Thing People Believe
Image source: TripleChocolate123
#23 God Created Cancel Culture
Image source: [deleted]
#24 To Really Show Him He Should Buy 100 Copies
Image source: blaze_uchiha999
#25 Climate Change Is An Issue, Mr Clarkson
Image source: Lord_Answer_me_Why
#26 Flameproofing? But My House Isn’t On Fire!
Image source: ZacReligious
#27 The Founders Would Say “The Fuck Is An Ohio?”
Image source: My_Memes_Will_Cure_U
#28 0-100 Real Quick
Image source: Munkstar243
#29 And The Most Hair-Raising
Image source: Apocafeller
#30 Gonna Need Some Cream For That Burn Mate
Image source: americanthaiguy
#31 They’re Only In It For Themselves
Image source: BelleAriel
#32 Savage Level 100
Image source: BiliousCarabao
#33 Hating Disloyal People
Image source: screnchh
#34 Very Strange, Indeed
Image source: SpecialistCans
#35 Blue Checkmarked Too!
Image source: shamansufi
#36 You Can Still Breathe Idiot
Image source: OddTraffic8794
#37 God Is A Chef Apparently
Image source: vintagevixen927
#38 I Think It’s Satire But It’s Funny Either Way
Image source: Comic__Boi
#39 Atleast One Photo
Image source: NPStudios2004
#40 That’s A Billion Dollar Burn
Image source: farWorse
#41 Are You Really A Good Person?
Image source: A_prawn_in_a_sock
#42 Why Would You Even Reject The Jacket?
Image source: NailsageSly
#43 He Got Humbled Quick
Image source: tigrrr74
#44 We’re Not The Same After All
Image source: Jacket313
#45 That Is A Good One
Image source: blaze_uchiha999
#46 I Wonder Why
Image source: [deleted]
#47 Not To Mention Charging You For Telling You That You Don’t Have Money
Image source: Present-Party4402
#48 Depends On Who Writes The Comic
Image source: Master1718
#49 When A Dystopia With Hungry Children Is Painted As A Feel Good Story
Image source: BelleAriel
#50 Oof! Shots Fired!!!
Image source: BelleAriel
#51 That Doesn’t Mean What You Think It Means
Image source: beerbellybegone
#52 Complaining Is Easier Than Fixing
Image source: beerbellybegone
#53 Dagger Into The Liver
Image source: Sylwia18
#54 One Hour Dry Burgers
Image source: beerbellybegone
#55 Elon Musk Is Back With His Stupidity
Image source: [deleted]
#56 Government Employee Thinks There Are Too Many Government Employees
Image source: myownpersonalreddit
#57 This Is Correct
Image source: DaFunkJunkie
#58 Good Reply. Understood The Assignment
Image source: Un_FaZed211
#59 A Music Composer
Image source: KiRiT000000
#60 Does This Count?
Image source: Vandalox11
#61 It All Makes Sense Now
Image source: DaFunkJunkie
#62 When The World Revolves Around The USA
Image source: Terrible_Cut_3336
#63 As A Male. I Stand By This
Image source: HedRok
#64 Alpha Guy Is On A Highway To Prison
Image source: AyAan2022
#65 Bro Has Got Everything Sorted
Image source: Ibrahim17_1
#66 Found On Another Page. Personally I Find This One Perfect. Double Standard Much?
Image source: [deleted]
#67 He Just Nailed It
Image source: iushdulal
#68 Same Honestly
Image source: Marti_Suls
#69 One Of My Favourites
Image source: dr00ne
#70 Bro You’re The Foot
Image source: Ok-Lettuce9603
#71 Never Bring A Book To The Bar
Image source: ApricotFar1041
#72 Pretty Simple!!!!!
Image source: Present-Party4402
#73 My Thumb Is The Size Of A Nuke Explosion
Image source: Due-News4850
#74 He Is Honest. The Best Kind Of Doctor
Image source: Glass-Fan111
#75 Ozone Layer
Image source: [deleted]
#76 Hypocrisy Comes Naturally
Image source: beerbellybegone
#77 How Can He Make Comments When He Was Not Even There For The Committee Hearings On Inflation?
Image source: BelleAriel
#78 The Absolute Irony
Image source: BelleAriel
#79 Dread It. Run From It
Image source: NoSmellsz
